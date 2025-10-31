The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Report 10/31/25 Trump Pulls Money From Poor Americans, Nuclear Nightmares, and Corrupt FTC Enables Big Pharma

The Firebrand Report- 5 Days a week, 3 Topics a day, and my honest analysis.
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
Oct 31, 2025
3
3
Transcript

Show Notes

Todays Articles

Topic 1: CDFIs gutted by Trump

Topic 2: Nuclear Nightmares as Restrictions are reduced

Topic 3: Pfizer Dealing Appears Corrupt

No written summaries today, as I was writing a very important article.

URGENT Palantir is Moving to Take Control of America's Military Drone Army: The United States National Drone Association and DOGE

Shane Yirak
·
Oct 31
URGENT Palantir is Moving to Take Control of America's Military Drone Army: The United States National Drone Association and DOGE

