The Firebrand Report 11/11/25 Jared Kushner's International Grifts, and America's Wavering Economic Future, AI Uncertainty and October ADP Job Report.

Sudan Update

Raymond added that, based on UN figures and what can be seen on the ground in el-Fasher, “more people could have died [in 10 days]… than have died in the past two years of the war in Gaza”.

“That’s what we’re talking about. That’s not hyperbole,” he told Al Jazeera, stressing that thousands of people need emergency assistance.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/11/4/rsf-digging-mass-graves-in-sudans-el-fasher-to-clean-up-massacre-expert

Topic 1: The Yellow line in Gaza and the push to develop

MANAMA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A de facto partition of Gaza between an area controlled by Israel and another ruled by Hamas is increasingly likely, multiple sources said, with efforts to advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war beyond a ceasefire faltering.

Six European officials with direct knowledge of the efforts to implement the next phase of the plan told Reuters it was effectively stalled and that reconstruction now appeared likely to be limited to the Israel- controlled area.

Under the first stage of the plan, which took effect on October 10, the Israeli military currently controls 53% of the Mediterranean territory, including much of its farmland, along with Rafah in the south, parts of Gaza City and other urban areas.

Nearly all Gaza’s 2 million people are crammed into tent camps and the rubble of shattered cities across the rest of Gaza, which is under Hamas control.

The next stage of the plan foresees Israel withdrawing further from the so-called yellow line agreed under Trump’s plan, alongside the establishment of a transitional authority to govern Gaza, the deployment of a multinational security force meant to take over from the Israeli military, the disarmament of Hamas and the start of reconstruction.

“We’re still working out ideas,” Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi said at a Manama security conference this month. “Everybody wants this conflict over, all of us want the same endgame here. Question is, how do we make it work?”

Without a major push by the United States to break the impasse, the yellow line looks set to become the de facto border indefinitely dividing Gaza, according to 18 sources, among them the six European officials and a former U.S. official familiar with the talks.

The United States has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that would grant the multinational force and a transitional governing body a two-year mandate. But ten diplomats said governments remain hesitant to commit troops.

European and Arab nations, in particular, were unlikely to participate if responsibilities extended beyond peacekeeping, and meant direct confrontation with Hamas or other Palestinian groups, they said.

JD Vance and Trump’s influential son-in-law Jared Kushner both said last month reconstruction funds could quickly begin to flow to the Israel-controlled area even without moving to the next stage of the plan, with the idea of creating model zones for some Gazans to live in.

Such U.S. proposals suggest the fragmented reality on the ground risks becoming “locked into something much more longer term,” said Michael Wahid Hanna, U.S. program director of think-tank International Crisis Group.

A combination of satellite images shows earthwork in progress at an Israeli military site, east of Gaza City on September 21, 2025, October 14, 2025, and November 5, 2025. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS Purchase Licensing Rights

Israel’s military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said the soldiers were there to prevent militants crossing into the Israel-controlled zone, saying Israel would move further from the line once Hamas met conditions including disarming and once there was an international security force in place.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesperson in Gaza City, said that the group was ready to hand over power to a Palestinian technocrat entity so that reconstruction could begin.

“All the regions of Gaza deserve reconstruction equally,” he said.

One idea under discussion, according to two European officials and a Western diplomat, was whether Hamas could decommission weapons under international supervision rather than turn them over to Israel or another foreign force.

The six European officials said that absent a major shift in Hamas’ or Israel’s positions, or U.S. pressure on Israel to accept a role for the Palestinian Authority and path to statehood, they did not see Trump’s plan advancing beyond the ceasefire.

“Gaza must not get stuck in a no man’s land between peace and war,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said at the Manama conference.

Gaza City resident Salah Abu Amr, 62, said that if no progress was made on disarming Hamas and redevelopment began across the yellow line, people might think of moving there. But the realities of a divided Gaza were hard to contemplate, he said.

“Are we all going to be able to move into that area? Or Israel will have a veto over the entry of some of us,” he said. “Are they also going to divide the families between good people, bad people?”

“We cannot have a fragmentation of Gaza,” Jordan’s Safadi said. “Gaza is one, and Gaza is part of the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin also rejected territorial division of Gaza, and said the Palestinian Authority was ready to assume “full national responsibility.”

“There can be no genuine reconstruction or lasting stability without full Palestinian sovereignty over the territory,” she said in a statement in response to Reuters questions.

Reconstruction costs are estimated at $70 billion.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/partition-gaza-looming-risk-trumps-plan-falters-2025-11-11/

Thoughts… This move does not surprise me; the ultimate goal of the peace plan has always been the redevelopment of Gaza with foreign funds. This is made clear by Kushner’s ongoing involvement; there is absolutely no reason that Kushner should be there, as he is not a United States diplomatic official. He represents the oligarchs and billionaire interests in the turning of the Gaza Strip into a de facto billionaire-controlled zone. The construction of these massive structures that appear to be fortresses along the yellow line gives the appearance of longstanding military fortifications. In essence, this is not just a temporary line, but an extended series of military fortifications to allow for long-term containment. Should redevelopment occur, you could have many issues, including the continued deprivation of aid to the people who are trapped behind the yellow line. Seventy billion dollars is a ton of money, and a massive opportunity for foreign oligarchs to exploit the population with a total absence of any administrative or governing body in the area. It seems Kushner is eager to move forward on Gaza Riviera, and if Hamas will not disarm, they will simply go ahead with developing the territory that is currently under Israeli control. This could mean that key infrastructure could be withheld, water and power turned off, trapping the people of Gaza in a perpetual rubble field of slums, if you will.

Not surprising at all.

Topic 2: Kushner’s role becomes clear as he appears at the development of a former military base in Serbia.

BELGRADE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters circled a former army headquarters in Serbia on Tuesday over a new law to speed its conversion into a luxury compound leased to an investment company founded by U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“We came here to raise our voice against the law,” said Teodora Smiljanic, a 48-year old protester.

“By passing this law he (Vucic) is aiming to please Trump and curry favour,” she said. “Perhaps he thinks that Trump in return could lift sanctions against NIS.”

NIS, Serbia’s sole, Russian-owned oil refinery, is under U.S. sanctions, raising worries about fuel supplies during the Balkan country’s typically frigid winter.

Serbian lawmakers passed legislation on Friday that would allow faster administrative procedures for Kushner’s Affinity Global Development firm to build a hotel, apartments, shops and offices on the site of the former Yugoslav army headquarters.

which were damaged in a 1999 NATO bombing campaign during the Kosovo conflict, as a tribute to those who died and a monument to Yugoslav-era modernist architecture, and they opposed the signing of a 99-year lease deal with Affinity Global Development last year.

Kushner’s wider investment holding, Affinity Partners, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Despite protests, Vucic’s government last November stripped the old army compound of its protected cultural heritage status.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, set up Affinity Global Development after stepping down from his job as a White House aide in 2021.

https://www.reuters.com/world/thousands-serbia-protest-law-speed-kushner-development-old-army-compound-2025-11-11/

Thoughts… The more I read about these deals that Trump is making, the more I see Kushner’s name. My questioning of his involvement in Gaza has led me to believe that he represents Trump’s or maybe his own, which has tied itself to Trump for the benefits of the relationship. It appears that many of the deals made involve the development of foreign projects. This particular story sparked a question for me: What is Kushner’s grift?

I think that it may be the funneling of wealth back to Trump and his circle by choosing Kushner’s businesses to develop infrastructure for foreign deals. I will look into this more closely. A last note, any time you see a 99-year lease. Consider that as a means to take ownership of the sovereign territory of another entity effectively. This is a practice frequently employed by state-owned Chinese companies in their Belt and Road initiative. I guess that Kushner is attempting to emulate this concept, albeit with private equity.

Topic 3: A weakening dollar, the AI bubble looms again, and the ADP Job report.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the euro and yen on Tuesday on concerns about the deteriorating U.S. labor market after a report showed that private employers cut jobs last month.

ADP Research said on Tuesday that its preliminary estimates show that private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week in the four weeks ending October 25.

“When the government is closed, the news stream is non-existent. With the government going to reopen, I think we’re going to begin seeing more cracks,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

The dollar has bounced in recent weeks as traders price in fewer rate cuts on a more positive growth outlook for the U.S. economy. Many Federal Reserve officials are also wary of making further rate cuts on concerns about the inflation outlook.

But on Tuesday, the euro rose back above its declining trend line against the dollar that has held since September, Chandler noted. “The underlying sentiment toward the dollar still remains negative,” he said.

The dollar index , which measures the unit against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.32% to 99.32, with the euro up 0.38% at $1.16.

The euro is supported by the outlook for European Central Bank policy, with its key rate expected to stay unchanged through 2027, while the Fed is seen easing policy.

The market is pricing in 67% odds the Fed will cut rates in December.

Trading volumes were low on Tuesday with the U.S. bond market closed for the Veterans Day holiday.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.15% to 153.89 per dollar.

The British pound edged higher, after earlier dropping on data showing that Britain’s labor market cooled noticeably in the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped and wage growth slowed.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.42% to $104,110.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/safe-haven-yen-under-pressure-traders-eye-end-us-shutdown-2025-11-11/

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Tuesday as concerns around elevated technology valuations resurfaced, while markets closely watched progress toward the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) shares dropped 3.7% after Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T)

disclosed that it had offloaded its shares in the AI bellwether for $5.83 billion.

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave’s (CRWV.O)

shares dropped 12.7% after the cloud computing firm trimmed its annual revenue forecast due to data center hiccups. Shares of Core Scientific (CORZ.O)

fell 7%.

“There’s a little bit of weakness on a few AI-related headlines ... a lot of really minor kinks in the armor, but it comes amid kind of a broader consolidation in those names that started last week,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird.

“(With) uncertainty around how big this technology can be, on a given day it’s going to be very sentiment driven which usually tends to add some volatility to the markets.”

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 106 new lows.

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/us-futures-retreat-tech-concerns-resurface-federal-reopening-awaited-2025-11-11/

https://adpemploymentreport.com/

Thoughts… The changes in the market, the devaluation of the dollar, and now the job report show a lot of interesting data. I believe that the data that will be released by the government after the shutdown will be critical. I also believe there is a very good chance that it is really doctored or misleading altogether.

This is the first time I have ever reviewed an ADP job report. They do an excellent job presenting their data. What this reveals to me is several key points. Small businesses are struggling, and industries that would benefit from the construction of data centers are taking on more jobs. Jobs are being shed in areas of the country with higher wages, whilst jobs are increasing in areas that tend to have lower wages. Industries linked to resource extraction are up, but those in the higher-paying information sector and manufacturing are also declining. This indicates a weakening in areas that are key failure points in the US economy. Ultimately, this report confirms that the job market is weakening. Looking at the trend line, you can see at this point that the job growth has pretty much entirely stagnated, and all growth that was seen in 2024 has been undermined at this point. The real question is will we see that trendline dip? If it does, it means that we are in deep shit.

The catalyst for that dip will likely come from data to be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, and other government institutions. That is… again, if we don’t see skewing of the data by misrepresentation or overleveraging imputations.

The rise of foreign currencies suggests that concerns about the stability of the US dollar are taking shape, as the world prepares for the potential collapse of the US economy, and with it, the world’s most stable reserve currency.

We are on the precipice of something huge,but what it looks like is hard to tell. There are so many catalytic scenarios that start the collapse, I wonder what it will be. I wonder if it is avoidable at all…

Burn Bright.

Shane

Burn Bright.

Shane

