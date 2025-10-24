The Firebrand Report 10/24/25 Key Indexes Forecast America's Economic Obituary

SHOW NOTES

Quick Takes

USS Gerald R. Ford Deployed to the Caribbean

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-military-deploy-aircraft-carrier-south-america-amid-soaring-tensions-with-2025-10-24/

Trump Flips on Reagan Add, Terminates Trade talks with Canada

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/reagan-1987-address-was-defence-free-fair-trade-2025-10-24/

Primary Topic: Consumer Inflation Creeps Up…

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased slightly less than expected in September as a surge in the cost of gasoline was partially offset by a sharp moderation in rents, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates again next week.

Consumer inflation last month also was restrained by a slowdown in the pace of price increases for airfares, hotel and motel rooms as well as cheaper used cars and trucks, the report from the Labor Department showed on Friday. But tariffs on imports continued to raise prices for apparel, appliances, furniture and bedding, and sporting goods.

The report was published despite an economic data blackout caused by the U.S. government shutdown in order to help the Social Security Administration calculate its 2026 cost-of-living adjustment for millions of retirees and other benefits recipients, who will get a 2.8% increase.

“This inflation print is a sigh of relief for the Fed,” said Olu Sonola, head of U.S. economic research at Fitch Ratings. “The tariff passthrough generally remains muted, as the focus shifts squarely to a weakening labor market. This will be framed as an insurance cut, with hopes that by December the shutdown is over and the Fed has a clearer read on jobs.”

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% last month after climbing 0.4% in August, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The BLS said CPI data collection was completed before the shutdown. Still, the statistical agency used imputations to fill in missing information, with the share rising to 40% from 36% in August. A 4.1% jump in the price of gasoline was the main driver of the rise in the CPI.

Food prices rose 0.2% after accelerating 0.5% in August. Grocery store food prices increased 0.3% amid a 0.7% surge in the cost of cereals and nonalcoholic beverages.

Beef prices rose 1.2% after shooting up 2.7% in August. They increased 14.7% compared to the same period in 2024, driven in part by droughts in prior years that reduced the national herd and raised the cost of feed. Coffee prices dipped 0.1% after surging 3.6% in August. Prices were 18.9% higher compared to September 2024, reflecting the impact of drought and tariffs.

The Trump administration has responded by quadrupling the country’s low-tariff imports of Argentine beef.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 3.0% after advancing 2.9% in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a monthly increase in the CPI of 0.4% and a 3.1% rise on a year-over-year basis.

Prices for hotel and motel rooms increased 1.3% after rising 2.3% in the prior month. The cost of airline tickets increased 2.7% after soaring 5.9% in August. Households faced increased costs for services in industries reliant on migrant labor.

The cost of caring for invalids and the elderly at home shot up 7.0% on a monthly basis and jumped 11.6% from a year ago. Gardening and lawn care services surged a record 13.9% from a year ago, while the cost of motor vehicle repair increased 11.5%.

Economists estimated consumers so far have absorbed about 20% of the import duties.

They said businesses have refrained from passing on the full costs of tariffs to consumers at the expense of hiring, now a focus of the U.S. central bank, which is expected to lower its benchmark overnight interest rate by another 25 basis points to the 3.75%-4.00% range next Wednesday.

Inventories were drawn down in the second quarter and retailers like Walmart (WMT.N)

said they were seeing costs rise as they replenished stock at post-tariff price levels.

“While many businesses have absorbed cost pressures using pre-tariff inventories and narrower margins, these buffers are gradually eroding,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon. “We anticipate a cumulative shock from tariffs totaling 0.8 percentage point by early 2026.”

Stocks on Wall Street rallied to record highs. The dollar was flat. Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were mixed.

The Fed tracks the Personal Consumption Expenditures price indexes for its 2% inflation target. Based on the CPI data, economists estimated core PCE inflation rose 0.2% in September, translating to a 2.9% year-on-year gain.

The White House in a statement said it had “learned there will likely NOT be an inflation release next month for the first time in history — depriving policymakers and markets of critical data and risking economic calamity.”

Former BLS Commissioner Erica Groshen said time was running out for the government to produce the October CPI report.

“I think it’s almost inevitable now, given that it’s now the 24th of the month,” Groshen said. “The BLS is understaffed dramatically compared to what it was in 2013, so the resilience isn’t there, in addition to the time not being there.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-rise-slightly-less-than-expected-september-2025-10-24/

Thoughts… This article carries so many dog whistles. The CPI is a metric for the health of the US economy. The consumer is under stress, and PCEs are rising. I often find economic reporting misleading. The idea that the cooling, or slowing of upticks on indexes like the PCE or the CPI, is not a measure of improvement.

Slowing from an increase of 0.4 to 0.3 does not make the situation even more dire.

We are facing an economic crisis and a government shutdown, and the decision not to release the October CPI report is concerning.

Things are reaching an inevitable fever pitch, and I am deeply concerned about the outcome.

Every single index I look at signals contraction, or at the very least, is so close to breakeven that it is unclear whether the growth itself could be driven by inflation alone.

The cost of goods and the increase in specific areas are squeezing Americans to a breaking point.

Coffee up 18.9% since last year, Beef a staggering 14.7%, Care for the elderly up 11.6%, Gardening and lawn care 13.9%, and Motor vehicle repair is up 11.5% YoY.

The craziest part is that stocks are up. The stock market keeps growing. Billionaires and hedge funds are making a killing as companies raise prices on consumers.

Car insurance premiums are up 3.1% vs last year. Household furnishings and operations, which include home and renters insurance, are up 4.1%

1. NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)

Summary: Measures builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes based on current sales, expected sales, and buyer traffic. Readings below 50 indicate poor conditions.

Latest (Oct 2025): 40 (Unchanged from Sep)

Key Takeaway: Builder confidence remains very low, signaling continued weakness in the housing construction sector likely due to persistent affordability challenges and high mortgage rates.

2. S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI

Summary: Tracks the health of the manufacturing sector by surveying purchasing managers on variables like output, new orders, and employment. Readings below 50 indicate contraction.

Latest (Oct 2025 Flash): 49.9 (Down from 50.2 in Sep)

Key Takeaway: Manufacturing activity dipped back into slight contraction, suggesting persistent headwinds and stagnation in the goods-producing sector.

3. ISM Manufacturing PMI®

Summary: A key gauge of the U.S. manufacturing sector’s economic activity based on a survey of purchasing executives across various industries. Readings below 50% indicate contraction.

Latest (Sep 2025): 49.0% (Up from 47.6% in Aug)

Key Takeaway: While showing marginal improvement from August, manufacturing remained in contraction for the 11th consecutive month, reinforcing the sector’s ongoing struggles.

4. S&P Global US Services PMI

Summary: Tracks the health of the services sector by surveying purchasing managers on variables like business activity, new orders, and employment. Readings below 50 indicate contraction.

Latest (Oct 2025 Flash): 50.9 (Up from 50.1 in Sep)

Key Takeaway: Service sector activity showed a slight uptick but remains barely above the threshold for stagnation, indicating very slow growth in this dominant part of the economy.

5. ISM Services PMI®

Summary: Measures economic activity in the U.S. services sector based on surveys covering business activity, new orders, employment, and supplier deliveries. Readings above 50% indicate expansion.

Latest (Sep 2025): 53.6% (Down from 54.5% in Aug)

Key Takeaway: The services sector continued to expand in September, but the pace of growth slowed compared to the previous month, suggesting some loss of momentum.

6. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

Summary: Measures U.S. consumer confidence levels regarding personal finances, business conditions, and buying attitudes through household surveys.

Latest (Oct 2025 Final): 63.8 (Down from 68.1 in Sep)

Key Takeaway: Consumer sentiment dropped sharply in October, falling back near historic lows, driven by persistent concerns about inflation and a potentially weakening economy and job market.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment

More from The Firebrand Project

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.