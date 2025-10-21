The Firebrand Report 10/21/25 The Tale of Two Ceasefires, Trump Fails In Gaza and Ukraine...

Topic 1: The Tale of Two Ceasefires

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold on Tuesday, as Moscow’s rejection of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine cast a cloud over attempts at negotiations.

A senior White House official told Reuters that “there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future” after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a “productive call” but opted against an in-person meeting.

Trump had announced last week that he and Putin would meet soon in Hungary to try to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. But Putin has been unwilling to consider concessions. Moscow has long demanded that Ukraine agree to cede more territory before any ceasefire.

Russia reiterated its long-standing terms for a peace deal in a private communique known as a “non paper” that it sent to the U.S. last weekend

The communique reaffirmed Russia’s demand for full control of the long-contested eastern Donbas region, according to one official, effectively rejecting Trump’s view that a ceasefire should commence with a freeze of the frontlines at their prevailing locations.

Russia controls all of the province of Luhansk and about 75% of neighbouring Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region.

European leaders called on Washington on Tuesday to hold firm in demanding an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, with present battle lines to serve as the basis for any future talks.

But the two sides postponed a preparatory meeting between Rubio and Lavrov that had been expected to take place in Budapest on Thursday.

Lavrov and Rubio spoke by phone on Monday. Lavrov said the place and the timing of the next Trump-Putin summit was less important than the substance of implementing the understandings reached in Alaska.

“Listen, we have an understanding of the presidents, but we cannot postpone what has not been finalised,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Neither President Trump nor President Putin gave exact dates.”

Neither side has publicly abandoned plans for Trump to meet Putin. Hungary’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, was in Washington on Tuesday, where he posted on Facebook: “We have some serious days ahead”.

But two senior European diplomats said the postponement of the Rubio-Lavrov meeting was a sign the Americans would be reluctant to go ahead with a Trump-Putin summit unless Moscow yields its demands.

“I guess the Russians wanted too much and it became evident for the Americans that there will be no deal for Trump in Budapest,” said one.

In a statement on Tuesday, the leaders of European powers including Britain, France, Germany and the EU said they “strongly support President Trump’s position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations”.

Reuters and other news organisations reported that Trump’s meeting with Zelenskiy behind closed doors was contentious, with the U.S. president repeatedly using profanity and pushing Zelenskiy to accept some Russian demands.

European leaders are due to meet this week with Zelenskiy as their guest, first at an EU summit and then at a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” countries discussing a security force to guarantee a post-war settlement in Ukraine. Russia rejects such an international security force.

Any trip to Budapest would require Putin to fly through the airspace of other EU countries. Poland said on Tuesday it could force Putin’s plane down and arrest him on an international warrant if he flies over its territory, but Bulgaria said Putin could use its airspace to reach the meeting.

KIRYAT GAT, Israel/CAIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United States increased pressure on Hamas on Tuesday to disarm in the next phase of an already fragile Gaza ceasefire as President Donald Trump pushed to cement an end to the devastating conflict.

In a visit to Israel, Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire plan was going better than expected but warned the Palestinian militant group it would be obliterated if it did not cooperate, echoing a Trump threat earlier in the day of “fast, furious and brutal force”.

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of repeated breaches of the truce since it was signed eight days ago, with flashes of violence and recriminations over the pace of returning hostage bodies, bringing in aid and opening borders.

With the existing truce already shaky, the U.S. and mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey are trying to push towards the far more complicated second phase of talks that asks each side to make concessions that have previously torpedoed peacemaking.

Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan demands the disarmament of Hamas, to which the group has so far refused to agree, a concurrent Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a path towards a Palestinian state.

JD moved to modify expectations for a rapid return of the bodies of all hostages, a key Israeli demand, and said a full realisation of the ceasefire plan would take a lot of work and “a very, very long time”.

Major unresolved issues include governance and security control in Gaza, with Trump’s plan calling for the formation of a technocratic body under an international oversight board, and the creation of a multinational force, with no role for Hamas.

“If Hamas doesn’t cooperate, as the president of the United States has said, Hamas is going to be obliterated,” Vance warned.

U.S. mediation has been led by envoys Steven Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was to meet Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in Israel on Tuesday.

A Palestinian official close to the talks said Hamas encouraged the proposed formation of a technocratic committee to run Gaza without any of its representatives, but with the consent of the group as well as the Palestinian Authority.

Underscoring the fragility of the truce, Qatar, another of the mediators, on Tuesday accused Israel of “continuous violations”. It and Turkey, which has used its role to bolster its regional position, have been key interlocutors with Hamas.

Hamas released another hostage body late on Monday and said it would hand over two more late on Tuesday. That would leave another 13 bodies in Gaza. Israel believes Hamas could still return more bodies soon but has recognised that some remains would likely need a slower, more complex, process of location and retrieval.

Inside the enclave on Tuesday, more aid was flowing in through two Israeli-controlled crossings, Palestinian and U.N. officials said.

However, with Gaza residents facing catastrophic conditions, aid agencies have said far more needs to be brought in.

The U.N. World Food Programme said supplies were ramping up but fell far short of its daily target of 2,000 tons, saying this was because only two crossings into Gaza were open. It said none had reached the famine-hit north of Gaza yet.

Violence in Gaza since the truce has mostly been focused around the “yellow line” demarcating Israel’s military pullback. On Tuesday, Israel’s public Kan radio reported troops had killed a person crossing the line and advancing towards them.

Palestinians near the line, running across devastated areas close to major cities, have said it is not clearly marked and hard to know where the exclusion zone begins. Israeli bulldozers began placing yellow concrete blocks along the route on Monday.

The Gaza health ministry said on Tuesday at least seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the enclave over the previous 24 hours, bringing to 68,229 the total number killed since the war began.

Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war killed around 1,200 people according to Israeli tallies, with another 251 dragged into Gaza as hostages.

Thoughts… Both of Trump’s ceasefire efforts are becoming increasingly less viable. First, let’s look at Ukraine.

Days after Trump cursed and pressured Zelenskiy to capitulate to Russia and cede the Donbas region, which was a total flip on the position he had had over the last several weeks. Russia has no intention of engaging in a ceasefire; in fact, for observers like me, Russia has intensified its efforts across the Donbas region and toward Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Winter is approaching, and fuel shortages are reaching a critical level. As a result, drivers will face changes as they transition to a winter mix of diesel fuel for their vehicles due to the ongoing Ukrainian strikes. This is why a significant escalation of the use of armored cars is being seen on the front.

The losses have been devastating for Russia. Dozens of vehicles were lost in a matter of weeks with nothing to show for it.

Russia is facing a crisis, and the introduction of the Flamingo or FP-5 missile is a looming danger. Despite it not being used since a test strike in August, Ukraine claims to be producing a substantial amount a month.

They are either facing issues in terms of functionality or Ukraine is stockpiling for a massive strike. I am leaning toward that option. Similar to Operation Spiderweb, a kill strike for the Russian oil industry… A ceasefire is not possible; Putin will not stop, and Ukraine is making a war of attrition look less viable for Russia every single day.

Trump’s peace in Ukraine in 24 hours is eerily similar to Putin’s day military operation… not happening.

Regarding Gaza, we have been covering the ceasefire from its signing to the current events.

The flow of aid is negligible; in some cases, supplies have not even reached critical areas.

Israel has killed over 100 people over the course of the 11 days of the ceasefire. The yellow line is poorly marked, and Palestinians are killed for crossing a line that they cannot see.

Hamas will not disarm, and Israel is itching for a fight. JD Vance is known for lying through his teeth, and nothing new here.

There is no ceasefire, merely a reduction in hostilities; the death toll, according to the Palestinian authorities, has reached 68,229. An organization called “Save the Children” puts child casualties at 20,000 as of October 8th. The lowest estimates I have seen are at 15,000. At worst, nearly at best, a little under a quarter of the deaths.

JD says if Hamas does not disarm, it will be destroyed. The fighters of Hamas know that if they disarm, they will still be destroyed.

Hamas does not want to leave Gaza; they want to govern it. The ceasefire itself exists due to oligarchic pressure, allowing for Gaza’s development; the presence of Jared Kushner confirms this.

If they cannot achieve their goals through the ceasefire, if Trump cannot secure his Nobel Peace Prize, they will shift tactics.

Kill them all so we can develop the land…

Ceasefire and the Trump Regime cannot exist in the same room. He has ended no wars; he is a fake, a liar, and a loser.

