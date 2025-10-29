The Firebrand Report 10/29/25 Sudan's Silent Slaughter, AI Layoffs Will Backfire!

Show Notes

Topic 1: A Slaugther of Epic Proportions

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s brutal two-year war has entered a new, dangerous phase.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces this week seized control of the entire Darfur region, after ousting the rival Sudanese army from its last stronghold there. The fighting for control of Sudan has killed over 40,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with over 14 million displaced.

The capture of el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur, by the powerful Arab-led force raises fears that Africa’s third-largest nation may split again, nearly 15 years after the oil-rich South Sudan gained independence following years of civil war.

The RSF is led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, a commander who had briefly ruled Sudan alongside his military rival, and whose meteoric rise to power has shaped Sudanese politics for the past decade.

The RSF was formed in 2013, growing out of the Janjaweed militia that fought in Darfur since the early 2000s in a ruthless campaign against the region’s non-Arab tribes and rebels.

Sudan’s former President Omar al-Bashir was indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and genocide in Darfur in 2009. Some 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

A native of Darfur, Dagalo hails from an Arab camel-trading tribe. He was handpicked by al-Bashir to lead the RSF on a series of counterinsurgency campaigns against the largely non-Arab rebels in Darfur and other restive provinces.

Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, drew on his family’s vast livestock and gold mining operations in Darfur to expand his support among the local Arab militias. At the time, he commanded an estimated 10,000 fighters.

But the force also gained notoriety in 2014 and 2015. Rights groups have accused it of forcibly displacing entire communities, torture, extrajudicial killings, mass rapes and plunder.

Sudan’s army accused the UAE of sending foreign fighters to prop the RSF, and has filed a case against the oil-rich Gulf nation in the International Court of Justice for breaching the Genocide Convention by supporting the paramilitary.

The UAE denied the charges, calling the court case a publicity stunt.

The army also accused Libya’s strongman Khalifa Haftar of sending weapons and fighters to the RSF.

This year, RSF was once again able to carry out attacks, including drone strikes, on Khartoum and eastern Sudan, where the army commander is based.

Both Dagalo and Haftar are backed by powerful neighbors in a war marked by momentous shifts. And both stand accused of abuses that displaced millions in a war marked by widespread use of sexual violence and indiscriminate fighting in civilian areas that caused starvation and famine in parts of Sudan.

As Sudan marked two years of its latest war, Dagalo once again made a claim for legitimacy, announcing he is forming a rival government to rule parts of Sudan the RSF control.

With the takeover of el-Fasher on Monday, the RSF has seized control of Darfur, threatening to split the country or expand its military campaign once again toward the country’s center.

https://apnews.com/article/sudan-rsf-war-darfur-d22aba25401c5e4981b9ddd9612d5ecd

Thoughts…

“For civilians in the city, the situation was already dire before the RSF’s conquest was complete. Through its siege, the RSF has engineered a famine impacting all of the roughly 260,000 civilians stuck in the city, half of whom are children. The death toll in the city is not yet known with any certainty, although critical aid and medicine are known to be scarce.” From Warfronts Newsletter.

The people of El Fasher are facing violence that is only conceivable in nightmares. Conflicts in Africa, in general, are absolutely horrific. The arbitrary redrawing of Africa by European countries during the Berlin Conference in 1884 created a nightmare. Major ethnic groups were lumped together; instead of cultures and countries coming about by local populations settling disputes, you had groups that hated and persecuted each other for hundreds of years, put under the same banner.

As the blanket of European oppression was lifted, you now begin to see the bonds that held fragile coalitions together to throw off their oppressors shatter as these groups now begin to fight amongst themselves.

Islamic extremist movements are mighty in Africa, and poverty and appalling conditions create an environment where recruitment is very easy for these groups.

The RSF is adopting tactics seen in Ukraine, drone strikes; however, this group is known for raping infants of 1 year of age.

Truly horrific, backed by the UAE and other foreign interests, based on the resources in the region. This conflict is funded and enabled by outside interests. The struggle in Sudan has gone largely unaddressed by the world. Just like so many other African slaughters, the white man’s world remains in focus.

Abdelhameed’s account was obtained by a local journalist who has previously provided verified material for Reuters. He also provided photos of Abdelhameed which were verified by Reuters.

In a statement to media, the RSF-led political coalition cast doubt on the videos and statements about human rights abuses, but said that it would investigate such claims.

Abdelhameed escaped to the town of Tawila with the four children, all of whom she said had been injured in the long siege and bombardment of al-Fashir.

“We were running and they were chasing us, they were firing missiles ahead and behind us,” Abdelhameed said, adding that she lost track of her husband in the chaos.

They were stopped at an earthen barrier the RSF had erected around the city, where men were separated from women, she said.

“They lined the men up, they said, ‘We want the soldiers,’” Abdelhameed said. When none of the men raised their hands, an RSF fighter picked out some of them who were beaten and killed, she said. “They shot them in front of us, they shot them in the street.”

The women were taken to the other side of the barrier, where they could hear more beatings and gunshots, then allowed to leave.

“The soldiers told us to go ahead and the men will follow, but we never saw them again,” she said.

The RSF did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Its leaders have said civilians in al-Fashir will be protected.

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/escapee-describes-summary-killings-after-darfur-citys-fall-2025-10-28/

Topic 2: The Death Spiral Begins

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Companies around the globe have ramped up job cuts, with blue-chips from Amazon (AMZN.O) to Nestle (NESN.S) and UPS (UPS.N) reining in spending while consumer sentiment dims and AI-focused tech companies start to replace jobs with automation.

According to a Reuters tally, American companies have announced more than 25,000 job cuts this month, not including UPS’s 48,000 figure, which dates from the beginning of 2025. In Europe, the total tops 20,000, with Nestlé accounting for the bulk after last week’s 16,000-role reduction.

With economy-wide numbers on job cuts not available given the U.S. government is in the middle of its second-longest shutdown in history, investors are paying extra attention to these anecdotal stories of layoffs. That’s even if year-end layoffs are common and many of the eye-catching cuts will be stretched out over a prolonged period.

“Investors are asking themselves, what does this mean? And specifically, what’s the overall picture since we can’t see it?” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York. Cuts like those at Amazon “tells me the economy is slowing down, not getting stronger. You don’t have mass layoffs when the economy is strong.”

Amazon said it would cut up to 14,000 jobs from its corporate workforce, joining Target, Procter & Gamble and others in axing thousands of office roles. Reuters reported on Monday as many as 30,000 Amazon jobs could be eliminated.

The reasons for the cuts vary. Some, like Target and Nestle, have new CEOs eager to restructure their operations. Baby-apparel company Carter’s is slashing 15% of office jobs as it struggles with hefty import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Target’s cuts affect 8% of its corporate staff but Amazon’s cuts affect just 14,000 positions within its 1.5 million-strong workforce.

KPMG’s latest survey of U.S.-based executives released in September shows projected AI investment has jumped 14% since the first quarter to an average of $130 million over the next year. And 78% of executives say they are under intense pressure from boards and investors to prove AI is saving money and boosting profits.

The occupations most likely to be affected would be where entry-level work is replaced with automation, Bank of America economists wrote on Oct. 22. So far, however, businesses loaded with white-collar workers such as those in the information, finance, and professional services sector have seen job growth in tandem with increased AI usage, they wrote.

“I’m reticent to say it’s AI just yet,” said Allison Shrivastava, economist with Indeed Hiring Lab in Saratoga Springs, New York, who said the tech sector has been retrenching since a 2022 peak. “It has the potential to impact the labor market, but I don’t think we’re seeing that strong an impact right now.”

With the U.S. government shut, data is at a premium. Weekly state jobless figures so far do not show a measurable surge in layoffs, but job growth remains subdued. Payroll provider ADP on Tuesday estimated an increase of 14,250 jobs in the four-week period ended Oct. 11.

If layoffs accelerate, they could further weaken consumer confidence and the broader U.S. economy, already under strain from tariffs and inflation above Federal Reserve targets. Fed officials concerned about the job market worry the “low-hiring, low-firing” environment could slip towards faster layoffs.

“I describe this as a ‘hold-your-breath’ environment,” Shrivastava said. “’Low-hire, low-fire’ almost makes it feel like we’re in this new equilibrium, where really companies are just holding their breath, trying to figure out what’s going on.”

https://www.reuters.com/business/world-at-work/global-firms-slash-jobs-amid-weak-sentiment-ai-push-2025-10-29/

Thoughts… Corporations are desperately trying to weather the shit storm that is Trump’s economy. Also, when considering the implications of cutting entry-level positions for AI jobs, the effects are tremendous.

Many of these jobs are the positions that individuals who are entering the job market will be filling, as these companies have invested billions, likely trillions total, into AI. Now, seeing the squeeze, they are desperate to claw some form of revenue out of the job market’s death spiral.

Again, we see these economists claim that companies are “finding new equilibrium” and framing the net growth of 14,250 jobs as a sign of stabilization. Whilst they conveniently leave out that the same ADP report from last month saw a reduction of 32,000 jobs. Which means this month is likely to show a recovery of less than half of what was lost last month.

This situation is not a slow dive; this is the beginning of a nose-dive. Companies have held on for as long as they can, and now dramatic measures are being taken.

The economy is suffering on all fronts, and this pipe dream of automation that will suddenly cut costs is just that —a pipe dream. AI cannot replace a person-driven economy; it has too many shortcomings and is not ready for use at scale. There is not enough energy production, it lacks infrastructure, and the AI bubble is already on the verge of popping. Pouring Billions more into it is suicide, one that apparently corporate America has committed to.

A damn shame. A mess, and yet another sign of the rapidly approaching cliff.

