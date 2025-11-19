The Firebrand Report 11/19/25 Sham Bondi gave Kash Patel a Lobotomy, Trump Gives Saudi Arabia a Blank Check from The Pentagon, and Young Spaniards want a Dictatorship...WTF

Show Notes

Topic 1: Bondi needs more time to Shred the Epstein Files

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will release files from its investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday, after Congress voted nearly unanimously to force President Donald Trump’s administration to make them public.

At a news conference, Bondi confirmed that the Justice Department will release its Epstein-related material within 30 days, as required by legislation that passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday.

“We will continue to follow the law and encourage maximum transparency,” she said.

But that release may not be comprehensive, as the agency may have to hold back material that could impact Trump-ordered investigations of Democratic figures who associated with Epstein.

The department also will protect the identities of any sex-trafficking victims whose names appear in the documents, she said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-department-will-release-epstein-files-within-30-days-bondi-says-2025-11-19/

Thoughts… One… Kash Patel looks so bad. He must be reading all those files. Every time I see him, he looks like he’s having flashbacks from that movie Edge of Tomorrow—just a little comic relief.

This seems to me like a delay tactic; they either can’t scrub all the files or they need more time to do so. What is evident is that Trump has ordered ongoing investigations, which will allow them not to release specific files, citing that it could compromise ongoing efforts. Yet another stall tactic, the Epstein files remain the most potent weapon that the people have to stop everything that is going on. The people attempting to topple the global economy and destroy democracy, privatize the globe, and rule over everyone as technocratic overlords. They are the same people who will see their organizations dismantled by the release and prosecution of those involved in the Epstein files.

We must push on, demand total and complete transparency for the sake of justice for the survivors and the world.

Topic 2: I don't want to say I told you so, but… Rare Earth Minerals…

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The West’s push to build a home-grown magnets supply chain to reduce its reliance on China - led by massive U.S. backing for Nevada-based MP Materials - is running into a critical problem: the scarcity of so-called heavy rare earth elements.

The United States and allies have been scrambling to create an alternative supply chain to make super-strong rare earth magnets, which are vital components in everything from defence technology and electric vehicles, to electronics and wind turbines.

MP Materials (MP.N) aims to integrate the entire supply chain from mining rare earths to magnet production and has ambitious plans to produce magnets within years, buoyed by a July deal comprising billions of dollars in U.S. government support.

It trumpeted its success earlier this month, boosting processed output of two light rare earths by 51% this quarter.

But shortages of heavy elements dysprosium and terbium could be an Achilles heel for MP Materials and the West’s campaign to forge a magnets industry away from geopolitical turbulence that has constricted supply from China, analysts say.

“MP Materials may have a formidable challenge,” said Ilya Epikhin, senior principal with consultants Arthur D. Little. “They’ll need to go to Brazil or Malaysia, or some African states to find those resources, but it can take a lot of time.”

In an analysts conference call on November 6, Chief Operating Officer Michael Rosenthal said MP was “actively engaged” with a number of potential feedstock providers for heavies, but did not name them.

Another source of feedstock will be recycled materials supplied by Apple (AAPL.O)

that contain heavy rare earths under a $500 million deal for MP to supply magnets to the tech giant.

“We believe we are very well positioned,” MP’s Matt Sloustcher, executive vice president of corporate affairs, told Reuters.

MP is a high-profile example of the impact of continued dependency by the West on China for heavy rare earth processing. According to consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the West will still rely on China for 91% of its heavy rare earths needs by 2030, down only slightly from 99% in 2024.

The proportion of heavy rare earths in deposits is much smaller than the other elements used in magnets, with the relative ratio of heavy rare earths in global mines only half of their relative ratio in permanent magnets.

The scarcity of heavy rare earths outside of China is evident in the price of dysprosium oxide in Rotterdam at $900 per kg, more than triple the price in China of $255, according to data provider Fastmarkets.

“If you talk about critical resources, it’s really the heavies, the heavies, the heavies - all the rest we will get,” said Erik Eschen, CEO of Germany’s Vacuumschmelze (VAC), one of the few rare earth magnet producers outside China.

“Even with limited capacity in the West, we’re succeeding at securing the capacity we need,” Eschen said.

Magnet production capacity outside of China and Japan is expected to hit 70,000 metric tons a year by 2030, which would need 1,650 tons a year of dysprosium oxide, according to critical minerals consultancy Adamas Intelligence.

“Heavies are definitely the next piece of the puzzle that needs to be dealt with to unlock widespread Western magnet production at scale,” said Adamas managing director Ryan Castilloux.

Despite the flurry of recent deals and rhetoric in the West, mines outside of China are forecast to meet only 29% of the heavy rare earths consumed outside China in the auto and wind sectors by 2035, according to data from London-based commodity consultancy CRU.

“To close this gap, more mine supply will be needed with costs higher than the current supply base,” said Piyush Goel at CRU.

MP said it has stockpiled several hundred tons of medium and heavy rare earth concentrate in preparation for magnet production, but this only contains 4% dysprosium and terbium, according to the company’s website.

Brazil is emerging as a major heavy rare earth (HREE) ore exporter, but the real challenge lies in processing capacity, said Neha Mukherjee, a rare earths analyst with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

“While the technology for HREE refining is expected to be available globally by 2029, costs outside of China remain 5–7 times higher,” Mukherjee said.

Higher amounts of heavy rare earths are found in ionic clay mine deposits, where the standard extraction technique involves flushing the deposit with chemicals, which in Myanmar has caused contamination of water supplies and deforestation.

Rare earth mining of deposits from monazite ore includes radioactive elements uranium and thorium, which can be difficult to dispose of safely.

“A key bottleneck for new production will be the higher negative impact of heavy rare earth mining and processing on the local environment,” CRU’s Goel said.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/west-scrambles-fill-heavy-rare-earth-gap-china-rivalry-deepens-2025-11-19/

Thoughts… As of today, the Pentagon and MP materials announced a joint venture with the company we discussed yesterday, Ma’aden Minerals. The Pentagon will be financing the MP’s contribution, in which Saudi Arabia will have the controlling interest of 51% and the United States will have 49%. There is a quid pro quo. The pentagon agreed to ‘non recourse funding’ in essence a blank check.

In july the Pentagon purchased 400 million in MP materials stock, the facility that the agreement which is ultimately controlled by Saudi Arabian interests places the Pentagon in a position in which it’s supply of rare earth minerals is locked up in a relationship with a Saudi Arabian companies holding the controlling share. The United States taxpayer just wrote an open check to a Saudi company the day after MSB visited the White House.

I wish I were surprised…. The new facility would give MP Materials access to the heavy REEs it currently lacks at its California facility. It would also address the need to comply with more rigorous California environmental laws.

The DoD is paying for a Saudi Company to open a mining facility on Saudi Soil. That American taxpayers will not control, with our tax dollars.

Topic 3: Spain’s Fascists are on the rise again…

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A spike in support for Spain’s far right is reviving memories of late dictator Francisco Franco and burnishing his legacy among disaffected young Spaniards, even as the left-wing government seeks to eradicate symbols of the fascist past.

AI-generated clips of Franco railing against modern ills proliferate on social media along with revisionist history lessons and nightclubs playing techno remixes of Spain’s fascist-era anthem.

A survey by state‑run pollster CIS last month showed that more than one in five - 21.3% - of Spaniards saw the Franco era as “good” or “very good” for the country, compared to 11.2% when asked a similar question in 2000.

In another CIS poll from July, 17.3% of Spaniards aged 18-24 said they preferred an authoritarian government to a democratic one, a 10-point jump from 2009.

Hitherto, democratic Spain has done little of the soul-searching of other nations with troubled pasts like South Africa, with its Truth and Reconciliation Commission, or Chile, with the jailing of generals from its past military regime.

Since coming to office in 2018, the Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has stepped up efforts. It has exhumed the remains of victims of Francoism, designated sites of repression as places of “democratic memory”, removed Franco-era symbols from public spaces, and run advertising campaigns about the benefits of democracy.

The conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox are contesting those measures in court, calling them divisive and partisan by focusing only on victims from one side.

Vox lawmaker Manuel Mariscal said that thanks to social media, “many young people are discovering that the post-civil war years weren’t a dark period, but rather one of reconstruction, progress and reconciliation to achieve national unity”.

Steven Forti, a historian at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, agreed that social media was breeding affinity with authoritarianism, along with anti-establishment and revisionist narratives aided by the passage of time.

“It’s obvious that young people today haven’t experienced the dictatorship, and in most cases, neither have their parents,” Forti said.

Defenders of the dictator say life was more affordable under Franco compared to the current housing and cost-of-living crises disproportionately affecting young Spaniards. However, all economic indicators have improved significantly since Franco died.

They also cite Franco’s public works such as dams, hospitals and housing, as well as containing the spread of Communism or preserving the unity of European Union member state Spain.

Historians say Franco’s regime executed tens of thousands of dissidents, operated a vast network of prisons and forced-labour camps, and tortured detainees. Political parties, trade unions and regional separatist movements were banned while women needed permission from their husbands or fathers for basic administrative procedures.

The Madrid government has vowed to dissolve the Franco Foundation, a non-profit organisation set up by the late dictator’s sympathisers, but the process is expected to be lengthy and eventually resolved in court.

“They can extinguish it and outlaw it, but they’ll never extinguish ideas. They’ll keep on flowing with time, so it’s a totalitarian measure that won’t lead us anywhere,” the foundation’s president, Juan Chicharro, told Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/world/far-right-uptick-spain-raises-spectre-franco-50-years-after-his-death-2025-11-19/

Thoughts… The world is facing a rise of fascism, especially in younger generations. Driven by social media, where a curated reality can be delivered to young people who have never known anything different, this draws light to a concerning idea that I have worried about for some time.

Using social media lies can make them become truth, and the model has been proven to work in the US. Now, Europe is facing waves of far-right parties threatening democracies. The very notion that young people in Spain actually want a dictatorship is absolutely insane. The level of brainwashing that is required there is staggering. Spain is not alone; we have seen similar movements in the UK, France, Denmark, and Sweden. All over Europe, far-right parties are surging, using Xenophobia and cost to justify racism and hate, the same model that works so very well in the United States.

These are dark times, friends, everywhere you look… America must throw off the shadow of the oligarchy, or it will descend upon the world. As big tech is used to indoctrinate the masses, and long-standing democracies unravel.

