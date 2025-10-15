The Firebrand Report 10/15/25 Data Darkness Threatens the Global Economy, Gaza Receives Aid, SCOTUS Might Do Something Right...

Show Notes

Topic 1: Data Darkness - The Government Shutdown Threatens Global Economies.

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. government shutdown that has turned off the official flow of data could begin clouding the view for policymakers in Japan and other countries where insight into the fortunes of the world’s biggest economy informs the outlook for their own currencies, trade performance and inflation.

What happens in America, in other words, doesn’t stay in America, and global officials say being left data-blind by the shutdown over time could complicate their own policymaking and boost the risk of a mistake at a moment when countries are already adjusting to the Trump administration’s efforts to remake global trade.

“It’s a serious problem. We hope this gets fixed soon,” Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told a news briefing on October 3,

“It’s a joke. (Federal Reserve Chair Jerome) Powell keeps on saying the Fed’s policy is data-dependent but there’s no data to depend upon,” said the official, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Bank of England policy member Catherine Mann said the questions surrounding U.S. data, the controversy over the Fed’s independence, and other issues don’t figure as directly into BOE policy debate as the shifts in trade policy, for example, which directly affect things like prices and the export outlook.

Policy changes that could degrade the dollar’s standing or erode the Fed’s independence, “are things that we have in our mind but they’re not front and center,” Mann said. But “they are the termites, as opposed to something that is imminent.”

Finance and economic leaders from around the world are gathered in Washington this week for meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and - in a world beset by an ongoing European land war, tensions and violence in the Middle East, and long-term issues like climate change - much of the meeting’s oxygen is likely to be consumed by discussion of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for the world, his performance in office so far, and, now, the sudden stop of official information about a $30 trillion economy that accounts for roughly one-fourth of world output.

“Intensification of political pressure on policy institutions...could erode hard-won public confidence in their ability to fulfill their mandates,” the World Economic Outlook published Tuesday by the IMF stated. “Pressures on technocratic institutions mandated with data collection and dissemination could also erode the public’s and markets’ trust in statistics from official sources, significantly complicating the tasks of central banks and policymakers in making policy decisions...It also raises the likelihood of policy mistakes if political interference leads to compromise in data quality, reliability, and timeliness.”

“The month-to-month data flow in the U.S. gets talked about but never is a decisive factor,” for other central banks, said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a former Bank of England policymaker.

Short answer: Not as bad as expected when Trump first took office, at least through September, but still adjusting, according to the IMF’s WEO update that found “a significant, though not massive, impact of shifting policies on the economic outlook.” After trimming its global growth outlook by a half percentage point in April to 2.8%, the IMF in its latest projection published on Tuesday clawed most of that back, with global growth now seen at 3.2% for the year.

“Certainly, there is still a great deal of information out there, and policymakers are dedicating substantial effort to gather micro data and anecdotal evidence,” about the U.S. said Robert Kahn, director of global macro at Eurasia Group. “But how best to put it together, and importantly how markets will react to such news, are critical unknowns. As time goes on, the risk of error rises as uncertainties compound.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/data-darkness-us-spreads-global-shadow-2025-10-15/

Thoughts… This growing uncertainty certainly adds to my concept of the man who is killed by many punches when treating it similarly in view of the US economy. The uncertainty around the dollar continues to weaken the value of the US currency as a whole. The world is very hesitant to transition away from the dollar as the global reserve currency, and that is really the only saving grace.

This is another excellent way to highlight the global effects of a destabilized US economy. I think ultimately, at the end of this saga, we will see a global economic shake-up regardless. Following the toppling of the regime, new laws and regulations must be implemented to fundamentally transform the way the US economy operates.

Ultimately, this will result in a stronger US economy; however, the transition and instability as a whole are linked.

Trump has caused significant uncertainty in global markets. This shutdown and his aggressive and irrational policy with China continue to weaken the overall American economy.

As things develop, we may see outside pressure on the US to reopen the flow of data. The Federal Reserve is still able to provide some data; overall, this is just a bad look and forces allies and trade partners to make decisions that may ultimately be detrimental to America and their own countries as well.

Topic 2: Aid Trucks arrive in Gaza

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Aid trucks rolled into Gaza on Wednesday and Israel resumed preparations to open the main Rafah crossing after a dispute over the return of the bodies of dead hostages that had threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire deal with Hamas.

However, the militant group returned more Israeli bodies overnight, and an Israeli security official said on Wednesday preparations were under way to open Rafah to Gazan citizens, while a second official said that 600 aid trucks would go in.

Hamas returned four bodies confirmed as dead hostages on Monday and another four bodies late on Tuesday, though Israeli authorities said one of those bodies was not that of a hostage.

Israel has said that the next phase of the truce calls for Hamas to disarm and cede power, which it has so far refused to do. It has launched a security crackdown, parading its power in Gaza through public executions and clashes with local clans.

Twenty-one bodies of hostages remain in Gaza, though some may be hard to find or recover because of destruction during the conflict. An international task force is meant to find them.

The deal also requires Israel to return the bodies of 360 Palestinians. The first group of 45 was handed over on Tuesday and the bodies were being identified, said Palestinian health authorities.

The war has caused a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with nearly all inhabitants driven from their homes, a global hunger monitor confirming famine and health authorities overwhelmed.

“Our situation is utterly tragic. We went back to our homes in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood and found there are no homes at all. There is no shelter. Nothing,” said Moemen Hassanein in Gaza City, with tents and shanties behind him.

The Rafah crossing with Egypt is due to be open for people to cross on Thursday with a European Union mission deployed there, two sources said. It was not immediately clear if there would be any restrictions applied on the movement of people.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said it was preparing to operate the crossing.

“Humanitarian aid continues to enter the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing and other crossings after Israeli security inspection,” the Israeli security official said.

Underscoring the political challenges facing the truce, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an opponent of the ceasefire plan, said on X that the aid delivery was a “disgrace”.

“Nazi terrorism understands only force, and the only way to solve problems with it is to wipe it off the face of the earth,” he added, accusing Hamas of lies and abuse over the return of hostages’ bodies.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, one of the groups backing the Hamas crackdown, described the clans being targeted as “hubs of crime”. Hamas has executed several people that it accused of collaborating with Israel.

The U.S. military’s Middle East command called on Hamas to “suspend violence and shooting at innocent Palestinian civilians” and to disarm “without delay”.

Israeli forces inside Gaza have pulled back to what the truce deal calls a yellow line just outside the main cities. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said it would immediately enforce any violation of the line.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/aid-trucks-roll-into-gaza-dispute-over-hostage-bodies-is-paused-2025-10-15/

Thoughts… As the situation in Gaza continues to develop, overall, this is a good thing. Watching this play out, I do feel that the ceasefire is exceptionally unlikely to hold. The mandate that Hamas disperse and disarm is so improbable that it seems like a non-starter. Israel will likely play this out until the hostages are returned and then return to the conflict. Similarly, I think it is also likely that Hamas is using this time to reorganize and prepare for the inevitable conflict. Hamas is an arm of Iran, one of its puppet organizations, and Iran is indeed preparing for another conflict with Israel, I doubt that Iran would endorse a disarmament and dispersal of the organization.

The use of violence to establish authority and as well as taking administrative actions like fixing pipes and clearing rubble, leads me to believe that Hamas intends to stay and govern the territory.

No matter the case, right now, aid is being given to the Palestinian people. This is a good thing.

Even if tomorrow holds more conflict or a closure of supply, today, fewer people will be hungry.

Topic 3: The Supreme Court could be drawing a line at Voter Suppression

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-hear-case-that-takes-aim-voting-rights-act-2025-10-15/’

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled their willingness on Wednesday during arguments in a case involving Louisiana electoral districts to undercut a key section of the Voting Rights Act, the landmark 1965 federal law enacted by Congress to prevent racial discrimination in voting.

Arguments in the case focused on the Voting Rights Act’s Section 2, which prohibits electoral maps that would result in diluting the clout of minority voters, even without direct proof of racist intent. Section 2 gained greater significance as a bulwark against racial discrimination in voting after the court, in a 2013 ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, gutted a different part of the same law.

“This court’s cases, in a variety of contexts, have said that race-based remedies are permissible for a period of time, sometimes for a long period of time - decades, in some cases - but that they should not be indefinite and should have an end point,” conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh told Janai Nelson, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, who was arguing on behalf of a group of Black voters.

Those Black voters appealed a lower court’s finding that a voting map that added a second Black-majority congressional district in Louisiana was guided too much by racial considerations in violation of the constitutional promise of equal protection under the law. That map was approved by the Republican-led state legislature after a judge ruled that an earlier map that had just one Black-majority district likely harmed Black voters in violation of Section 2.

Louisiana, where Black people make up roughly a third of the population, has six U.S. House of Representatives districts. Black voters tend to support Democratic candidates.

Some of the conservative justices voiced concern about the application of Section 2 in this case to create a second Black-majority district. The liberal justices emphasized how gutting Section 2 would sharply depart from the court’s precedents, noting that the court had backed Black voters in Alabama in a major ruling concerning electoral districts less than three years ago.

he map initially drawn by the legislature, Nelson said, had diluted Black voting power in favor of using a map that would give the state’s white electorate “entrenched control.”

The legislature’s subsequent creation of a second Black-majority district to remedy that discrimination did not violate the Constitution, Nelson said.

Such a decision could allow Republicans to reconfigure as many as 19 House districts, according to a report by Democratic-affiliated advocacy groups Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter Fund.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito questioned Nelson about the degree to which state lawmakers are allowed to draw maps to favor their own political parties and protect politicians already in office, known in the U.S. system as incumbents.

Under the Supreme Court’s precedents, Alito asked, “isn’t seeking partisan advantage also an objective that a legislature may legitimately seek?” Nelson said that is not true if the partisan line-drawing “comes at the cost of the equal protection principle.”

After Louisiana’s legislature adopted the map that included just one Black-majority district following the 2020 census, a group of Black Louisiana voters sued. A federal judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

The redrawn map relied too heavily on race in violation of the equal protection principle, a three-judge panel found in a 2-1 ruling, prompting the appeal to the Supreme Court.

“I think the results would be pretty catastrophic,” Nelson said, noting that Section 2 is triggered only when “extreme conditions exist.”

The United States has racial diversity in political leadership “because of litigation that forced the creation” of Black-majority districts, Nelson said.

“If it happens to be that people of one race or another race overwhelmingly prefer one of the political parties, does that transform the situation into racial voting? Or is it still just partisan voting?” Alito asked Nelson.

“The fact that Black voters may correlate with voting Democrat or white voters may correlate with voting Republican does not deny the fact that there is racially polarized voting,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the fact that no Black candidate has ever been elected to a statewide office is an additional indication that “race is playing an outsized role in the electoral process in Louisiana.”

The state of Louisiana initially had appealed the three-judge panel’s ruling and argued in March on the same side as the Black voters. But it has now changed its stance and is urging the justices to forbid race-conscious map-drawing altogether.

“Race-based redistricting is fundamentally contrary to our Constitution,” Benjamin Aguinaga, the Republican solicitor general of Louisiana, told the justices.

Kagan told Aguinaga that his arguments “have been specifically rejected by this court over many decades - and three years ago.”

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-hear-case-that-takes-aim-voting-rights-act-2025-10-15/

Thoughts… This is honestly a surprising turn of events. I believe this signals several things. That SCOTUS has a line, and this ruling would be incredibly influential in the ability for MAGA to regain power in the House and Senate.

Voting is a core element of Democracy, and it seems that there is a certain level of precedent that they are not willing to overturn.

The implications of this case would effectively nullify protections against racial gerrymandering nationwide. I would not be surprised to hear that the Justices are receiving pressure to rule in favor of the plaintiff in this case; the reversal would be instrumental.

Our ability to resist the regime is entirely tied to the upcoming election and voting; gerrymandering is the vehicle through which this right is constantly undermined. This is excellent news, and I hope that nothing changes. If outright voter suppression is the line for SCOTUS, I would be glad to see one drawn.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue. Only with your support can we continue to grow and make this mission possible.

I can only continue to fan the flames of our revolution with your help. I am entirely Firebrand-funded, and to be able to offer this long-term, I need to reach 600 paid monthly subscribers.

Right now, we are 1/6th of the way there!

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

I never want to ask for your support without sharing what you will be making possible in return!

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.