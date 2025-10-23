The Firebrand Report 10/23/25 Trump Pardons Crypto Criminals, The Regime Moves to Consolidate Media Control, and Leaked Report Suggests Gaza Aid Ruse to Build Military Installations.

Show Notes

Topic 1: Trump Pardons a Crypto Criminal

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has pardoned convicted Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, a White House official said on Thursday.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had “exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency.”

Zhao, one of the most powerful people in the crypto world, had to step down as chief of Binance when the company agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. government to end a years-long probe into misconduct at the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Trump’s pardon of Zhao paves the way for the crypto mogul to return to the business he helped found in 2017. He has already served his time in prison after a judge sentenced him to four months.

Earlier this year, he pardoned the founders of crypto exchange BitMEX in connection with similar anti-money laundering violations and the founder of electric truck company Nikola convicted of fraud. He has also commuted the sentence of the executive of now-defunct start-up Ozy Media.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-pardons-convicted-binance-founder-zhao-white-house-says-2025-10-23/

Thoughts… C.Z. was found guilty of violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to enforce proper Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies at his crypto exchange, Binance. Failing to comply with these mandates opens the door for money laundering, prosecutors stated that this allows for the use of his platform for illicit transactions like child sex abuse, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

In essence, this man is the guy who can facilitate all of the crypto corruption that Trump seeks.

He can use it for his child trafficking empire, he can use it to take bribes, or he can use it to steal American tax dollars.

This man built a money trafficking platform, and Trump just brought him onto the team. The motive cannot be clearer; it’s not about a “war on crypto,” it is about Trump pardoning White collar criminals so that the billionaire mafia can run amok in our markets.

Among other things, we cannot forget that this is a white collar criminal enterprise. Zhao was also only forced to serve four months for his crime, talk about privilege.

A man can go away for years in some cases for selling weed, but trafficking billions gets you four months.

Topic 2: Corporate Media Consolidation as Paramount eyes Warner Bros.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance is seen as the top contender to buy Warner Bros Discovery, with analysts and experts saying the tech scion’s access to deep pockets and Washington ties give him an edge in what could be the media industry’s biggest merger in years.

Fresh off the Paramount-Skydance deal in August, the newly minted media mogul is eyeing one of Hollywood’s prized assets that is home to HBO, Warner Bros Studio and a streaming unit with more than 120 million subscribers.

His $60 billion approach was rejected by Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O)

on Tuesday, Reuters first reported. But the company has put a for-sale sign and attracted other potential suitors including Comcast (CMCSA.O), Netflix (NFLX.O)and Apple (AAPL.O)asa, according to media reports.

Netflix holds about $9.3 billion in cash and has never done a deal exceeding $1 billion, while Comcast’s $9.7 billion cash pile means any bid would likely rely heavily on debt or outside partners.

“It seems that Paramount appears to be in pole position,” said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

Unlike Paramount, the other companies are also likely to be more interested in parts of Warner Bros Discovery than the whole company, which will saddle its buyer with around $35 billion in debt and declining cable TV assets, analysts said.

“The studio would make sense for Netflix and Apple. The TV networks would make sense for the Comcast spinoff, while the studio would make sense for what is left of NBCU,” eMarketer analyst Ross Benes said.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos

“We’ve been very clear in the past that we have no interest in owning legacy media networks, so there is no change there,” he said during an earnings call.

Comcast, meanwhile, is narrowing its focus to theme parks, streaming and core NBCUniversal film and TV assets by spinning off most of its waning cable networks. Buying Warner Bros would deepen that strategy, giving Universal’s parks access to lucrative franchises such as “DC Comics” and “Harry Potter”.

David Ellison also enjoys a unique advantage over rival bidders - his father’s close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. Larry Ellison has long been a Republican mega-donor and one of the few high-profile tech executives who were openly supportive of Trump before last November’s election.

“If anyone does buy the whole thing, or even split it into two and buy the two bits, it’s going to have to have the blessing of the current U.S. administration,” said Clea Bourne, Head of Subject of Strategic Communications and Journalism at the Goldsmiths, University of London.

“And that’s where the Ellisons stand out very easily, because their cart is very close to the administration.”

https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/david-ellisons-paramount-seen-front-runner-warner-bros-discovery-deal-2025-10-23/

Thoughts… Paramount is the company through which the regime has decided to acquire US media. David Elison is the son of an Oligarch who has been selected to oversee this aspect of the regime.

It is paramount who sold out first, backed by big money from Larry Ellison father of David Ellison. Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBO, CNN, Max, and Warner Bros. movie studio.

This is the family that ensured that Colbert was taken off the air. A successful acquisition puts the Ellisons in control of 22-23% of the US streaming market.

It also gives them control over CNN and CBS, both historically “left-leaning” news outlets.

This move would put two more news networks in Trump’s orbit.

After the first merger between Skydance and Paramount was approved, the lone dissenter, FCC commissioner Anna Gomez, called the deal a “cowardly capitulation.”

This just affirms that the legacy media has entirely collapsed; we are looking at a growing network of state propaganda media.

The acquisition of these streaming networks opens the door to subtle media manipulation; millions of Americans use streaming services. Under this new umbrella, messaging and shows will be altered. Using media as a subtle form of manipulation on the public.

A massive boycott of these streaming services is required. Their value and power must be undermined.

Topic 3: Suspicious new Aid Plan for Gaza puts Palestinians right up against IDF guns…

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The United States is considering a proposal for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza that would replace the controversial U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to a copy of the plan seen by Reuters.

It is one of several concepts being explored, said a U.S. official and a humanitarian official familiar with the plan, as Washington seeks to facilitate increased deliveries of assistance to the Palestinian enclave after two years of war.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place for 13 days. Under that deal some more aid is now entering Gaza, where a global hunger monitor warned in August that famine had taken hold.

The “operational backbone” of the proposal seen by Reuters would be a so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Belt” - 12-16 humanitarian hubs positioned along the line to which Israeli forces have withdrawn within Gaza. Those hubs would serve people on both sides of the line.

The hubs would also include “voluntary reconciliation facilities” for militants to give up their weapons and receive amnesty, and forward operating bases for future forces with the planned international stabilization force to help demilitarize Gaza.

“The U.N. and NGOs in Gaza will be mandated to use the platform run by the CMCC and will provide the goods distributed from the hubs,” according to the proposal, which also says the aim would be for all aid in Gaza to be delivered via the hubs within 90 days.

“CMCC will monitor and enforce security of convoys through drone monitoring, ensuring Hamas does not interdict trucks,” it says. Israel and the U.S. have accused Hamas of stealing aid, which the militant group denies.

The United Nations and international aid groups are likely to be wary of the plan that in part resembles the GHF method of using secure distribution hubs and armed escorts to transport aid.

Before the ceasefire, Israel and the U.S. wanted the U.N. to work through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, but the U.N. and aid groups refused, questioning the neutrality of the GHF and accusing the distribution model of militarizing aid and forcing displacement.

“The ‘aid hubs’ they describe are very concerning as they resemble GHF sites in areas controlled by” Israeli forces, said a senior international aid official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A humanitarian official familiar with the proposal, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they understood “the sharing of that document was premature”, and it does not currently reflect “actual decisions or policy.” Instead the proposal was “more like a white paper” - an informative document that proposes an option on a particular issue, the official said.

Under the proposal seen by Reuters, the hubs would be used for: secure aid depots to distribute food, water, medical supplies and other aid directly to civilians; logistics hubs and warehouses from which aid groups could distribute same-day rations and goods to civilians deep in Gaza using small pick-up trucks; infrastructure hubs to restore water, electricity and sanitation, medical facilities, and mass kitchens and bakeries.

The proposal says the GHF would be “absorbed/replaced” by the UAE/Morocco Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian aid organization.

“Samaritan’s Purse has been approached about being involved in the U.S. government’s plan to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We do not know specifics, because those are still being developed,” said Stephen Sneed, spokesperson for Samaritan’s Purse.

A Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said among the considerations was how GHF infrastructure, including its sites and aid in its possession could instead be used and distributed by other aid groups. Many European nations were opposed to GHF having any future role in Gaza, the diplomat said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-mulls-gaza-aid-plan-that-would-replace-controversial-ghf-aid-operation-2025-10-23/

Thoughts… I have written about the GHF; it was not only a total failure, but the nature of the distribution points led directly to death, creating bottlenecks where IDF forces frequently fired on Palestinians. These were highly surveilled checkpoints, highly militarized, and the methodology was shady at best. My initial suspicion is that the sights were used to train crowd-control software and systems.

The GHF had ties to oligarchic financiers, and the individual asked to run it quit the day before launch, citing that the mission could not be carried out without violating core humanitarian principles.

The involvement of Evangelical Christian organizations is deeply concerning. GHF was under the direction of Johnnie Moore Jr., and this new plan would call on Samaritan’s Purse, which is an Evangelical Christian Aid organization. Moore describes himself as a Christian Zionist and is a staunch supporter of Israel.

This complex system of secured, in essence, FOBs would be responsible for handing out Aid along the yellow line that Israel has been killing people for crossing, even when the line starts and ends is unclear.

This does not solve the issue; in fact, it mirrors the concerns around the GHF strategies. Creating bottlenecks, in addition to adding areas where weapons can be turned in at the same sites, is a recipe for disaster. Especially when trigger-happy IDF would be on station.

United States Central Command would give the US unprecedented control over the logistics of this system. The CMCC, or Civil-Military Coordination Center, is aligned with the very country that is bankrolling the genocide.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment

More from The Firebrand Project