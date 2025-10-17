The Firebrand Report 10/17/25 Gaza Outlook Sours, The Regime Removes Admiral Overseeing Operations around Venezuela, Trump TACO's on Meeting with Xi Jinping

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 10/17/25

Topic 1: Hamas Refuses to Disarm

DOHA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hamas intends to maintain security control in Gaza during an interim period, a senior Hamas official told Reuters, adding he could not commit to the group disarming - positions that reflect the difficulties facing U.S. plans to secure an end to the war.

Hamas politburo member Mohammed Nazzal also said the group was ready for a ceasefire of up to five years to rebuild devastated Gaza, with guarantees for what happens afterwards depending on Palestinians being given “horizons and hope” for statehood.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview from Doha, where Hamas politicians have long resided, Nazzal defended the group’s crackdown in Gaza, where it carried out public executions on Monday. There were always “exceptional measures” during war and those executed were criminals guilty of killing, he said.

They point to big gaps between Hamas’ positions and U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, ahead of negotiations expected to address Hamas’ weapons and how Gaza is governed.

“Hamas is supposed to release all hostages in stage 1. It has not. Hamas knows where the bodies of our hostages are. Hamas are to be disarmed under this agreement. No ifs, no buts. They have not. Hamas need to adhere to the 20-point plan. They are running out of time,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the plan, saying it would dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza would never again pose a threat to Israel.

Asked if Hamas would give up its arms, Nazzal, speaking on Wednesday, said: “I can’t answer with a yes or no. Frankly, it depends on the nature of the project. The disarmament project you’re talking about, what does it mean? To whom will the weapons be handed over?”

He added that issues to be discussed in the next phase of negotiations, including weapons, concerned not only Hamas but other armed Palestinian groups, and would require Palestinians more broadly to reach a position.

“We have a commitment from them and I assume they’re going to honour their commitment,” Trump said, noting that Hamas had returned more bodies but without elaborating on the issue of it disarming or its interim presence on the ground.

Hamas has handed over at least nine out of 28 bodies. It was encountering technical problems recovering more, he said, adding that international parties such as Turkey or the U.S. would help search if needed.

On Tuesday, Trump said he had communicated to Hamas that it must disarm or it would be forced to. Trump has also suggested Hamas was given temporary approval for internal security operations in Gaza, and has endorsed Hamas killing members of gangs.

“This is a transitional phase. Civilly, there will be a technocratic administration as I said. On the ground, Hamas will be present,” he said. After the transitional phase, there should be elections, he said.

Nazzal said mediators had not discussed with the group an international stabilisation force for Gaza, which was proposed in Trump’s ceasefire plan.

Hamas’ founding charter called for the destruction of Israel, although the group’s leaders have at times offered a long-term truce with Israel in return for a viable Palestinian state on all Palestinian territory occupied by Israel in the 1967 war.

Nazzal said Hamas had suggested a long-term truce in meetings with U.S. officials, and wanted a truce of at least three to five years to rebuild the Gaza Strip. “The goal isn’t to prepare for a future war.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hamas-aims-keep-grip-gaza-security-cant-commit-disarm-senior-official-says-2025-10-17/

Thoughts… Hamas continues to hold its position on disarming; the group intends to be a significant stakeholder in Gaza, and I do not believe that it will move away from this stance. The statements from Nazzal definitely speak to this; however, it is clear that Hamas is willing to cater enough to rebuild Gaza, and whether or not Hamas would honor the will of the people of Palestine for elections, I think that they will play for as much time as possible.

With Hamas present, Trump’s “Board of Peace” and the international peacekeeping forces or ISF, cannot effectively govern via proxy in Gaza. I believe this is intentional. Hamas does not want the entire Gaza Strip to be bought and ruled by billionaire oligarchs; I will give them credit for that at least.

The ceasefire will not last, and the radicals within the Israeli cabinet will undoubtedly return to conflict when the hostages are all released. It was wishful thinking to think that western intervention would solve this issue, and no amount of money can stop Israeli sycophants from doing everything they can to “wipe the Palestinians from the face of the earth,” who are, for some reason, they call Nazi’s they are fucking insane…

Topic 2: The Regime Is Pushing Out Leaders Who Oppose War with Venezuela.

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The admiral who leads U.S. military forces in Latin America will step down at the end of this year, two years ahead of schedule, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday, in a surprise move amid escalating tensions with Venezuela.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that there had been tension between Admiral Alvin Holsey and Hegseth over operations in the Caribbean and questions about whether he would be fired in the days leading up to the announcement.

“Admiral Holsey’s resignation only deepens my concern that this administration is ignoring the hard-earned lessons of previous U.S. military campaigns and the advice of our most experienced warfighters,” Reed said in a statement.

Hegseth, in a social media post, did not disclose the reason for the departure of Holsey, who is one of two Black four-star officers leading a U.S. combatant command.

“It’s been an honor to serve our nation, the American people and support and defend the Constitution for over 37 years,” he said.

Holsey’s departure comes against the backdrop of a military buildup in the Caribbean that includes U.S.-guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and around 6,500 troops as President Donald Trump escalates a standoff with the Venezuelan government.

U.S. military strikes against suspected drug boats off Venezuela have killed at least 27 people, raising alarms among some legal experts and mostly Democratic lawmakers, who question whether they adhere to the laws of war. The Trump administration argues it is in a war with narcoterrorist groups from Venezuela, making the strikes legitimate.

Holsey is the latest in a series of flag officers to leave their positions since Hegseth took over the Pentagon. Some firings have been abrupt, including those of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, C.Q. Brown, who was Black, and the top naval officer, Lisa Franchetti, who was the first woman to hold the position.

On Wednesday, Trump disclosed that he had authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela

“The Department thanks Admiral Holsey for his decades of service to our country, and we wish him and his family continued success and fulfillment in the years ahead,” Hegseth said on X.

Less than a week ago, the Pentagon announced its counter-narcotics operations in the region would not be led by the Miami-based Southern Command, but by II Marine Expeditionary Force, a unit capable of rapid overseas operations that is based at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

That decision came as a surprise to U.S. military-watchers, since a combatant command like Southern Command would normally lead any high-profile operations.

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/surprise-move-head-us-military-latin-america-step-down-2025-10-16/

Thoughts… It is abundantly clear that Stephen Miller and Donald Trump want a war with Venezuela. Maduro has made multiple overtures to the regime, offering access to Venezuelan oil, preferential trade, and cutting ties with the global opposition.

All of which have been rebuked, this war is clearly very important to them, so much so that leaders who are speaking out against the reckless actions of Hegseth and his DOD are being forced to resign. The choice to use an alternative military command for the operation would suggest that loyalists are being selected for this operation.

The labeling of drug cartels are terrorists and using the military in this manner is entirely abnormal.

A war with Venezuela could be a brief affair if conducted effectively. Even so, it would come with casualties, and the benefits of wartime powers would be very beneficial to Donald Trump, allowing him, but really Stephen Miller, to remain in power. Congress would have to declare war, which is why I believe that the consistent provocations are being made. This would, in a way, put a lot of pressure on Congress, especially if American servicemembers are killed. This is likely where the opposition from leaders originates. However, any lost lives are on the hands of Miller, Hegseth, and Trump for their warhawk behavior.

Topic 3: Trump TACO’s on China Tariff?

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said his proposed 100% tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable, but blamed Beijing for the latest impasse in trade talks that began with Chinese authorities tightening control over rare earth exports.

Asked whether such a high tariff was sustainable and what that might do to the economy, Trump replied, “It’s not sustainable, but that’s what the number is.”

“They forced me to do that,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network that was broadcast on Friday.

Trump unveiled additional levies of 100% on China’s U.S.-bound exports a week ago, along with new export controls on “any and all critical software” by November 1, nine days before existing tariff relief was set to expire.

Trump also confirmed he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea - a meeting the U.S. president had cast doubt on last week - and expressed admiration for the Chinese leader.

“I think we’re going to be fine with China, but we have to have a fair deal. It’s got to be fair,” Trump said on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” which was taped on Thursday.

The softening in tone and affirmation of his intent to meet with Xi helped stem some of Wall Street’s early losses on Friday. Major U.S. stock indexes, which have been rattled over the last week by Trump’s abrupt reimposition of steep levies on Chinese imports and by credit worries among regional banks, were up modestly in early trading.

Meanwhile, in another indication of a potential thaw in the tensions,U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will hold a call on Friday to discuss ongoing trade negotiations

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-says-100-tariffs-china-not-sustainable-2025-10-17/

Thoughts… Who the fuck knows what is going on with Donald Trump? It appears that someone told him that shooting the US economy in the kneecaps is a bad idea. At the moment, it seems that Trump was either told or realized that he is not in a position of power when dealing with China. This is a better-case scenario; the meeting being rescheduled is somewhat positive, I suppose, but Trump has not made any deals, so I do not expect one to come out of this either.

The current state of the US economy as a whole is unsustainable, and the government has been shut down for 17 days. A significant amount of economic data is not being collected, and we will soon have a blind spot in our reporting.

All in all, there is still uncertainty, and Trump did not say he would not levy the tariff; he just said that they were not sustainable. The man loves Tariffs; they make him feel powerful, and he will continue to use them.

The Economy cannot stabilize as long as Congress allows it to use tariff powers.

