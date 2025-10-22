The Firebrand Report 10/22/25 Trump's Continued Economic Suicide, War-crimes in the Pacific, and The Real Reason Trump is offering Javier Milei 40 Billion Dollars.

Show Notes

Topic 1: The Regime Puts More Nails in the Coffin for the US economy.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing’s latest round of rare earth export restrictions, according to a U.S. official and three people briefed by U.S. authorities.

While the plan is not the only option on the table, it would make good on President Donald Trump’s threat earlier this month to bar “critical software” exports to China by restricting global shipments of items that contain U.S. software or were produced using U.S. software.

But the fact that such controls are being considered shows the Trump administration is weighing a dramatic escalation of its showdown with China, even as some within the U.S. government favor a gentler approach, according to two of the sources.

“Clearly the U.S. is looking for points of leverage and we are really good at software, so it’s not so surprising that this administration has considered it,” said Emily Kilcrease, a former trade official now at the Center for a New American Security.

However, it would be extraordinarily difficult to implement and there would be blowback for U.S. industry, she said. “You would hope they are only putting threats on the table that they would carry out and stick with.”

U.S. stock indexes briefly extended losses on the news, with the S&P 500 down 0.8% and the Nasdaq 1.3% lower before paring their losses.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy did not comment on the specific U.S. measures under consideration but said China opposed the U.S. “imposing unilateral long-arm jurisdiction measures” and vowed to “take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests” if the U.S. proceeds down what it views as a wrong path.

“Everything imaginable is made with U.S. software,” one of the sources said, highlighting the broad scope of the proposed action. The sources declined to be named because the matter was not public.

It echoes restrictions the Biden administration imposed on Moscow after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Those rules restricted exports to Russia of items made globally using U.S. technology or software.

Meanwhile, China has expressed its opposition to a Trump administration rule last month that restricts U.S. companies from shipping goods and technology to companies at least 50% owned by sanctioned Chinese firms.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday he expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia this week, ahead of the meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea later this month.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-considering-curbs-exports-china-made-with-us-software-sources-say-2025-10-22/

Thoughts… We have been covering this story for weeks, and I have repeatedly stated that this trade war will end poorly for the United States. Placing further restrictions on software use and technology exports would further harm the US position. To directly harm the tech industry as other sectors of the US economy falter would be akin to shooting the United States economy with a limp in the foot.

Furthermore, a move like this would further accelerate China’s emphasis on development of its own software; a China that is independent of Western software cripples the US tech and software sector.

To incentivize this shift just hurts the US economy in the long term.

One of China’s primary goals is to reduce its dependence on the US. A faltering tech sector sees a loss of more jobs, compounding the US debt and consumer spending crisis. Further tariffs from China would accelerate the total economic collapse.

China wins this fight, and Trump is a fool to keep it going.

Topic 2: The Regime Strikes a vessel in the Pacific

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. military expanded its counter-drug campaign and carried out a strike against a suspected drug vessel late on Tuesday in Pacific Ocean waters off South America, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The strike is the first known U.S. military operation in the Pacific since the Trump administration started a new offensive against the drug trade that has led to at least seven strikes in the Caribbean and dramatically raised U.S. tensions with Venezuela and Colombia.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details but said there were several people - suspected to be smugglers - on the vessel when it was struck.

In August, the Coast Guard launched an operation, known as Operation Viper, to interdict drugs in the Pacific Ocean. As of October 15, the Coast Guard said it had seized more than 100,000 pounds of cocaine. It was unclear why the administration carried out a strike in this instance instead of interdicting the vessel.

The strikes in the Caribbean have killed at least 32 people, but the Trump administration has provided few details, such as how many alleged drugs the vessels were carrying or what specific evidence it had to suggest they were carrying drugs.

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-military-strikes-suspected-drug-vessel-pacific-2025-10-22/

Thoughts… the continuous escalation, now including the striking of a vessel in the Pacific, mark a significant expansion in this war. The origins of this boat are unclear; it is unknown what nationality the individuals who were killed were.

The standard practice is to interdict these vessels and seize the drugs, without confirming the presence of the drugs. It is a war crime. This behavior is further straining the US relationship with South American countries, particularly considering that the Pacific Ocean does not border Venezuela. Meaning that the country of origin is likely to condemn the attack, just as Colombia did as well.

These strikes likely cost taxpayers millions, and by damaging relationships with South American countries, it is likely to increase the flow of drugs into the United States…

Thirty-two dead people, without confirmation, this regime kills people every day.

Whether it is in ICE detention centers or in international waters, they are killers and criminals.

Topic 3: Trump’s Imperialist Ambitions in Argentina become clear.

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - When U.S. President Donald Trump last week conditioned a hefty financial bailout of Argentina on President Javier Milei triumphing in upcoming midterm elections, he handed the country’s opposition a new rallying cry.

On social media, #PatriaOColonia - motherland or colony - trended after Trump’s comments, which came during a press conference with Milei at the White House. Jorge Taiana, a former defense minister and leading Peronist opposition candidate in the province of Buenos Aires, demanded on X that Trump “stop extorting the Argentine people!”

And outside a Buenos Aires apartment where powerful opposition leader and former President Cristina Kirchner is under house arrest for corruption, packed crowds listened to a blasted audio recording where she said that “the Argentine economy is being managed with a remote control by the Treasury of the United States.”

Trump’s potential $40 billion bailout of serial defaulter Argentina includes a signed $20 billion currency swap and a possible $20 billion facility. In Milei, Trump gets a loyal, conservative ally in an often adversarial Latin America, and possible access to natural resources like lithium and a block on growing Chinese influence in the region, said Pablo Vommaro, the executive director of CLACSO, a think tank based in Argentina.

When reporters asked Trump after the White House meeting whether U.S. support for Argentina hinged on a midterm victory, he responded that “if they don’t do that, we’re not going to be around very long.”

But a September/October poll by the Zuban Cordoba firm found that 60% of Argentines have a negative view of Trump. And an October poll by the Zentrix consulting firm reported that 58% of Argentines oppose the U.S. Treasury providing financial assistance to Argentina, with support or opposition largely following party lines.

Trump’s threat to revoke support had no precedent, said Lucia Vincent, a political scientist at the Universidad Nacional de San Martin. “For people who are well informed, I think this could generate a strong pushback,” she said.

Responding to concerns that Argentina - already the IMF’s biggest debtor - could wind up owing more to the U.S., Ramiro Castiñeira, an economic consultant for Milei, said that Argentina may not need all the offered support.

Market rallies after each announcement of U.S. support are getting shorter, however, while government peso purchases in the open market have not prevented the currency from sagging to a record low.

“We’re not used to political leaders of countries being so direct and sincere,” said Santiago Pauli, a congressman for Milei’s party from the southern province of Tierra del Fuego. “The government of the U.S. did not make any demand. It simply expressed its desire to keep supporting Milei and Argentina.”

“Today, we need to choose between Cristina and Trump, in a way,” said Manuel Valenti, a Peronist youth leader. “The election is clear. Argentine people don’t like it when they intervene in our internal affairs.”

“The suspicion is that they’re selling a part of the country,” said Fede Araneta, 47, who works in communications in Buenos Aires province and watched Kirchner from within the crowd. “What I don’t know is if we’re giving them the Iguazu waterfalls, the Islas Malvinas, or oil. We don’t know what we’re giving in exchange for this.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/trumps-milei-election-warning-fuels-backlash-colonialism-accusations-argentina-2025-10-22/

Thoughts… There are several key elements here, and Trump’s behavior highlights the true motive behind the injection of taxpayer dollars into Argentina’s struggling economy.

The first being that Milei serves as a means of soft power projection by the United States; those 40 billion dollars are purchased by the Argentine government.

The question remains, why?

The answer is simple: Argentina’s mining capacity. Copper, Gold, Silver, and, in particular, Lithium, as relations with China deteriorate, Trump is scrambling to find alternative providers for key elements.

In the familiar story, a wealthy country backs a dictator to gain preferred access to a specific resource. In this case, it is Argentina’s minerals; this is a bid for resource extraction. Trump’s statement that if Milei performs poorly during the elections, he will pull support confirms this.

The people of Argentina certainly see what is happening; they have been going through a similar period of democratic backsliding as the US.

The people of South American countries are no strangers to imperialism; they recognize the danger.

Lithium mining is very damaging to the environment, mining communities are often exploited, and the system itself resembles slavery in many South American countries.

This is a $ 40 billion quid pro quo scenario, entirely contingent on whether Milei can maintain power so that he can provide access to minerals that China currently exports predominantly to the United States.

