The Firebrand Report 10/28/25 What does Trump's Visit to Japan Really Mean? The Military Murders 14 More in the Pacific, and Netanyahu Prepares to End the Ceasefire

Topic 1: Alarm bells in Japan, the Rise of Autocracy

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump lavished praise on Japan’s first female leader Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday, welcoming the new prime minister’s pledge to accelerate a military buildup, while also signing deals on trade and rare earths.

Takaichi, who took office a week ago, is a protegee of Trump’s ally and golfing buddy Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated in 2022. She repeatedly invoked that legacy with gifts and references to the warm ties between the two men, and applauded Trump’s push to resolve global conflicts.

https://www.mof.go.jp/policy/international_policy/convention/dialogue/251028_fact_sheet_1.pdf

Tokyo pledged to provide $550 billion of strategic U.S. investments, loans and guarantees earlier this year as part of a deal to win a reprieve from Trump’s punishing import tariffs.

Those gestures may temper any Trump demands for Tokyo to spend more towards its security in the face of an increasingly assertive China, calls Takaichi sought to head off by promising to fast-track plans to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP.

“Everything I know from Shinzo and others, you will be one of the great prime ministers,” Trump told Takaichi as they sat down to discussions accompanied by aides at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace. Becoming Japan’s first female prime minister was “a big deal”, Trump added.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after his 2016 election victory and the two went on to forge a close bond over several rounds of golf in the United States and Japan.

Over a lunch of U.S. rice and beef, and vegetables from Takaichi’s hometown of Nara, she presented Trump with a map of major investments Japanese firms have made in the United States since his last visit in 2019.

Japanese carmaker Toyota would also open auto plants in the United States to the tune of $10 billion, Trump said.Trump said Japan also plans to purchase Ford’s (F.N) burly F-150 pickup truck, now rarely seen on the country’s narrow roads, a symbol of how far Tokyo is willing to go to win his favour.

Though she has seen a surge in public support since becoming prime minister, her coalition government is two votes shy of a majority in parliament’s lower house.

Trump and Takaichi later flew on his presidential helicopter to the U.S. aircraft carrier George Washington, docked at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.

“This woman is a winner,” he said, before Takaichi thanked the forces for helping defend the region. Japan hosts the largest concentration of U.S. military power abroad.

Trump travels on Wednesday to South Korea to meet President Lee Jae Myung ahead of his planned Thursday summit with Xi.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-talk-trade-security-with-japans-new-leader-takaichi-2025-10-27/

Thoughts… There are many reasons for the warm welcome Trump received in Japan; however, the rise of Takaichi is a dog whistle for the trajectory of Japanese politics. Takaichi is a history denier; she advocates and denies the atrocities committed by Japan during World War 2 in Korea. She glorifies the imperialist ideals of WW2 Japan and is a maverick.

The list of agreed-upon investments indicates several ominous points. Japan is one of the world’s foremost leaders in non-nuclear power infrastructure. Even so, they maintain a similar situation to Iran in that they have enough enriched Uranium at any time to be nuclear capable within several weeks.

A military build-up of Japan’s defense forces is long overdue and essential as China ramps up its efforts to exert power across the Pacific, contests waters in the South China Sea, and conducts a shadow war with the Philippines over disputed waters.

There is an angle here: Japan is just buttering up Trump to get him to ease trade restrictions; they are playing the game. They have seen what works; however, the history between her mentor and Trump points to several concerning factors. The reality is that Japan is already culturally very xenophobic; even in the face of massive population decline, there is a refusal to allow for outside immigration.

Japan is already on a clock when it comes to population decline. So the question remains why the shift in position, as Japan, leading up to Takaichi’s ascension, was showing a much colder posture.

This ultimately leads me to believe that influence, especially by AI players and extremists, has reached Japan, and the larger geopolitical influence game is at play around the globe.

Japan has a trying time ahead.

Topic 2: Another 14 Killed in Eastern Pacific by US Strikes

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A series of U.S. strikes against suspected drug vessels in the eastern Pacific killed 14 alleged drug traffickers and left one survivor, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday, the latest operation in President Donald Trump’s counter-drug campaign.

The strikes in the Pacific come against the backdrop of a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean that includes guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine, and thousands of troops. The administration has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to the region, and it is expected to reach the Caribbean in the coming weeks.

“The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth said, without providing evidence.

In a statement on X, Mexico’s Navy said it received a request from the U.S. Coast Guard and then carried out a rescue operation about 400 miles southwest of Acapulco, adding that an aircraft and a vessel were being used to carry it out.

The strikes followed at least 10 others in the Caribbean and Pacific since early September, in a campaign that has raised U.S. tensions with Venezuela and Colombia.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-military-strikes-suspected-drug-vessels-eastern-pacific-2025-10-28/

Thoughts… First, the extrajudicial killing of people on the assertion that a vessel may be carrying drugs is entirely unacceptable. This ongoing display of violence and tyrannical assertion over the Caribbean is insane. Furthermore, prior to its redeployment to the Caribbean, the Ford Carrier group was stationed in the Mediterranean, in essence projecting significant US power within reach of NATO allies in Europe should we see a substantial escalation from Russia. Beyond this, no carrier groups have been elected to replace the presence of the Ford and its group in the European Command.

This weakens NATO’s position, redeploying assets under what appears to be a favorable military command—perhaps purged and restructured for this purpose. This, in essence, could be considered the regime doing Putin a favor.

Even with this carrier group, the presence in the Caribbean would only allow for a coordinated strike campaign against Venezuela, certainly not for large-scale war. What a shit show.

Topic 3: Here we go… Netanyahu pulls the trigger.

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had ordered the military to “carry out powerful attacks” in Gaza after accusing the militant group Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian territory.

A statement by Netanyahu’s office did not specify the reason for the planned attacks. However an Israeli military official said Hamas violated the ceasefire by carrying out an attack against Israeli forces in an area under Israeli control.

“This is yet another blatant violation of the ceasefire,” the official said.

Netanyahu earlier accused Hamas of violating the agreement by turning over the wrong remains in a process of returning the bodies of hostages to Israel.

Hamas initially said in response to this that it would hand over to Israel on Tuesday the body of a missing hostage found in a tunnel in Gaza. However Hamas’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said later it would postpone the planned handover, citing what it said were Israel’s violations of the ceasefire

Hamas said it was complying with the ceasefire terms and Netanyahu was looking for excuses to back away from Israel’s obligations.

Hamas has also agreed to hand over the remains of all dead hostages yet to be recovered, but has said that it will take time to locate and retrieve the bodies in the enclave, which has been devastated by two years of war. Israel says the militant group can access the remains of most of the hostages.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-says-israel-will-respond-after-hamas-hands-over-remains-not-belonging-2025-10-28/

Thoughts… Not much to say here, the intention is clear. The ceasefire was either optics for Trump to try and get his peace prize. Or it was a feeble-minded hope orchestrated by idiots like Kushner.

A short update does not need much more coverage than that.

Topic 3.5: Melissa Makes Landfall

As the most devastating storm in the Atlantic Basin.

Wind speeds of 185mph

9-13ft Storm Surge

In excess of 30 inches of Rain, overland and is currently still at category 5.

https://www.reuters.com/world/hurricane-melissa-live-jamaica-braces-storm-2025-10-28/

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

