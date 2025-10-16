The Firebrand Report 10/16/25 The Amphibious Invasion of California, The Housing Collapse Looms, and a Ukraine War Front Line Analysis.

Show Notes

Topic 1: Trump Directs Pentagon to Fire Live Missiles over I5 Freeway on No Kings day.

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office backed off plans to close parts of Interstate 5 on Thursday after mounting tension with federal and military officials over a White House-directed live-fire event off Camp Pendleton’s coast.

Newsom’s office criticizes the Trump administration for lack of coordination on the Camp Pendleton event featuring Vice President JD Vance and 15,000 attendees.

The governor’s office had said Wednesday that it was weighing the closure amid safety concerns about reports that Navy ships would fire live ordnance over the freeway onto the base during the Marine Corps’ 250th-anniversary celebration Saturday. By Wednesday evening, the Marine Corps insisted that “no highways or transportation routes will be closed” following a detailed risk assessment.

The episode underscored the growing friction between California and the Trump administration, with Newsom criticizing the White House for failing to coordinate or share safety information ahead of the event titled “Sea to Shore — A Review of Amphibious Strength,” which will feature Vice President JD Vance.

A military media advisory said the celebration will include a live amphibious assault demonstration and will be recorded and broadcast nationally by the White House Production Office on Nov. 9.

Vance, the first Marine veteran to serve as vice president, is expected to attend the event Saturday along with 15,000 Marines, sailors, veterans and their families, according to an event media release. Along with Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to deliver remarks.

Camp Pendleton advised nearby residents that there would be live-fire training with high-explosive munitions through Sunday, which will result in some roads on the base being closed.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-10-15/state-may-close-i-5-during-vance-visit-to-camp-pendleton

Thoughts… Following Trump’s stupid Parade, this may be the most immature show of force thus far out of the regime. Personally, I cannot fathom a reason you would ever fire live munitions anywhere near one of the busiest civilian corridors in America. The event is a live fire simulated amphibious landing; the fire will be directed at an area called Red Beach on Camp Pendleton itself. This type of event is not necessarily uncommon; however, aligning it with No Kings is indeed a publicity stunt. All told, there is no reason to do this in a location where there is even a slim chance that it will pose a danger to civilians, it’s just stupid.

Topic 2: The US Housing Market continues to flag in a K-shaped American Economy

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder sentiment jumped to a six-month high in October amid hopes that declining mortgage rates would stimulate demand for housing and help reduce an inventory overhang that has hampered new housing construction.

Economic uncertainty and a lackluster labor market are, however, likely to offset some of the anticipated boost to demand from lower borrowing costs. The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report on Wednesday described economic activity as little changed in recent weeks and said demand for labor was generally muted.

“Mortgage rates have fallen only slightly over the last three months and households remain anxious about the job market outlook, suggesting demand will remain weak ahead,” said Samuel Tombs, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“A meaningful recovery in housing demand, construction and transactions is unlikely before mid-2026.”

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index increased five points to 37 this month, the highest reading since April, the NAHB said on Thursday.

But it remained below the 50 breakeven point for the 18th straight month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to 33.

“The housing market has some areas with firm demand, including ... ongoing solid conditions for the luxury market,” said NAHB chairman Buddy Hughes. “However, most home buyers are still on the sidelines.”

The survey is the latest to highlight what some economists are calling a K-shaped economy, where high-income households are driving much of activity. The Fed’s Beige Book noted strong “spending by higher-income individuals on luxury travel and accommodation.”

Higher goods prices from tariffs on imports as well as a stagnant labor market are hampering spending by lower-income and some middle-income households.

Builders continued to reduce house prices to lure buyers. Thirty-eight percent reported cutting prices. The average price reduction rose to 6%, the largest cut in a year, after averaging 5% for several months.

https://www.reuters.com/business/us-homebuilder-sentiment-vaults-6-month-high-october-2025-10-16/

Thoughts… The American housing market appears to be unable to push off the looming crisis, as the situation continues to spiral. The concept of this K-shaped economy can be seen by the eighteen-month lagging of the housing market index. The data is clear that the wealthy are getting wealthier; they are building more extravagant and elaborate homes, while the demand for new homes continues to struggle as the middle and lower classes find building and buying new homes to be entirely inaccessible.

38% of builders are cutting prices by an average of 6%, and with such limited gains and being so far under the 50-point break-even point, it is very clear that the market is shrinking.

The growth and six-month high is not as positive as it indicate; based on these factors, you would expect a much higher jump.

With uncertainty on the rise and Trump now using the term “trade war” when discussing China, the environment continues to push yet another key US market toward collapse.

Topic 3: Russia keeps on losing; they really should not be.

KYIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia launched a large armored assault on Thursday with more than 20 armored vehicles near the eastern Ukrainian town of Dobropillia, Ukraine’s Azov brigade said, adding that its forces had repelled the attack.

Ukraine’s General Staff made no mention of the Russian attack in a note posted on Thursday afternoon but said it was conducting “stabilizing” operations in the area.

“On 16 October, the enemy made another attempt at a massive mechanized attack (in the Dobropillia area),” the Azov brigade said on Facebook.

The brigade said it had destroyed nine of the Russian armoured vehicles while repelling the attack, which it said had aimed to take the village of Shakhove, to the east of Dobropillia.

Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had retaken 182 square kilometres of territory in the area in recent months.

https://www.reuters.com/world/large-russian-assault-near-town-dobropillia-repelled-by-kyivs-forces-says-2025-10-16/

Thoughts… Against all odds, this 3-day special military operation has become the deadliest war in Europe since World War 2. By all measures, Ukraine should have been ground into the dirt, but they have proven to be a match for Putin and his meatgrinder campaign.

Paying in blood in numbers that are certain to doom Russia’s population in the long term.

The loss in Dobropillia is another testament to an Underdog who refuses to quit. The area in question was the most substantial russian breakthrough made in years. Over the last month, Ukraine has systematically squeezed off supply lines, forcing Russia to spend more and more resources to attempt to reclaim a piece of land that they will not be able to salvage.

The use of armor again signals a level of desperation, as these resources have been saved for quite some time and were being built up for the next Russian offensive.

The deployment of Ukraine’s Azov Brigades just exemplifies how effective its elite forces are against a regressed Russian military strategy; the death toll for Russia has passed a quarter million, and casualties of Russia alone have passed one million.

Ukraine, despite facing a massive manpower shortage, presents a barrier that Russia seems unable to overcome. A major settlement has not been reached by Russia since the city of Avdiivka in early 2024.

Ukraine and the shifting visible picture have created an environment where the regime believes it may have a winning strategy; they are seeing what many other observers have seen for years.

Ukraine, if properly supported, could topple Putin; it could deter a European land war by forcing Putin to commit more forces to the conflict in Ukraine.

Slava Ukraini!

Frontlines Map

https://deepstatemap.live/en#10/48.4182645/37.6549530

