Topic 1: Bombshell Epstein Emails

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - House Democrats on Wednesday released emails which they said raised new questions about President Donald Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and how much he knew about his abuse of underage girls -- a disclosure Trump blasted as an attempt to divert attention from the government shutdown.

The Democrats released messages between Epstein and author Michael Wolff and Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who is serving a 20-year prison sentence on charges related to her role in facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking. In one 2019 email to Wolff, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls,” though it was not clear what that phrase meant.

The disclosure came on the day a new Democratic member is scheduled to be sworn into the House, a move expected to be a tipping point in a campaign to force a vote on releasing all non-classified files related to Epstein, reigniting interest in a case that has been a major political headache for Trump.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday afternoon.

At an earlier briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of redacting the victim’s name in the released emails because the victim was Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April and had called Trump friendly without accusing him of any wrongdoing in her posthumous memoir.

“These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.” Leavitt said.

Just four in 10 Republicans told an October Reuters/Ipsos poll that they approved of Trump’s handling of the Epstein files -- well below the nine in 10 who approve of his overall performance in the White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is scheduled to swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva on Wednesday to succeed her late father in Congress. Grijalva is expected to provide the final signature needed for a petition to force a House vote to release all unclassified records related to Epstein, something Johnson and Trump have resisted up to now.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who has been working with Democrats to compel release of the so-called “Epstein files,” wrote on X that there were now enough signatures for the petition, paving the way for a floor vote after the Thanksgiving break at the end of the month.

The top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Representative Robert Garcia, called on the Justice Department to fully release the Epstein files to the public, accusing Trump of trying to prevent their disclosure.

“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President,” he said in a statement.

https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/news/press-releases/house-oversight-committee-releases-jeffrey-epstein-email-correspondence-raising

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/house-democrats-release-epstein-papers-saying-trump-knew-about-girls-2025-11-12/

Thoughts… Karoline Leavitt comes out swinging with her typical gaslighting. These emails are pretty big. The direct implication that Trump is spending hours at Epstein’s house with an Epstein victim is huge. The messages between Wolff and Epstein as they discuss Trump’s attempts to distance himself from Epstein and the blatant lies that Epstein was seeing as their relationship fell apart months before he died. I think this is very interesting regarding Wolff’s relationship, how much he knows, and what he actually do with that information? Was he acting as an ear for Epstein as he spilled his secrets? Why did he not come forward with more information after Epstein’s death? It seems like he could have done a lot of good but ended up doing very little.

I am interested in seeing how the regime responds; denial will likely be the move. However, with the swearing in of Adelita Grijalva, we will see the Epstein files discharge petition signed, which is a significant development. Putting the squeeze on the regime as more and more information comes out.

This could be a pivotal moment.

Topic 2: Tehran Facing a Water Crisis… Is It a Dog Whistle?

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iran is grappling with its worst water crisis in decades, with officials warning that Tehran — a city of more than 10 million — may soon be uninhabitable if the drought gripping the country continues.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned that if rainfall does not arrive by December, the government must start rationing water in Tehran.

The stakes are high for Iran’s clerical rulers. In 2021, water shortages sparked violent protests in the southern Khuzestan province. Sporadic protests also broke out in 2018, with farmers in particular accusing the government of water mismanagement.

Decades of mismanagement, including overbuilding of dams, illegal well drilling, and inefficient agricultural practices, have depleted reserves, dozens of critics and water experts have told state media in the past days as the crisis dominates the airwaves with panel discussions and debates.

Pezeshkian’s government has blamed the crisis on various factors such as the “policies of past governments, climate change and over-consumption”.

Across Iran, from the capital’s high-rise apartments to cities and small towns, the water crisis is taking hold.

When the taps went dry in her eastern Tehran apartment last week, Mahnaz had no warning and no backup.

“It was around 10 p.m., and the water didn’t come back until 6 a.m.,” she said. With no pump or storage, she and her two children were forced to wait, brushing teeth and washing hands with bottled water.

Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Company has dismissed reports of formal rationing in Tehran, but confirmed that nightly water pressure reductions were being applied in Tehran and could drop to zero in some districts, state media reported.

Pezeshkian also warned against over-consumption in July. The water authorities said at the time 70% of Tehran residents consumed more than the standard 130 litres a day.

Last week, state media quoted Mohammadreza Kavianpour, head of Iran’s Water Research Institute, as saying that last year’s rainfall was 40% below the 57-year average in Iran and forecasts predict a continuation of dry conditions towards the end of December.

The capital depends entirely on five reservoirs fed from rivers outside the city. But inflow has plummeted. Behzad Parsa, head of Tehran’s Regional Water Company, said last week that water levels had fallen 43% from last year, leaving the Amir Kabir Dam at just 14 million cubic meters — 8% of capacity.

He said Tehran’s reservoirs, which collectively could once store nearly 500 million cubic meters, now hold barely 250 million, a drop of nearly half, which at current consumption rates, could run dry within two weeks.

The crisis extends far beyond Tehran. Nationwide, 19 major dams — roughly 10% of Iran’s total — have effectively run dry. In the holy Shi’ite city of Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city, with a population of 4 million, water reserves have plunged below 3%.

The crisis follows record-breaking temperatures and rolling power outages. In July and August, the government declared emergency public holidays to reduce water and energy consumption, shutting down some public buildings and banks as temperatures topped 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Climate change has intensified the problem, authorities say, with rising temperatures accelerating evaporation and groundwater loss.

Some newspapers have criticized the government’s environmental policies, citing the appointment of unqualified managers and the politicization of resource management. The government has rejected the claims.

“In the past, people would go out to the desert to pray for rain,” said Mehdi Chamran, head of Tehran’s City Council, state media reported. “Perhaps we should not neglect that tradition.”

Authorities are taking temporary measures to conserve what remains, including decreasing the water pressure in some areas and transferring water to Tehran from other reservoirs.

But these are stopgap measures, and the public has been urged to install storage tanks, pumps, and other devices to avoid major disruption.

“Too little, too late. They only promise but we see no action,” said a university teacher in the city of Isfahan, who asked not to be named. “Most of these ideas are not doable.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/land-use-biodiversity/tehran-taps-run-dry-water-crisis-deepens-across-iran-2025-11-12/

Thoughts… What’s happening in Tehran has been a long time coming. Iran is a desert environment, and groundwater rationing is especially important. Tehran, due to a total failure of regulation, saw its groundwater reserves annihilated. This caused damage to infrastructure as the ground sank, and as the situation worsens, desertification and increased temperatures from Global warming, coupled with intense pollution in Tehran, the city is rapidly approaching a point of inviability. Tehran is seeing temperatures reaching 112°F, which worsens the situation with above ground reservoirs as it accelerates evaporation. However, what we must take away from Tehran is that this failure is not exclusive to Iran, it is a result of practices in cities located in a desert environment. It reminds me about a situation here in America that is hardly covered but just as dire. One that effects 5.2 million Americans.

I am talking about Phoenix. A city in the desert appealing for decades because of its affordability and it being a booming city with manufacturing after World War 2. A city that is grew by 85,000 residents in 2024… is on the brink.

The same environmental factors that are causing this crisis in Iran are present in Phoenix, you have temperatures reaching 110F its primary water sources are are facing historic lows. Agricultural overdraft of ground water supply has crippled water reserves. Urban sprawl creates massive heat bubbles over the city as miles of asphalt trap heat making the situation even worse. A Saudi company called Fondomonte pumped excessive amounts of ground water causing a crisis. Governor Doug Ducey chose to renew the contracts even with the knowledge of the excessive pumping. Which was enabled by an absence of regulations on rural groundwater.

Right now the city is no longer approving subdivisions that rely solely on ground water. The state has has projected that over the next 100 years based on the current population demand will out pace supply by 4% of the total demand.

The problem is that as economic pressure keeps forcing people to move to lower cost areas, more and more people come to phoenix, and with worsening climate conditions and uncertainty around more dependable sources. We could see a crisis resembling this here at home.

Topic 3: JP Morgan Spills the beans on AI…

A J.P. Morgan report suggests that the AI industry needs to make $650 billion in annual revenue to deliver a 10% return on investments that companies are expected to make through 2030. The report, shared by analyst Max Weinbach on X, equates this to an extra monthly recurring payment of $34.72 from every iPhone user or $180 from every Netflix subscriber.

Although this may sound attainable, you must consider that there are about 1.5 billion active iPhone users across the globe and more than 300 million paid Netflix subscribers. Although the estimated amount will still be divided between individual, corporate, and government users, that is still a massive number of paying subscribers, especially as many consumers aren’t yet convinced of the utility of AI PCs and smartphones.

The report suggests that AI growth won’t be constant, and that it might experience the same issue that plagued the telecom industry when it first started building fiber infrastructure. “The path from here to there will not just be ‘up and to the right,’” says the report. “Our biggest fear would be a repeat of the telecom and fiber buildout experience, where the revenue curve failed to materialize at a pace that justified continued investment.” Although OpenAI has reportedly already achieved a $20 billion annualized revenue run-rate, and Anthropic is eyeing $26 billion in revenue by 2026, these are just reports or targets by individual companies and haven’t translated into net profits just yet.

Furthermore, the report also highlighted that an unexpected breakthrough could drive overcapacity, which is also a risk that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talked about in a podcast with Microsoft chief Satya Nadella. This could lead to a compute overcapacity, wherein we will have massive AI data centers costing billions of dollars sitting idle because there is not enough demand to drive them.

For example, former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that businesses are yet to start materially benefiting from AI, while already disrupting the service provider industry as we know it today. And if the AI bubble pops, even companies that aren’t directly related to AI technologies will be affected by the crash, exposing nearly $20 trillion in market cap.

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/usd650-billion-in-annual-revenue-required-to-deliver-10-percent-return-on-ai-buildout-investment-j-p-morgan-claims-equivalent-to-usd35-payment-from-every-iphone-user-or-usd180-from-every-netflix-subscriber-in-perpetuity

Thoughts… Here we see something big. The first big of data, as the consumer struggles and is more likely to cancel their Netflix subscription or pass on getting a new Iphone the revenue required to see a paltry 10% return is unlikely to materialize. In addition as the hype wears off, more and more people are seeing that AI has its limitations, in the business world you have the critiques of those who send back CHAT GPT responses. AI customer service bots miss the point, and not everyone is paying for the advanced or Pro version of Gemini or Chat gpt.

The reality is that many of these AI companies are private, they do not disclose their earnings and so in terms of their profitability it is a black hole. As they invest Billions and likely Trillions into Data centers and energy infrastructure to run them if the AI services they are attempting to offer fall short, and the demand is not there. The collapse will be astronomic. The reality is that AI is showing more and more cracks every day, and the world is not as excited about it as they want you to believe. The sentiment seen here in this article is one that I echo, there is a ceiling to AI profitability and it seems that when we hit it, the drop will be very very far.

