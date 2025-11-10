The Firebrand Report 11/10/25 77 Distractions from The Epstein Files, Trump Sues the BBC, and VISA and Mastercard Attempt to Settle 20 Year Legal Battle Against American Merchants.

Show Notes

Topic 1: Trump pardons more convicted criminals.

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has pardoned Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and dozens of other allies accused of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a U.S. Justice Department official said on Monday, in a largely symbolic move that does not apply to any state charges.

Trump, in a proclamation dated on Friday, said the move would end “a grave national injustice” and “continue the process of national reconciliation,” according to a document posted on X by Ed Martin, who oversees the department’s weaponization group that was set up to look into improper politically motivated cases.

The Justice Department had been investigating a plan by Trump and his supporters to submit alternative slates of state electors to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Trump won a second term, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

However, none of the fake electors nor Trump’s lawyers were charged by federal prosecutors.

Trump was indicted over the alleged plot to seek phony electors backing his false claims that he won in 2020, but the case was dismissed after last year’s election after prosecutors cited Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Trump’s pardons include 77 people but could include others not named, the document said. Presidential pardons only apply to federal charges, and do not apply to state cases.

The list also includes Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, Christina Bobb, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Kenneth Chesebro, among others. The pardon does not apply to Trump, according to the document on X.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt defended the latest pardons on Monday, saying that challenging an election “is the cornerstone of democracy.”

Several of Trump’s other recent pardons were not officially announced by the White House as they happened.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-pardons-allies-accused-seeking-overturn-his-2020-election-loss-2025-11-10/

Thoughts… The pardons here are purely symbolic in terms of ongoing prosecution. That is because all 77 individuals being pardoned are facing state charges. The Presidential pardon does not overrule state convictions.

What this action does do is provide federal immunity to the 77 named here, which insulates them from future federal prosecution. This is largely a squirrel that the regime wants us to chase. The list consists of many high-level attorneys who worked to overturn the election results. Many linked to the Georgia State Case.

The majority of pardons were those granted to the “Alternate Electors” from Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Unfortunately, the majority of the cases against these electors in the states have seen their charges dropped. This further makes this action appear as a political stunt and nothing more.

Continuing to cast doubts around election integrity and build a false narrative that would allow more election overregulation and rigging.

Status of Ongoing Cases by State

Nevada

6 Electors

Active. The case is proceeding to trial.

Georgia

Aides & Electors

Stalled. The case is in limbo pending a new prosecutor.

Arizona

Aides & Electors

Pending. The case is expected to be dismissed this month.

Michigan

16 Electors

Dismissed. A judge threw out the charges.

Wisconsin

10 Electors & Aides

Resolved. A civil (not criminal) case was settled.

Topic 2: The BBC caught in selective reporting scandal and editing Trump’s speech.

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Top-level resignations from the BBC over the editing of a speech by President Donald Trump have blown the lid off wider tensions at the British broadcaster over how it is run and whether it still commands public trust in its journalism.

Director General Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness quit on Sunday after an internal report by a former adviser that was leaked to the Daily Telegraph cited failings in its coverage of Trump, the Israel-Hamas war and transgender issues.

Prescott noted that several contributors to the BBC’s Arabic service had selectively covered stories critical of Israel.

On one occasion, the BBC’s main English-language news site published 19 separate articles about the hostages taken by Hamas on the day of the October 7 attack in 2023, while BBC Arabic published none. By contrast, every article critical of Israel that appeared on the BBC News website was also featured on BBC Arabic.

The memo also highlighted that while BBC Arabic often ran the same stories as the BBC’s English-language website, there were significant differences in tone, headlines, and emphasis, with coverage generally more critical of Israel.

Prescott claimed that stories raising “difficult questions” about transgender issues were often overlooked, even when they had been widely reported and debated by other media outlets. He also noted that some features presented the transgender experience in an overly one-sided manner, lacking sufficient balance and objectivity.

The memo also noted that the BBC failed to cover certain stories, including a case in which a group of nurses sued their employer for permitting biological males to use their changing room.

Prescott noted that the BBC sent few push notifications about illegal migrants or asylum seekers to its 7 million news app users, even as less significant stories received extensive coverage.

The memo also said that producers of four BBC programmes with historical content favoured non-expert academics who offered quotable sound bites on racism and prejudice, producing oversimplified and distorted narratives about British colonialism, slavery, and their legacy.

Prescott wrote in his memo that the BBC “fell too easily for putting out ill-researched material that suggested issues of racism when there were none”. He cited a report claiming that people living in areas with a high proportion of ethnic minority residents paid more for car insurance, even though road accident and crime rates were similar.

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/what-are-key-claims-made-leaked-internal-bbc-memo-2025-11-10/

But rather than contain the scandal, the resignations have plunged the British institution into its biggest crisis in decades, with the publicly-owned broadcaster left without a leader just as it faces a review of the charter that determines its funding.

“The most important asset the BBC has is trust, and its reputation is based on the fact that its news provision is impartial, it’s objective, it’s properly sourced and checked,” John Whittingdale, a Conservative lawmaker and former government minister for media, told Reuters.

“And if viewers and listeners no longer can have confidence in that then that is hugely damaging to the BBC.”

Claire Enders, founder of Enders Analysis, said a new leader should be appointed as soon as possible to “restore the trust there has to be in the BBC for it to survive the charter”.

The most serious was the revelation that a Panorama documentary aired just before the November 2024 U.S. presidential election had spliced together two parts of a Trump speech so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riot of January 6, 2021. The documentary was made by an independent production company.

Trump has threatened legal action against the BBC: the president’s lawyers said it must retract its documentary by November 14 or face a lawsuit for “no less” than $1 billion, according to a letter sent on Sunday. The BBC, which admitted on Monday the editing was an “error of judgement”, said it was considering how to respond.

He said board members held different views and engaged in robust arguments, but the suggestion by some media commentators that a “coup” had taken place with the resignations of Davie and Turness was “fanciful”.

Shah apologised for the Trump edit but said “the BBC News’ DNA and culture” was impartiality. He said surveys showed Britons trusted BBC News more than any other news outlet.

Supporters of the broadcaster, including journalists at the Guardian and the Financial Times, and some BBC staff, believe there was an orchestrated right-wing campaign to undermine the corporation, according to public statements.

“This is a crisis created by political and commercial opponents to public service broadcasting and the BBC,” Diane Coyle, an economist and vice chair of a former BBC governing body, told Reuters.

The supporters say daily leaks of criticism from the memo ramped up pressure, while high-profile figures such as former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson fuelled the controversy.

The scandal comes as the government prepares to review whether the BBC’s licence fee model is sustainable and whether other options should be considered as part of the charter renewal. The current 10-year charter expires in 2027.

A spokesperson for Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government supported the BBC and denied it was institutionally biased.

The loss of 300,000 licences last year alone cost the BBC around 50 million pounds in income.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/bbc-crisis-exposes-fractures-renowned-british-institution-2025-11-10/

Thoughts… I think there are several interesting angles here, particularly when considering the Trump lawsuit. I believe that there is probably some truth on both sides, one that there was censorship or inconsistent support around Israel.

The edit itself is misleading, however, he did say, and I believe that he walked a fine line in regards to encouraging the behavior that occurred on January 6th, more so his actions as the situation was developing further support the position that he did indeed incite the riots.

Especially when you consider his refusal to deploy the National Guard.

The credibility of an impartial and universally trusted outlet like the BBC being called into question is advantageous to the regime; this may be partly an act to cast doubt over foreign critics of Trump’s policies.

The lawsuit is a means of suppressing foreign criticism, and maybe right-wing parties in the UK are running their own sort of Fake news movement.

We will have to wait and see what comes of this. I am unsurprised to see that a nationally funded outlet like the BBC would favor Israel in its reporting. The UK also has a long-standing and questionable relationship with Israel and has historically been an enabler of its expansionist policies.

This may be just an attempt to follow the template laid out in the United States to undermine credible media and present far-right-wing nationalism as deserving of credibility and coverage.

Topic 3: Large Settlement between Credit Giants and Plaintiffs over swipe fees

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Visa (V.N) and Mastercard (MA.N) announced a revised $38 billion settlement with merchants who accused the card networks of charging too much to accept their credit cards, hoping to satisfy a judge who rejected a smaller accord as inadequate.

Monday’s settlement would end 20 years of litigation in which businesses accused Visa, Mastercard and banks of conspiring to violate U.S. antitrust laws, including through the card networks’ collection of “swipe fees.”

But the accord drew opposition from merchant groups that said it doesn’t address concerns that U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn, New York, whose approval is required, raised in rejecting a $30 billion settlement in June 2024.

These groups including the National Retail Federation, the largest U.S. retail trade group, and the Merchants Payments Coalition say businesses would still pay too much, including to accept the popular rewards cards that dominate the card market.

“You can’t just suddenly tell more than 80% of your card customers you’re not going to take their cards,” Stephanie Martz, the NRF’s general counsel, said in an interview. “You would lose a lot of business.”

Also known as interchange fees, swipe fees totaled $111.2 billionin the United States in 2024, up from $100.8 billion in 2023 and quadruple the level in 2009, the NRF said.

The settlement calls for Visa and Mastercard to lower swipe fees, which averaged 2.35% in 2024 and typically range from 2% to 2.5%, by 0.1 percentage point for five years.

Merchants would be able to choose whether to accept U.S. cards in specific categories including commercial cards, premium consumer cards including many rewards cards, and standard consumer cards.

Standard consumer rates would be capped for eight years at 1.25%, a more than 25% reduction.

Merchants would also get more options to impose surcharges when people pay by card, including an “unfettered” ability to charge up to 3%, according to a court filing.

Two economics experts hired by the merchant plaintiffs, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and University of Washington professor Keith Leffler, said ending the “upward spiral” in swipe fees could save merchants $38 billion by 2031.

In a court filing, the experts also said the settlement’s reforms taken together could save $224 billion, unlock significant competition, and benefit consumers who bear the cost of today’s “inefficient and noncompetitive payments system.”

Visa and Mastercard did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. Their shares were little changed in afternoon trading.

But in rejecting that accord, Brodie said fees would remain above where they would be absent the antitrust violations, and the $6 billion of annual savings for merchants was “paltry” relative to how much Visa and Mastercard could still charge.

She also faulted the accord for sticking merchants with the “Honor All Cards” rule requiring that they accept all Visa and Mastercard cards, or none.

The merchant plaintiffs believe the settlement addresses that concern. They have also long accused Visa and Mastercard of enforcing “anti-steering” rules that prevent them from directing customers toward cheaper means of payment.

Among those supporting the settlement is the Electronic Payments Coalition, whose members include the card networks and large issuers such as Bank of America (BAC.N), Capital One (COF.N), Chase (JPM.N) and Citibank (C.N).

Executive Chairman Richard Hunt said the accord would reduce swipe fees below those contemplated in a Senate bill sponsored by Democrat Richard Durbin of Illinois and Republican Roger Marshall of Kansas, which much of the banking industry opposes.

“You tell me the last time Walmart reduced any of its prices by more than 25%, and kept it for eight years,” Hunt said in an interview.

Doug Kantor, general counsel of the National Association of Convenience Stores, countered that the settlement doesn’t give banks an incentive to lower rates they charge, but lets Visa and Mastercard “without any limitation, raise their own.

“Merchants ought to be able to negotiate and get prices set with different banks, but this settlement prohibits that,”

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/visa-mastercard-reach-revised-swipe-fee-settlement-with-merchants-2025-11-10/

Thoughts… This is clearly a huge case; you have a coalition of merchants fighting against massive credit card companies. Over 20 years of fighting massive funding and trying to curb a predatory process of price fixing that can put an extensive burden on merchants and smaller businesses that are operating on smaller margins. This settlement, in essence, does not end the practice, which was the primary reason for the suit; it essentially allocates $ 38 billion to merchants and promises to mitigate the pain for five years. So Visa and Mastercard can still change the network fee to account for less revenue, which does, in fact, contribute to the total cost paid by the merchant. The FTC and DOJ under Biden were actively pursuing anti-trust cases against Visa. As of right now those cases are still ongoing. That said, a judge did deny Visa’s motion to dismiss the case in June of 2025 suggesting that Visa may be trying to see if the FTC and DOJ will be more lenient under Trump.

All told, It is my hope that this settlement does not go through, to end a 20 year long battle with a promise of I wont fuck you over as hard for five years and I can still raise prices on you in other ways is not very reassuring.

The Four Key Players

The Cardholder: The customer.

The Merchant: The business.

The Issuing Bank: The customer’s bank (e.g., Chase).

The Acquiring Bank: The merchant’s bank (e.g., Square).

(The “Middleman”) The Card Network: Visa or Mastercard, who connect the two banks and set the rules.

How a Single Transaction Works

Let’s follow a $100 purchase at a coffee shop.

Step 1: Authorization (The “Swipe” - Takes 2 Seconds)

Cardholder taps their Chase Visa card at the Merchant’s terminal. The terminal sends the $100 request to the Merchant’s Bank (the Acquirer). The Acquirer sends the request to the Card Network (Visa). Visa sends the request to the Customer’s Bank (the Issuer, Chase). Chase checks the customer’s account for $100 in credit and for fraud. It approves the charge, sending an “OK” back to Visa, which sends it back to the Acquirer, which sends it to the terminal. The terminal prints “APPROVED.”

Step 2: Settlement (How the Money Actually Moves - Takes 1-2 Days)

This is the important part for the lawsuit. The “swipe fee” (also called the “Merchant Discount Rate”) is broken into three pieces. Let’s say the total fee is $2.35.

The Merchant’s Bank (Acquirer) deposits $97.65 into the Merchant’s bank account. (The $100 sale minus the $2.35 total fee). Now, the Merchant’s Bank (Acquirer) must pay the other parties. It pays the Customer’s Bank (Chase) the $2.00 “Interchange Fee.” This is the fee that the settlement is capping.

It’s the “reward” for Chase for taking on the risk of the loan, fronting the $100, and funding the customer’s “1.5% cash back” reward. It pays Visa (the Network) its $0.15 “Network Fee.” This is the fee that is not capped and that critics say Visa will raise.

This is Visa’s fee for running the network. The Merchant’s Bank (Acquirer) keeps the remaining $0.20 as its own processing fee.

Summary: Why the “Business” is the Plaintiff

As you can see from this flow:

The Business (Merchant) is the only one who pays. They pay the entire $2.35 fee.

The Card Issuer (Customer’s Bank) receives the largest portion of that fee (the $2.00 interchange).

The Card Networks (Visa/Mastercard) set the interchange rates for everyone and also take their own separate “network fee.”

Reminder everyone! About the special elections on Dec 2 in TN & TX, we have a chance to flip them!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment

More From The Firebrand Project