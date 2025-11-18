The Firebrand Report 11/18/25 Trump Sells America to MBS for a Trillion Dollars, China and Japan Spar over Taiwan, and Peter Thiel Consolidates Power in the AI Market

Show Notes

Topic 1: Was the Trump MBS meeting about Fighter Jets or Fraud and Finance?

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday, with the Saudi de facto ruler seeking to further rehabilitate his global image after the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi and deepen ties with Washington.

The crown prince was greeted with a lavish display of pomp and ceremony presided over by Trump on the South Lawn, complete with a military honor guard, a cannon salute and a flyover by U.S. warplanes.

Talks between the two leaders are expected to advance security ties, civil nuclear cooperation and multibillion-dollar business deals with the kingdom. But there will likely be no major breakthrough on Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel, despite pressure from Trump for such a landmark move.

The meeting underscores a key relationship -- between the world’s biggest economy and the top oil exporter.

U.S. intelligence concluded that bin Salman approved the capture or killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The crown prince denied ordering the operation but acknowledged responsibility as the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Trump greeted bin Salman with a smile and a handshake on the red carpet, while dozens of military personnel lined the perimeter. The limousine was escorted up the South Drive by a U.S. Army mounted honor guard. The two leaders then looked skyward as fighter jets roared overhead, before Trump led his guest inside.

Before sitting down for talks, the two leaders chatted amiably as Trump gave bin Salman a tour of presidential portraits lining the wall outside the Oval Office.

During a day of White House diplomacy, bin Salman will hold talks with Trump in the Oval Office, have lunch in the Cabinet Room and attend a formal black-tie dinner in the evening, giving it many of the trappings of a state visit. U.S. and Saudi flags festooned lamp posts in front of the White House.

Trump expects to build on a $600 billion Saudi investment pledge made during his visit to the kingdom in May, which will include the announcement of dozens of targeted projects, a senior U.S. administration official said.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia were ready to strike deals on Tuesday for defense sales, enhanced cooperation on civil nuclear energy and a multibillion-dollar investment in U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Beyond military equipment, the Saudi leader is seeking new security guarantees. Most experts expect Trump to issue an executive order creating the kind of defense pact he recently gave to Qatar but still short of the congressionally ratified NATO-style treaty the Saudis initially sought.

Former U.S. negotiator in the Middle East Dennis Ross, who is now at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank, said Trump wants to develop a multifaceted relationship that keeps Saudi Arabia out of China’s sphere.

“President Trump believes all these steps bind the Saudis increasingly to us on a range of issues, ranging from security to the finance-AI-energy nexus. He wants them bound to us on these issues and not China,” Ross said.

Trump is expected to keep up pressure on bin Salman for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel.

The Saudis have been reluctant to take such a major step without a clear path to Palestinian statehood, a goal that has been forced to the backburner as the region grapples with the Gaza war.

Trump reached Abraham Accords agreements between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan during his first term in 2020. In recent weeks, Kazakhstan agreed to join.

Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East, said that while Trump will urge bin Salman to move toward normalizing ties with Israel, any lack of progress there is unlikely to hinder reaching a new U.S.-Saudi security pact.

“President Trump’s desire for investment into the U.S., which the crown prince previously promised, could help soften the ground for expanding defense ties even as the president is determined to advance Israeli-Saudi normalization,” said Panikoff, now at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-welcome-saudi-crown-prince-with-offer-fighter-jets-business-deals-2025-11-18/

Video: Trump brags about Foreign Investment raising it to 1 Trillion.

The U.S. is the “hottest country on the planet,” he said.

Thoughts… This is really massively disappointing. MBS is a horrible person, to see the grandeur and steps taken to welcome a man who ordered the murder of Khashoggi. No surprise that the pro quo for Trump and the US here is AI and nuclear infrastructure. Saudi Arabia is serving as a catch-all for the regime, using their capital to open up new opportunities. A $600 billion investment in Saudi Arabia is certainly a kickback. So many private dealings over the history of the Kushner, Trump, and MBS relationship.

Access to the Oil is going to be huge, but more importantly, I believe, is the capital that will be provided on the back end. The Crypto relationship, Middle East investment, and many other private dealings were certainly discussed. This relationship is one of the most important in the corruption schemes and the overall attempts to collapse the United States economy.

The timing of the visit is very interesting, especially as things come to a head here regarding the US economic collapse, the real estate, and the AI bubble.

Saudi Arabia is beginning to invest in Rare Earth Mineral Mining. The Company, Manara Minerals, is the vehicle; the Saudi PIF and Ma’aden, a Saudi Arabian mining giant, back it. This company signed a major deal in May with MP Materials, the largest producer of rare earth minerals in the western hemisphere.

The goal is to build a fully integrated rare-earth mineral supply chain in Saudi Arabia that would solve the problem the US currently faces with China’s monopoly over R.E.M.

MBS is also seeking Trump's intervention in Sudan, which is interesting given that three of the most valuable REEs are found there. As of right now, China has tight control over the supply. Saudi Arabia is the primary buyer of Sudanese Gold, and it has a geographical connection known as the Arabian Nubian Shield. As mentioned, Manara is already mining on the Saudi side.

It always comes back to what they need for AI, and Data Centers… always.

Topic 2: Tensions between Japan and China increase.

BEIJING/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan has warned its citizens in China to step up safety precautions and avoid crowded places, amid a deepening dispute between Asia’s two largest economies over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan.

Takaichi sparked the most serious diplomatic clash in years when she told Japanese lawmakers this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan’s survival could trigger a military response.

A senior Japanese official met his counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday to try and tamp down the tension, but no breakthrough appeared imminent.

China’s foreign ministry said Liu Jinsong, head of the ministry’s Asia affairs department, had pressed at the meeting for Takaichi to retract her remarks. But Japan’s top government spokesperson, Minoru Kihara, suggested Tokyo was in no mood to do so.

The comments did “not alter the government’s existing position,” Kihara told a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the government hoped issues concerning Taiwan would be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s claims.

A Chinese diplomat in Japan responded to Takaichi’s remarks by posting a threatening comment aimed at her on social media. That drew a strong rebuke from Tokyo, though it failed to stem vitriolic commentary against her in Chinese state media.

Takaichi was summoning Japan’s “militarist demons”, the official news agency Xinhua said in the latest such attack on Tuesday.

Japan’s embassy there reminded citizens on Monday to respect local customs and take care in interactions with Chinese people.

It asked citizens to be aware of their surroundings when outdoors, telling them to not travel alone and urging extra caution when accompanying children.

“If you see a person or group that looks even slightly suspicious, do not approach them and leave the area immediately,” the embassy said in its notice.

Chinese form the largest number of all tourists to Japan, accounting for nearly a quarter, official figures show. Tourism-related stocks in Japan plunged on the news.

More than 10 Chinese airlines, such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, have offered refunds on Japan-bound routes until December 31, while Sichuan Airlines has cancelled plans for a Chengdu-Sapporo route until at least March, state media said.

Film distributors have also suspended the screening of at least two Japanese films in China

Apart from tourism, Japan is heavily dependent on China for supply of critical minerals used in items from electronics to cars.

“If we rely too heavily on a country that resorts to economic coercion the moment something displeases it, that creates risks not only for supply chains but also for tourism,” Japan’s economic security minister, Kimi Onoda, told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We need to recognise that it’s dangerous to be economically dependent on somewhere that poses such risks,” she added, responding to a question about China’s calls for its citizens to avoid travel to Japan.

The heads of Japan’s three business federations met Takaichi late on Monday and urged dialogue to resolve the diplomatic tension.

“Political stability is a prerequisite for economic exchange,” Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of Japan’s biggest business lobby Keidanren, told reporters after the meeting, media said.

Taiwan is located just over 110 km (68 miles) from Japanese territory and the waters around it offer a vital sea route for Tokyo’s trade. Japan also hosts the largest contingent of U.S. military overseas.

On Sunday, Chinese coast guard ships sailed through waters around a group of East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but claimed by China. Japan’s coast guard said it drove the Chinese ships away.

The United States does not formally recognise the islands, known as Senkaku in Tokyo and the Diaoyu in Beijing, as Japanese sovereign territory.

Since 2014 it has said it would be obliged by the Japan-U.S. security treaty to defend them if they were attacked, however.

“In case anyone was in doubt, the United States is fully committed to the defence of Japan, which includes the Senkaku Islands, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, George Glass, said on X. “And formations of Chinese coast guard ships won’t change that.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-suspends-japanese-film-releases-diplomatic-crisis-deepens-2025-11-18/

Thoughts… I believe China will act on Taiwan very soon. There has never been a more opportune time, the United States is in disarray, the Epstein Files causing massive instability. The United States is weakened in its industrial capacity and is scrambling to find a solution to the orchestrated shortages caused by Chinese controls on rare-earth minerals.

A tremendous amount of United States assets have been moved to the Caribbean, and United States weapons stockpiles are at a historic low. China is at its peak in terms of military power, and Xi Jinping has been playing the long game since 2014. There has never been a better time to invade Taiwan. XJ has long said that he has every intention of taking the Island.

The taking of Taiwan would place China right on Japan’s doorstep. The reality is that the United States cannot fight a war of attrition with China. There is absolutely no way that a direct engagement between the PLAN would not result in US casualties. Likely, the US may even lose an aircraft carrier in the fight. Many of the military simulations run by think tanks have losses of around 2. China has three aircraft carriers, and while they are not nuclear, that is not a limitation when operating in the South China Sea. Their operational capacity has never been stronger.

On November 16th, the PLA Southern Theatre Command Announced it would conduct bomber formation patrols over the South China Sea as a warning to the Philippines. This places them in the region to assist in a strike on Taiwan. As of October 2025, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense reported 222 sorties, a decline from the average of 300 in 2024 but still significant. Which could signal maintenance in preparation for a larger action. On November 16th, the highest count of Chinese aircraft sorties this month was 30 total aircraft, with 17 of them crossing into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone. In addition to the aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 Chinese official vessel were detected in Taiwan's territorial waters.

Additional reporting noted a total of 11 vessels and 6 official Chinese ships over the period from the 15th to the 16th.

A chance like this will not come around again. Japan is rearming. Alliances in the region are strengthening against China. XJ will likely seize this moment. They will do this with a blockade, attempting to force Taiwan into submission first without actual fighting.

Topic 3: Thiel Circles Company receives massive investments from Nvidia and Microsoft

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft and Nvidia plan to invest in Anthropic under a new tie-up that includes a $30 billion commitment by the Claude maker to use Microsoft’s cloud services, the latest high-profile deal binding together major players in the AI industry.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) will commit up to $10 billion to Anthropic and Microsoft (MSFT.O) up to $5 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, without sharing more details. A person familiar with the matter said both companies have committed to investing in Anthropic’s next funding round.

The announcement underscores the AI industry’s insatiable appetite for computing power as companies race to build systems that can rival or surpass human intelligence. It also ties major OpenAI-backer Microsoft as well as key AI chip supplier Nvidia closer to one of the ChatGPT maker’s biggest rivals.

“We’re increasingly going to be customers of each other. We will use Anthropic models, they will use our infrastructure and we’ll go to market together,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a video. He added that OpenAI “remains a critical partner.”

Still, three years after ChatGPT’s debut, investors are increasingly uneasy that the AI boom has outrun fundamentals. Some business leaders have noted that circular deals — where one partner props up another’s revenue — add to the bubble risk.

“The main feature of the partnership is to reduce the AI economy’s reliance on OpenAI,” D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said of Tuesday’s announcement.

“Microsoft has decided not to rely on one frontier model company. Nvidia was also somewhat dependent on OpenAI’s success and is now helping generating broader demand.”

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI staff, Anthropic was recently valued at $183 billion and has become a major rival to the ChatGPT maker, driven by the strong adoption of its services by enterprise customers.

Reuters reported last month that Anthropic was projecting to more than double and potentially nearly triple its annualized revenue run rate to around $26 billion next year. It has more than 300,000 business and enterprise customers.

“These investments reflect how the AI industry is consolidating around a few key players,” eMarketer analyst Jacob Bourne said.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/anthropic-commits-30-billion-microsoft-azure-compute-2025-11-18/

Thoughts… On the surface this appears like any other big tech deal, but as we scrutinize and look for connections as I always do when viewing major movements of Capital in the tech industry, the pattern holds.

After a quick search I was able to verify that Anduril has strong ties to Peter Thiel, founded by Chris Olah, a Thiel Fellowship recipient, which is a program in which Thiel has young people skip college and work within his sphere is the Co-Founder. A great many of the members at Anduril come from Open AI, where Thiel was a founder. Daniela Amodei the President of Anduril and Co-Founder was a (Risk Manager & Recruiting) At Stripe which is a Thiel company as well.

Dario Amodei the CEO and Co Founder work at DeepMind before hand which is a Peter Thiel Founders Fund companies. Core leadership at the company can all be tied back to Thiel.

The Relationship between Altman and Thiel has degraded over late 2024 and 2025, Thiel suggesting that Altman was to favorable towards AI safety. This investment suggests to me that Thiel is shifting control away from a faction he does not feel he can sufficiently control. Thiel was Altmans mentor, and it is possible there is a schism within the camp, Thiel is also insulting himself against the AI bubble. It seems likely to me that Open AI is potentially overleveraged which could trigger a massive crash.

The connections between Thiels network shows that he is consolidating power to Founders Fund network companies where leadership is frequently headed by Thiel Fellows. Similar to what we just saw happen within the Drone Industry at the Pentagon.

