Topic 1: Indigenous Peruvians Fight Back Against Pollution

SANTA ROSA, Peru, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Near a remote bend of the Patoyacu River in Peru’s northern Amazon, Wilmer Macusi stood atop a rusty pipeline cutting through the jungle, swirling a branch in the pool of stagnant water surrounding it.

“They say this is clean,” said Macusi, a 25-year-old Indigenous Urarina leader, pointing to the spot where an oil spill occurred in early 2023. “But if you move the water, oil still comes out.”

Black droplets bubbled to the surface as plastic barriers meant to contain the spill drooped into the water. The pipeline links a nearby oilfield, Block 8, to the larger government-owned North Peruvian Pipeline (ONP). Macusi’s community of Santa Rosa lies a short walk away.

Peru’s northern Amazon holds hundreds of millions of barrels of crude, according to government data. But Indigenous groups say oil extraction over the past half-century brought pollution, not progress, and are opposed to a fresh wave of development.

The region once pumped more than half of Peru’s oil, peaking at about 200,000 barrels a day in the 1980s before environmental liabilities and community opposition drove production below 40,000 bpd. Key blocks went dormant in 2020.

Now, the region’s modest reserves are again central to state oil firm Petroperu’s plans. The company has spent $6.5 billion upgrading its Talara refinery into a 95,000-bpd complex aimed at producing high-grade fuels for export.

The state firm estimated last month that proven and probable reserves in the region were worth $20.9 billion, which Petroperu said could deliver $3.1 billion in tax revenues for local governments and communities.

Petroperu is also planning to import oil to the refinery by linking the 1,100-km ONP to neighboring Ecuador, which aims to boost production in its own Amazon region as part of a $47 billion oil expansion plan.

Upland’s CEO Jorge Rivera, son of one of Peru’s early oil prospectors, told Reuters that Upland has offered Indigenous communities training, jobs and funding.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to understanding the complexities behind operating these fields,” he said.

Rivera visited Santa Rosa in March, gifting a Starlink terminal and requesting a report on the community’s needs.

The community’s main demand was the cleanup of the nearby spill, but questions remain over who bears responsibility.

Decades of scientific research have found high levels of lead, mercury, cadmium and arsenic in wildlife and Indigenous people living near Peru’s oilfields. Estimated cleanup costs for Block 192 alone stand at $1.5 billion.

OEFA registered over 560 environmental infractions including oil spills and others from the ONP or other oil infrastructure in Blocks 192 and 8 from 2011 through September 2025.

Petroperu has said any damage is “temporary and reversible” and blamed unspecified “economic and rural-domestic activities” by local communities as the main driver of water pollution.

In late 2023, Peru’s prosecutor’s office said it had broken up a network of businessmen, local Indigenous leaders and a Petroperu employee that it said was orchestrating oil spills to secure lucrative cleanup contracts.

After an oil spill from the Block 8 connector pipeline in 2022, Urarina communities held a strike, taking over oil facilities, fields and blockading a river to demand a better state response. Macusi, who as a teen worked hauling buckets of spilled oil, says communities are ready to take action again.

“If the promised benefits don’t come soon, we’ll take measures,” he said.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/cop/can-peru-reboot-its-amazon-oil-pollution-fallout-local-opposition-loom-2025-11-13/

Thoughts… I have a deep appreciation and love for Peru. It is a beautiful country, with rich culture and incredible communities. Several things stick out to me here, as well as this seeming resurgence of Oil extraction in South America. I believe this can be tied to a new and upcoming demand from tech companies preparing to power their data centers with oil and natural gas. Whilst a single line within the article, one thing stands out to me: the mention of Starlink. This is the connection that deepens my questions regarding the sudden motivations behind these actions.

South America struggles with corruption and poverty, for many reasons and Peru is no stranger to instability. However, American corruption is a virus, and the demand for foreign resources will certainly cause a new wave of corruption in these countries as Tech oligarchs seek access to cheap resources by exploiting poorer Latin American countries. Yet another reason to take down these oligarchs as they poison foreign communities and irreversibly damage the natural environments all over the world.

Topic 2: US Energy Companies and Regime Throw a fit over the UK choosing to produce nuclear power domestically.

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain selected North Wales for its first small nuclear power station on Thursday, angering the United States which had wanted a large, U.S.-led plant built there as part of its greater involvement in the UK’s energy sector.

Britain has backed the development of small modular reactors (SMR) as a way to quickly and cheaply increase energy security and meet climate targets, with its pre-eminent engineering company Rolls-Royce RR.L leading the design. Large-scale nuclear power plants can take decades to build.

“We are extremely disappointed by this decision, not least because there are cheaper, faster, and already-approved options to provide clean, safe energy at this same location,” U.S. ambassador Warren Stephens said in a statement.

The U.S. had been pushing for U.S. energy firm Westinghouse to lead a large-scale project in Wylfa, but Britain opted for the British-built SMR on the island in Wales, where the centre-left Labour Party is losing political support.

The government said it would consider building a new large-scale plant elsewhere and has tasked state-owned GB Energy-Nuclear with finding a suitable site by autumn 2026.

In what was an unusually strongly-worded statement, the U.S. ambassador said that would not get “shovels in the ground” quickly, or bring down British industrial electricity prices which are among some of the highest in the world.

The new mini-reactors there will deliver power for the equivalent of 3 million homes, and will support up to 3,000 jobs in the local community during construction, with a plan to connect them to the grid in the 2030s.

Starmer has cited his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump as helping on a range of fronts, from securing the first deal to relieve some U.S. tariffs to working together on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

But Trump has been an outspoken critic of Britain’s energy policy and efforts to reach net zero by 2050, calling on the government to drill more oil from the North Sea and criticising the country’s windfarms.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/uk-selects-north-wales-site-first-mini-nuclear-power-station-2025-11-13/

Thoughts… It would make sense for the regime to push for American companies to build nuclear power plants in the UK. However, the UK is clearly smarter than that; there is certainly a concerted effort by white nationalist and extreme conservative groups working to undermine the UK. Having power over UK nuclear power production would provide private interests in the United States with lots of leverage over the UK. We have seen the UK wisely begin to distance itself from the US, with the example of the decision to stop sharing intelligence with the United States in the Caribbean. This is yet another example of the UK distancing itself from American influence.

Topic 3: Corruption in Ukraine and Mounting Mistakes on the Front

As the ongoing large-scale corruption scandal is rocking Ukraine, arrest hearings for suspects keep revealing new details of what investigators say is a $100-million money laundering scheme.

A hearing on Nov. 13 uncovered startling connections to Ukraine’s star missile and drone maker, Fire Point, confirming in part an earlier report by the Kyiv Independent.

While the case focuses on energy, the name Fire Point has come up. Fire Point is a private defense contractor that emerged in 2023 and makes the FP-1 long-range strike drone and the “Flamingo” cruise missile. The Kyiv Independent reported in August that Fire Point was the subject of an investigation into defense corruption that in part explored its connections to Mindich, who was alleged to be its unofficial beneficiary. Fire Point denied the connection to Mindich.

Ihor Fursenko, one of the key members of the group allegedly laundering money from the scheme, was formally employed at Fire Point to save him from mobilization and allow him to travel outside of Ukraine

https://kyivindependent.com/money-man-for-mindich-energy-corruption-scheme-was-employed-by-flamingo-maker-fire-point/

During his presidential campaign, Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted two key failings of then-President Petro Poroshenko: corruption and nepotism.

Six years into his own presidency, Zelensky has found himself on the receiving end of the exact same criticism, drowning in a corruption scandal.

These days, Ukraine is being rocked by the largest corruption scandal of Zelensky’s term. At its center is a close associate of Zelensky — Timur Mindich, his former business partner, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio. He was a ringleader of a group that received bribes and kickbacks from state-owned energy company’s contractors in exchange for keeping their status as suppliers and for not blocking their products and services, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

At first, the President’s Office tried to downplay Mindich’s role in the corruption case. But as more details emerged, Zelensky turned to one of his usual tools, promising to impose sanctions on his former business partner.

But Mindich had managed to flee the country before he could be charged.

“The inner circle is always a problem for almost every Ukrainian president,” political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told the Kyiv Independent.

“For Zelensky, these are friends. People he knew and trusted. But life has punished him a few times, especially now with Mindich, showing that excessive trust in friends can end badly.”

“Society voted for Zelensky as an idea, not for his team or an ideology,” he told the Kyiv Independent.

“We end up with a situation where decision-making is concentrated in the President’s Office,” said Saakian. “Absolute power corrupts absolutely. It was only a matter of time before someone in the inner circle started enriching themselves or tried to play their own game.”

Zelensky’s entire presidential campaign was built on promises to fight corruption. His predecessor’s shortcomings assisted him.

Within the first two years of Zelensky’s presidency, around 30 people connected either to Zelensky’s family or his former comedy group were appointed to high-ranking positions, according to an investigative media outlet, Bihus.Info.

When journalists asked Zelensky about his inner circle, he often responded with irritation, defending even his most controversial associates, such as Oleh Tatarov, the deputy head of the President’s Office who was charged with bribery in Zelensky’s early days in office.

Tatarov and another deputy head of Zelensky’s President’s Office, Andrii Smyrnov, have been charged. Smyrnov was dismissed in 2024, while Tatarov maintained his position.

One more deputy head, Rostyslav Shurma, is at the center of an anti-corruption investigation. His Munich apartment was raided by law enforcement this summer. He hasn’t yet been charged.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is allegedly close to Zelensky, has been charged with illicit enrichment twice.

The scandal is the second blow to Zelensky’s domestic stance in recent months. It follows his administration’s unsuccessful attempt, back in July, to undermine the independence of the country’s anti-corruption institutions — the same ones that are now exposing the alleged corruption of Zelensky's associates.

https://kyivindependent.com/biggest-corruption-scandal-of-zelenskys-presidency-is-in-his-own-ranks/

Warcrimes in Myrnohrad… A failure by the Ukrainian Command that will have massive consequences.

Russian Soldier Poses next to Ukrainian Prisoners they executed in Myrnohrad.

Thoughts… Ukraine is being rocked by massive corruption and an absolute failure of military leadership. Observers of the war have been calling on Oleksander Syrsky to withdraw troops from Myrnohrad and the villages east of Pokrovsk for weeks. Now it is too late, and Russians are executing surrendered Ukrainian soldiers. This has happened before, and military leadership had vowed not to repeat these mistakes. These are devastating for Ukrainian morale. I even discussed this the last time I went over what was happening in Ukraine. A total failure here; this is the first instance of this happening. However, with the Russians having nearly pinched off any avenues of Ukrainian retreat from these settlements north and east of Pokrovsk, this will not be the last.

To make matters worse, a massive corruption scandal is unfolding in the Ukrainian government, as members of Zelensky’s inner circle are complicit in a major scandal involving the Ukrainian energy sector. This comes months after Zelensky attempted to bring NABU, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency, which is independent, under his direct control.

As of right now, Zelenksy has yet to be implicated; however, all of the actors so far implicated by NABU are his close friends and associates. In a time when Ukraine is receiving billions in foreign aid, this scandal could be devastating. Setting back its progress towards joining both NATO and the EU. It could compromise support, and multiple members, including former defense ministers, are involved in the scandal. The missile producer Firepoint has been implicated, even though there is still not a lot of evidence here… it is concerning to see the willingness to steal from the Ukrainian people during wartime and even extort them. Pair this with the limited use of the FP5 Flamingo Missile, and one might have concerns about the billions invested in the program. The FP1 and FP2 drones have been and are being used effectively, so this is more of a speculative thought of mine.

Even so, this kind of corruption, paired with a total failure of military command, is honestly a devastating blow to the morale of the people of Ukraine and could pose a major threat to the willingness of foreign support for the country. Lastly, Donald Trump is looking for any reason to screw over Putin, and apparently, the FBI has already made inquiries about certain funds that were provided to Ukraine.

I believe in the people of Ukraine, but I also know that Absolute power corrupts… Absolutely. Slava Ukraini, I hope that military command is reformed and that somehow further losses are averted. If nothing changes, the outlook for Ukraine becomes increasingly grim.

