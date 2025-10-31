The Firebrand Report 10/31/25 Trump Pulls Money From Poor Americans, Nuclear Nightmares, and Corrupt FTC Enables Big Pharma

Show Notes
Todays Articles
Topic 1: CDFIs gutted by Trump
Topic 2: Nuclear Nightmares as Restrictions are reduced
Topic 3: Pfizer Dealing Appears Corrupt
No written summaries today, as I was writing a very important article. It is a MUST-READ and a MUST-SHARE!
Help spread the word.
The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.
For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.
A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.
I appreciate each one of you.
Burn Bright.
Shane
The Firebrand Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
More From The Firebrand Project