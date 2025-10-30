The Firebrand Report 10/30/25 RETURN OF TACO, DOGE STRIKES BACK, and THE LAST RATE CUT

Show Notes

Topic 1: Another UN-Deal as Xi meeting with Trump achieves little to nothing.

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had agreed with President Xi Jinping to trim tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming U.S. soybean purchases and keeping rare earths exports flowing.

The deal, according to Beijing, also included a U.S. pledge to delay for a year a new measure -- strongly opposed by China -- to bar thousands of Chinese firms from receiving U.S. technology if they are part-owned by a sanctioned company.

“It was an amazing meeting,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One shortly after he left South Korea, ranking the talks a “12 out of 10”.

Trump said tariffs on Chinese imports would be cut to 47% from 57%, by halving to 10% the rate of tariffs related to trade in fentanyl precursor drugs.

Xi will work “very hard to stop the flow” of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is the leading cause of American overdose deaths, Trump said.

China agreed to pause export controls unveiled this month on rare earths, elements with vital roles in cars, planes and weapons that have become Beijing’s most potent source of leverage in its trade war with the United States.

China agreed to buy 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans through January, and to purchase 25 million tons annually for the next three years, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business Channel’s “Mornings with Maria” program.

He said China had approved an agreement to bring short video app TikTok under U.S.-controlled ownership, and he expected it to move forward in coming months.

China also agreed to purchase oil and gas from the U.S., Trump said in a Truth Social post. Bessent later said Xi also unilaterally expressed interest in participating in a new U.S. pipeline being built in Alaska, but gave no details.

Washington, meanwhile, will suspend for one year new Entity List restrictions that make it harder for Chinese firms to use affiliates to buy off-limits technology, as well as suspending measures targeting China’s maritime logistics and shipbuilding sector, Bessent said.

Trade experts said the agreement offered a one-year reprieve from tensions that have weighed on global growth, but cautioned that China had failed to meet its purchase agreements under the Phase 1 trade deal signed during Trump’s first term, and geopolitical tensions could reignite the trade war at any time

“The tariff cut in exchange for a promised fentanyl crackdown buys temporary calm, but it’s transactional relief —not a structural reset,” said Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at the non-partisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“Each side is calibrating tension to avoid collapse while keeping escalation on the table. Nothing fundamental changed, and the cycle of coercion will resume the moment one side feels shortchanged,” he said.

The reaction to the detente was muted in global stock markets that had hit records ahead of the meeting on hopes of a breakthrough in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has disrupted supply chains and rocked global business confidence.

Trump repeatedly talked up prospects of reaching agreement with Xi since U.S. negotiators on Sunday said they had agreed a framework with China to avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on its goods and defer China’s export curbs on rare earths.

They also agreed to pause tit-for-tat port fees on shipping, designed to thwart dominance in shipbuilding, ocean freight and logistics.

China will begin the process of purchasing U.S. energy, Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, hinting at a big deal in Alaska where his administration has been touting a proposed $44-billion LNG export project.

Trump said he would travel to China in April before he receives Xi in the United States.

Trump said he did not discuss Nvidia’s (NVDA.O) state-of-the-art Blackwell chip with Xi, in a further blow to the firm’s hopes of maintaining its presence in China’s $50-billion AI market.

The contentious issue of Taiwan, the democratic island claimed by China that is a U.S. partner and high-tech powerhouse, also did not surface in the talks, Trump said.

Minutes before starting the meeting, Trump ordered the U.S. military to resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, pointing to the growing arsenals of Russia and China.

China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it hoped the U.S. would stick to a moratorium on nuclear testing.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/looming-trump-xi-meeting-revives-hope-us-china-trade-truce-2025-10-29/

Thoughts… First thing to note here is that this is yet another undeal. A 10% drop on the 57% tariff is still catastrophic for US markets. The purchase of Soy is positive, but there is no guarantee that China will follow through on the deal. In essence, fragile agreements were made that would temporarily cease hostilities. Taiwan was not discussed at all, and this Nvidia deal doesn’t break my heart because anything that hurts the broligarchy is a good thing for you and me.

It seems to me that China came out on top, as America dropped tariffs, and China gained access to advanced, critical US technology that it can use to enhance its military capabilities. The rare earth mineral restrictions were only paused, meaning that companies will have to factor that in too future orders for supply.

The purchase of American Oil and some deals in Alaska concern me; the big oil lobbyists are next in line for their kickbacks. The EPA is being gutted and is now poised to roll back restrictions. They will do tremendous damage. Investing in more oil infrastructure is contradictory because the next steps require it to be phased out almost entirely if we are to stop the planet from collapsing into a climate crisis.

The market is not convinced, Xi has a history of not keeping his word, and Trump is throwing around Nuclear testing, which violates a stance on nuclear testing that has been standing for 33 years.

Nuclear testing is extremely harmful; it kills people, and the radiation can harm communities for generations.

Topic 2: DOGE is Back and it’s all about Drones

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s DOGE unit is leading efforts to overhaul the U.S. military drone program, including streamlining procurement, expand homegrown production, and acquire tens of thousands of cheap drones in the coming months, according to Pentagon officials and people with knowledge of the matter.

In July, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pledged to cut red tape and assert U.S. drone dominance by approving hundreds of American-made drone models and launching training programs to prepare units for ‘drone wars’ - a response to the widespread use of drones on Ukraine’s battlefield, which have exposed U.S. drone limitations.

The Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) involvement, which has not been previously reported, grants the unit influence over a U.S. military drone program that President Donald Trump designated a defense priority in a June executive order, five people with knowledge of the matter said.

In 2023, Pentagon leaders announced the Replicator initiative, a department-wide effort to acquire and field thousands of autonomous drones by August 2025. However, the Department of Defense has not provided an update on the current status of the program.

In September, a Pentagon official said Replicator capabilities were being “transitioned to the appropriate end state users,” according to the trade publication Defense Scoop. Reuters could not determine how the DOGE effort would impact the Replicator initiative.

DOGE officials have requested information on drones from across the Pentagon, including the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force and the Defense Innovation Unit, seeking information about specifications, including weight and payload size, according to two of the people.

One of the goals is to acquire at least 30,000 drones in the coming months before ramping up further, one of the people said. This would mark significant wins for U.S. drone companies that have been angling to supply the Pentagon with cheap drones.

The DOGE drone team is being led by Owen West, a co-author of Hegseth’s drone memo issued in July who joined DOGE earlier this year, according to three of the people. The former Marine and Goldman Sachs energy trader rejoined the military in 2017 as assistant secretary of defense overseeing special operations forces. West’s LinkedIn profile states that he has been a financial analyst at the Department of Defense since February.

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/pentagons-doge-unit-revamp-military-drone-program-sources-say-2025-10-30/

Thoughts… This reads to me like DOGE is back to do what it does best. Private interests are seeking to get their hands on drone research that has been conducted by the Pentagon. Like the military, private interests are struggling to replicate the success that Ukraine is having in the field of Drone Development.

In fact, the United States drone program is an international embarrassment. After Billions of dollars, the United States Navy’s drone fleet of USVs is a failure. Before working at DOGE and the DoD, Owens was a partner at Goldman Sachs.

Owen was the co-author of an article called “Glimmers of a Drone Solution.” He has clear connections to private interests within the drone industry, similar to those of his co-author, Nathan Ecelbarger, who is the president of the National Drone Association. There will certainly be insider dealing, and unfair bidding for DoD contracts,s as well as likely the sharing of sensitive government data with these companies to help them accelerate their development and sell it back to the government for profit.

There is a circle here that leads back to Peter Thiel, through known associates, to a Peter Thiel-funded drone company called BRINC Drones, which was a recipient of the Thiel Fellowship for $100,000, and a follower of Thiel’s ideology.

Topic 3: The Fed cast doubts on Rate Cuts after all.

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Investors were pinning hopes on more monetary policy easing ahead, even as Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting revealed a less-certain path toward more interest rate cuts in the face of a data drought, sticky inflation and divided opinions among the central bank’s members.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell surprised markets by casting doubt on the prospects of an interest rate cut at the central bank’s next meeting in December, saying such a move was “not a foregone conclusion” even though markets had priced it as an almost-done deal. Wall Street erased gains and bonds were sold off after he spoke.

The U.S. government shutdown means that labor market and other economic data the Fed has traditionally relied upon to make decisions are not available, clouding policymakers’ decision-making and breeding more uncertainty for investors.

The lack of data “is going to make it very hard to forecast where we think the Fed is going to be in six weeks’ time,” said John Velis, Americas macro strategist at BNY.

Between now and the December 9-10 meeting, there could be some “not immaterial swings in the probabilities in the expectation of a cut or not a cut in December,” he said. “And I think that could create a bit of volatility.”

A weakening jobs picture had prompted the Fed to cut rates in September for the first time in 2025, while the latest data suggests inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

drew dissents from Fed Governor Stephen Miran, who again called for a deeper reduction in borrowing costs, and from Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid, who favored no cut at all given ongoing inflation.

With the Fed’s lowering of the policy rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, rates are 150 basis points below their peak last year.

The chair’s injection of uncertainty around a December cut could cast more doubt on next year, said Jim Caron, chief investment officer of the portfolio solutions group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“The markets hear that, and they go, well, wait a minute … if we’re debating whether they go one more time right now, well then how sure can you be that we’re going to go to 3% in 2026?” Caron said.

Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management, said he still expected the Fed to ease in December.

“You will eventually get some data and what I expect is that it will show a continued weakening in the labor market,” Arone said.

But some saw cause for greater skepticism.

“We see this meeting as far more hawkish than market pricing,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note, adding the repeated emphasis Powell put on a heated debate at the Fed “justifies an even bigger re-rating of December cut odds.”

Expectations for more easing have been helping stocks rally and the S&P 500 had gained for four straight days heading into Wednesday. “Stocks look richer now than they did yesterday based on what just happened,” said Matt Rowe, senior portfolio manager at Man Group.

Meanwhile, some market participants downplayed the impact on risk assets coming from the end of the central bank’s balance sheet drawdown, which the Fed said on Wednesday will stop in December.

After swelling its balance sheet during the COVID-19 pandemic, buying Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to keep the economy afloat, the Fed has spent the past three years putting its portfolio on a diet. From a peak of near $9 trillion in 2022, the Fed’s holdings have slimmed to about $6.6 trillion.

https://www.reuters.com/business/fed-adds-wrinkle-markets-with-december-cut-now-doubt-2025-10-30/

Thoughts… The Fed’s rate cut does very little for the average American. This number has the most significant impact on the prime rate, which is the rate at which corporations borrow. The Fed usually increases by approximately 3%. However, American consumers do not see this; the average American’s Credit card interest rate can be 22% or higher.

The reality is that if the Fed is hesitant to cut this rate, it means that companies are spending at a rate that makes them nervous. This can likely be attributed to AI and massive expenditures, as companies are being hit hard by tariffs. Even more so, the fact that Powell floated this is important; the next jobs report is likely to be devastating. I predict it will demonstrate a massive contraction in the job market.

The subpar deal with China will not help, as the overall issue remains one of a very high tariff of 47%, which weighs heavily on importers and exporters. Drawn-down inventories are looming, and companies are out of time to wait and see if the economic pressures will ease. When they pull the trigger on purchasing, the damage will seriously rock the market once those expenditures become more public.

The hesitance to cut rates is absolutely valid, and they should not be cut. Especially when you consider the rate at which these tech companies are borrowing and spending.

All told, the level of dissent from other Fed Governors is telling; such a decision at a pivotal point in time should be unanimous. Lessening restrictions on borrowing when things are stretched so tightly is a mistake; it will amplify the collapse.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment

MORE FROM THE FIREBRAND PROJECT