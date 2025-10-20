The Firebrand Report 10/20/25 The IDF Bombs a School in Gaza, The Oligarchy Consolidates Control Over Banks, The Regime is Trying to Start a War it Cannot win.

Show Notes

Topic 1: 26 Dead in Gaza after 2 Israeli Soldier were killed.

The Israeli military said on Sunday a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed after an attack killed two of its soldiers and prompted a wave of airstrikes that Palestinians said killed 26 people, in the most serious test yet of this month’s truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire he brokered was still in place. Hamas leadership, he said, may not be involved in the violations. “We think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“Either way ... it’s going to be handled toughly but properly.”

Aid into Gaza was set to resume on Monday following U.S. pressure, an Israeli security source said, shortly after Israel announced a halt in supplies in response to what it said was a “blatant” violation by Hamas of the truce.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets across the enclave, including field commanders, gunmen, a tunnel and weapons depots, after militants launched an anti-tank missile and fired on its troops, killing the soldiers.

The strikes killed at least 26 people, including at least one woman and one child, according to local residents and health authorities. At least one strike hit a former school sheltering displaced people in the area of Nuseirat, residents said.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance

“Some of those cells will probably honor the ceasefire. Many of those cells, as we saw some evidence of today, will not,” he said.

“Before we actually can ensure that Hamas is properly disarmed, that’s going to require ... some of these Gulf Arab states, to get forces in there, to actually apply some law and order and security keeping on the ground.”

The strikes were reminiscent of Israel’s response to what it viewed as serious violations of its ceasefire with Hamas’ Lebanese ally Hezbollah in late 2024, less than a week after it came into effect and after days of mutual accusations of truce breaches, though that ceasefire has since largely held.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the “yellow line” to where Israeli forces had pulled back under the ceasefire deal would be physically marked and that any violation of the ceasefire or attempt to cross the line would be met with fire.

Hamas detailed what it said was a series of violations by Israel that it says have left 46 people dead and stopped essential supplies from reaching the enclave.

On Saturday, Israel said the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which had been expected to be reopened this week, would remain closed and that its reopening would depend on Hamas fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire.

Although the flow of aid through another crossing had, until Sunday’s decision to halt aid, increased significantly since the ceasefire began, the United Nations says far more is needed.

Thoughts… Here we go, after 9 days, the ceasefire has broken. In typical fashion for two dead soldiers, Israel responds with a dead woman and child and a death toll 13x of what was dealt to them.

The repeated presence of Jared Kushner is so strange to me, like, what the hell is he doing? His presence there, along with Witkoff, who was special envoy to Russia, I thought, is odd.

The one link that Witkoff does have is a big background in real estate. This is a significant escalation, and I do not think that things are likely to simmer down. Those pushing for a re-escalation in Israel will certainly continue to push for a return to conflict. Hamas may not be able to return the bodies of all of the hostages, and it is possible that even if they are returned, Israel will take any provocation and escalate.

Netanyahu is a criminal, facing charges, and without war, he is looking at a long visit to the Hague.

The Rafah crossing has been closed for all 11 days of the ceasefire. Aid was allowed in once, a total of 300 trucks, after Israel decided to halve the number let in because of the rate of return of hostages.

Israel is not abiding by the ceasefire deal; it is still limiting aid, and it has not allowed Palestinians in or out.

All signs point toward a collapse of this ceasefire.

Topic 2: Another Phase of Corporate Consolidation facing American Banks.

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Jitters around U.S. banks’ exposure to loan losses have fueled expectations for more mergers and acquisitions as big buyers may be spurred to look to absorb smaller or weaker rivals, according to four senior industry sources.

More than two years after the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank that destabilized the industry, auto company collapses and bad loans have hurt bank stocks in recent weeks and sparked concerns that more pain is on the horizon. The U.S. KBW Regional Banking Index <.KRX> sank more than 6% on Thursday before recovering some ground on Friday. It has fallen almost 5% this year.

“Stock market activity and valuations have always driven M&A conversations, so it is possible that the current market movements could speed up those conversations,” said Dan Hartman, a lawyer at Nutter, adding banks were already open to M&A because of the Trump administration’s friendlier stance toward deals.

The latest scare came on Thursday when Zions Bancorporation (ZION.O)

disclosed losses tied to two commercial and industrial loans and Western Alliance (WAL.N)

said it had initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by Cantor Group V, LLC, sending broader banking shares lower. It followed bankruptcies of First Brands and Tricolor in the auto industry, which sent ripples through credit markets in recent weeks and cast a spotlight on the exposure of some of the world’s biggest banks.

adding that concerns about credit quality are exacerbated because information on banks’ loan exposure is typically kept private. While securities mismatches that led to the 2023 bank failures were visible to shareholders, credit losses are aggregated and only disclosed to bank shareholders if they reach a certain material threshold.

The industry executive and a second industry source said that any growing concerns about smaller banks could promote M&A activity. The executive did not mention any specific bank as a target but said bank boards grow worried when they see prolonged bouts of weakness, and are more likely to press management to consider a sale, the executive said.

Banks including Zions, Flagstar (FLG.N), First Horizon (FHN.N), East West (EWBC.O), Popular (BPOP.O), Western Alliance, and Webster Financial (WBS.N), could be potentially attractive deal targets, an investment banking source told Reuters earlier this month, based on that person’s own internal analysis on banks in general, and not based on any information about specific deals. The banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bank deals have risen, with the 51 announced bank deals in the third quarter, the highest three-month total in four years, according to data provider S&P Global Intelligence.

For smaller banks, credit trouble could prompt boards or shareholders to pressure them to sell to midsize lenders.

“Losses have been low, so these recent, numerous larger loan problems have raised fears of a broader deterioration,” Driscoll said. “But one of the lessons from 2023 regional bank failures was that banks’ funding can unravel faster than in the past if sizable issues emerge.”

Greg Hertrich, the head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura, said the latest selloff would revive strategic deal talks, instead of tempting any new buyers or sellers to emerge.

Thoughts…There is a lot going on here, but I want to make it as simple as I can. In essence, the credit market is in trouble. People cannot pay their debts, and smaller banks that over exposed themselves are suddenly facing thin margins. Many Banks, Zions especially, had overinvested in real estate, as the market struggles and debt consumers continue to default in higher numbers, these smaller banks that operate on smaller margins will begin to fail.

Banks continue to make the same mistake; this is a product of American business culture. They over-lend because they can use the debt to make further acquisitions; it is a short-term profit with high risk if consumers cannot pay their bills.

It makes sense, Trump destroys the economy, tariffs make the cost of living unaffordable, and then guess what, suddenly no one can afford to pay back their debt.

The concerning part here is what this means for large banks and their share of the banking market. M&A or Mergers and Acquisitions, are the bane of the free market. It allows for large companies to buy smaller ones, adding to their corporate spider web of brands and businesses that are seemingly individual but all answer to the same board of shareholders.

As these smaller banks fail, they will be bought by the larger ones, further consolidating the wealth of Americans into a smaller pool of players.

These bank executives will become exceptionally powerful. When so much money and power are at play, corruption will undoubtedly become more rampant. Considering the lack of oversight by a totally non-functional SEC, it is deeply concerning to me.

This could be a major paradigm shift in the banking world, one that would see millions of Americans’ debt shifted under a smaller umbrella of corporate power.

These banks will need to be busted up and highly regulated in the near future; they just have too much influence and power.

Topic 3: The “Drug” War has Prisoners and Holding them is Shady…

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - When two alleged drug traffickers survived a U.S. military strike last week in the Caribbean, they left the Trump administration with a decision to make: send them back home, or find a way to keep them detained.

The United States has acknowledged carrying out at least five strikes on vessels near Venezuela that it says were transporting drugs, killing at least 27 people.

A sixth strike targeted a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean on Thursday, and in what is believed to be the first such case, there were survivors among the crew, who were rescued and are being held on a Navy ship, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Yet legal experts aren’t surprised that the U.S. government opted against using the term “prisoners of war” to describe the two survivors of a Thursday attack by the U.S. military on a semi-submersible vessel.

“I think the administration took what it would have viewed as the least worst option,” said Brian Finucane, a senior adviser with the International Crisis Group.

“Sending these people home is a way for the administration (to) turn the page on this embarrassing episode,” he added.

Thursday’s strike was unlike any other the U.S. military has undertaken since it began its attacks in the southern Caribbean in early September.

U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the aim of the strike was to destroy the semi-submersible. Such ships are commonly used by drug traffickers since they travel under the surface of the water and are hard to identify visually from a distance.

“Since there is no actual armed conflict, there is no law of armed conflict authority to hold them regardless what we call them,” said Rachel VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer now at Southwestern Law School.

Even though the Trump administration has told Congress that it is “a non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels, the official said that had little bearing in international and domestic law.

Finucane, who was with the Office of the Legal Adviser at the State Department, said going to court would have required the administration to reveal evidence that “likely would have resulted in disclosure (of) information that undermined its narrative about these strikes.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused the United States of attacking a fisherman’s vessel in a September strike, which escalated on Sunday into a war of words with Trump on social media.

Legal experts have questioned why the U.S. military is carrying out the strikes, instead of the Coast Guard, which is the main U.S. maritime law enforcement agency, and why other efforts to halt the shipments aren’t made before resorting to deadly strikes.

Thoughts… Twenty-seven people have been killed by the United States military as Trump spends hundreds of millions, potentially over a billion dollars, deploying a significant military force in the Caribbean. It is clear that the regime want’s war, and Maduro is certainly feeling increasingly threatened.

Trump’s saying that these South American leaders are drug cartel leaders is a means to justify conflict by circumventing the traditional means of war.

It is nearly identical to Putin’s style of “special military operation.” The article makes a great point here. Generally, the coast guard is responsible for the interception of drug boats. In fact, they have been doing this for a long time and are quite good at it.

The use of military force to combat these cartels is extremely atypical.

The United States would not win a war being fought in South America, the terrain alone is so conducive to guerrilla fighting it would be another Vietnam, except with all the trappings of modern war.

American troops have been fighting in the Middle East for decades. We are talking about large open terrain. A war in South America would be the exact opposite of what the current doctrine is; vehicles are useless in the rainforest.

All our tech is nullified if the defenders use their environment, which they certainly will.

I sincerely hope we can remove the regime before this conflict becomes a war.

