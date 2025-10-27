The Firebrand Report 10/27/25 Hurricane Melissa Threatens Jamaica with Annihilation, The Gaza Ceasefire that Isn't, and Will SCOTUS Hand Trump the Keys to the Library of Congress?

Show Notes

Topic 1: Jamaica faces annihilation from Hurricane Melissa

KINGSTON/HAVANA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hurricane Melissa was packing sustained winds of up to 175 mph (282 kph) on Monday afternoon, as the slow-moving Category 5 storm was on course to barrel into Jamaica, in what could be the largest on record for the Caribbean island.

As of 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), Melissa was a “catastrophic” storm, the strongest possible on the Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The NHC expects Melissa to move over Jamaica late Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday, cross eastern Cuba the following night and move over the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos by Wednesday.

The storm’s slow movement over unusually tepid Caribbean water had contributed to its ballooning size and strength, NHC forecasters said, threatening Jamaica with days of never-before-seen catastrophic winds and as much as 3 feet of rain.

Melissa’s wind-span is currently larger than the length of Jamaica, an island roughly the size of Connecticut and whose main airports sit very close to sea level.

Hours after ordering mandatory evacuations for parts of southern Jamaica, including the historic town of Port Royal, Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on foreign support and warned of damage to farmlands, homes and infrastructure such as bridges, roads, ports and airports.

Despite warnings, some residents told Reuters they were reluctant to leave their homes for fear of looting, and authorities said buses were waiting to be filled up and transport some 28,000 affected by mandatory evacuation orders.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” he said.

Holness said his government was as prepared as can be, with an emergency response budget of $33 million and insurance and credit provisions for damage a little larger than those sustained from last year’s devastating Hurricane Beryl.

“Tens of thousands of families are facing hours of extreme wind gusts above 100 mph and days of relentless, torrential rainfall,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter, adding infrastructure damages could hamper the arrival of aid.

“Slow-moving major hurricanes often go down in history as some of the deadliest and most destructive storms on record,” he added. “This is a dire situation unfolding in slow motion.”

Jamaica has seen many large hurricanes in the past, including Category 4 Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, but a direct hit from a Category 5 would be unprecedented, said Evan Thompson, of Jamaica’s Meteorological Service.

Nearby Haiti and the Dominican Republic have already faced days of torrential downpours leading to at least four deaths, authorities in those island nations said.

In Haiti, impoverished by years of gang violence, more than 3,650 residents in southern parts of the country moved into temporary shelters, authorities said, as they suspended flights to and from the southern peninsula and banned sailing.

Cuban authorities said they had evacuated upwards of 500,000 people living in coastal and mountainous areas vulnerable to heavy winds and flooding, and canceled schools and transport across eastern Cuba.

More than 250,000 people were brought to shelters around Santiago de Cuba, the island’s second-largest city, which lies squarely in the crosshairs of the hurricane’s predicted path.

https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/hurricane-melissa-begins-lashing-jamaica-catastrophic-category-5-storm-2025-10-27/

Thoughts… I have been dreading this moment for over a year now. This is the result of a real-time collapse of the AMOC.

This hurricane reached Category 5 status in record time. Its slow movement is allowing it to supercharge in ways not seen before. The winds are unstoppable, the rain torrential, and the results will hit a small, impoverished country like Jamaica in a way that is unlikely to be recovered from.

This might be the first example of the direct impact of global warming on our weather systems.

In 2023, there was one Category 5 hurricane; in 2024, there were 2; and this year, there have been 3.

However, the frequency of category 4 and 5 hurricanes is rising; the data is undeniable.

This leads us to an inevitable truth: the slowing of the AMOC, Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current. It is causing the Gulf to heat up, creating conditions ideal for supercharging hurricanes like Melissa.

This year has been exceptionally lucky, with the majority of hurricanes being slung out into the Atlantic Ocean and avoiding land.

However, when the next Gulf Hurricane forms… I am sure that it will be catastrophic. Due to global warming, we have passed several key tipping points. This will trigger a cascade of events that will rapidly raise global temperatures. This is not a freak hurricane; this is the forecast for the future, and we will see one impact the US mainland sooner than later.

The cuts to FEMA will be disastrous.

Ryan Hall, Y’all Weather

Topic 2: Israel Asserts Further Control Over Gaza by denying foreign troops from Turkey.

JERUSALEM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would determine which foreign forces it would allow as part of a planned international force in Gaza to help secure a fragile ceasefire under U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.

It remains unclear whether Arab and other states will be ready to commit troops, in part given the refusal of Palestinian Hamas militants to disarm as called for by the plan, while Israel has voiced concerns about the make-up of the force.

“We are in control of our security, and we have also made it clear regarding international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us, and this is how we operate and will continue to operate,” Netanyahu said.

“This is, of course, acceptable to the United States as well, as its most senior representatives have expressed in recent days,” he told a session of his cabinet.

Last week Netanyahu hinted that he would be opposed to any role for Turkish security forces in Gaza. Once-warm Turkish-Israeli relations soured drastically during the Gaza war, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lambasting Israel’s devastating air and ground campaign in the small Palestinian enclave.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to Israel aimed at shoring up the truce, said on Friday the international force would have to be made up of “countries that Israel’s comfortable with”. He made no comment on Turkish involvement.

Rubio added that Gaza’s future governance still needed to be worked out among Israel and partner nations but could not include Hamas.

A major challenge to Trump’s plan is that Hamas has balked at disarming. Since the ceasefire took hold two weeks ago as the first stage of Trump’s 20-point plan, Hamas has waged a violent crackdown on clans that have tested its grip on power.

“Israel is aware that Hamas knows where our deceased hostages are, in fact, located. If Hamas made more of an effort, they would be able to retrieve the remains of our hostages,” the spokesperson said.

Israel had, however, allowed the entry of an Egyptian technical team to work with the Red Cross to locate the bodies. She said the team would use excavator machines and trucks for the search beyond the so-called yellow line in Gaza behind which Israeli troops have initially pulled back under Trump’s plan.

Netanyahu began the cabinet session by stressing Israel was an independent country, rejecting the notion that “the American administration controls me and dictates Israel’s security policy.” Israel and the U.S., he said, are a “partnership.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-says-israel-will-determine-which-international-forces-are-unacceptable-2025-10-26/

Thoughts… This ceasefire is non-existent; Israel conducted two strikes over the weekend. On the 25th and 26th. The reality is that Israel has not ceased fire; in fact, it is conducting ongoing operations.

One of the strikes took place at the Nuseirat refugee camp, and at least four were injured.

The ongoing ceasefire talks themselves… are not viable. Israel has made clear that it must control the situation, including the approval of foreign troops for peacekeeping.

This means that only favorable peacekeepers would be allowed, in essence, ensuring that business can continue as usual.

117 bodies were pulled from the rubble this weekend in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas will not disarm; it is suicide, and Israel and its extremist cabinet will not stop their ethnic cleansing.

Not until the US stops funding its war.

Topic 3: The regime seeks SCOTUS approval for the unilateral firing of federal officials.

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Donald Trump‘s administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the Republican president to remove the head of the government’s Copyright Office while her legal challenge to his firing of her plays out in the latest battle over his targeting of various federal officials.

The U.S. Justice Department asked the justices to put on hold a lower court’s ruling that blocked Trump from firing Copyright Office Director Shira Perlmutter. In a filing to the justices, the department argued that Trump acted within his powers as president to fire Perlmutter and that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lacked the authority to reinstate her.

The Copyright Office is part of the Library of Congress.

Perlmutter was notified by email on May 10 that Trump had fired her. Perlmutter on May 22 filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of her ouster. The lawsuit said that only the Librarian of Congress can appoint or remove her.

In this case, Trump fired Perlmutter and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, and then moved to install his own acting Librarian of Congress. The lawsuit said Trump lacked the authority to appoint an acting Librarian of Congress.

The lawsuit noted that Perlmutter’s firing came one day after her office issued a report that found that the unauthorized use by technology companies of copyrighted works to train generative artificial intelligence systems may not always be legal. Perlmutter said in her appeal that Trump later made public statements contradicting the report’s conclusions, and she called her firing part of an attempted “takeover” of the office.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, rejected Perlmutter’s request to preliminarily block her firing, finding she had not suffered “irreparable harm” that would justify reinstating her.

The D.C. Circuit subsequently reinstated Perlmutter temporarily in September. Circuit Judge Florence Pan, an appointee of Democratic former President Joe Biden, said the administration’s alleged “blatant interference” with Perlmutter’s duty to advise Congress on copyright issues “strikes us as a violation of the separation of powers that is significantly different in kind and in degree from the cases that have come before.”

The court has in a series of decisions in recent months allowed Trump to remove various officials. It has scheduled arguments in two cases involving presidential powers to remove certain types of officials, involving his moves to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-asks-supreme-court-allow-firing-copyright-office-head-2025-10-27/

Thoughts… The regime is making a targeted attack on regulatory bodies within the federal government. Especially when it comes to oversight over financial and corporate institutions. This is a very clear indicator of the regime’s desire to enable corporate rule and white collar crime to run rampant in our markets and economy.

What we are looking at is a situation similar to post-collapse Russia, when oligarchs wielded unprecedented power and faced total oversight. It is no surprise that these individuals are being targeted.

Should SCOTUS rule in favor of the regime here, we face an oversight crisis in our federal government.

Regulation, already hanging on by a thread, is now facing extinction. The DOJ is a political weapon, so is the FBI, Homeland, DHS, etc. Should Trump be able to fire officials who answer to Congress, this would be SCOTUS endorsing a violation of the separation of powers.

The executive entirely lacks the authority to fire Perlmutter, and the circumstances of her firing cannot be understated. This is a favor to his tech bro backers and shows just how convoluted the power dynamics are within the White House.

We are in crisis.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

