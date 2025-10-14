The Firebrand Report 10/14/25 Gaza Ceasefire Crumbles, China Retaliates Against American Maritime Shipping, and Trump Just Flushed 20 Billion Dollars...WTF

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 10/14/25

Topic 1: Ceasefire in Gaza uncertain

CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Israel delayed aid into Gaza and kept the enclave’s border shut on Tuesday, while re-emergent Hamas fighters demonstrated their grip by executing men in the street, darkening the outlook for U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war.

Three Israeli officials said Israel had decided to restrict aid into the shattered Gaza Strip and delay plans to open the border crossing to Egypt at least through Wednesday, because Hamas had been too slow to turn over bodies of dead hostages. The militant group has said locating the bodies is difficult.

Hamas has swiftly reclaimed the streets of Gaza’s urban areas, following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops last week.

In a video circulated late on Monday, Hamas fighters dragged seven men with hands tied behind their backs into a Gaza City square, forced them to their knees and shot them from behind, as dozens of onlookers watched from nearby shopfronts.

A Hamas source confirmed that the video was filmed on Monday and that Hamas fighters participated in the executions.

Trump has given his blessing to Hamas to reassert some control of Gaza, at least temporarily. Israeli officials, who say any final settlement must permanently disarm Hamas, have so far refrained from commenting publicly on the reemergence of the group’s fighters.

On Monday the U.S. president proclaimed the “historic dawn of a new Middle East” to Israel’s parliament, as Israel and Hamas were exchanging the last 20 living Israeli hostages in Gaza for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners.

Hamas has handed over only four coffins of dead hostages, leaving at least 23 presumed dead and one unaccounted for, still in Gaza.

The group informed mediators that it will begin transferring a further four bodies to Israel from 1900 GMT on Tuesday, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

Aid trucks have yet to be permitted to enter Gaza at the full anticipated rate of hundreds per day, and plans have yet to be implemented to open the crossing to Egypt to let some Gazans out, initially to evacuate the wounded for medical treatment.

Gaza residents said Hamas fighters were increasingly visible on Tuesday, deploying along routes needed for aid deliveries.

Palestinian security sources said dozens of people had been killed in clashes between Hamas fighters and rivals in recent days.

Hamas sources told Reuters on Tuesday the group would tolerate no more violations of order in Gaza and would target collaborators, armed looters and drug dealers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently maintained that the war cannot end until Hamas gives up its weapons and ceases to control Gaza, a demand that the fighters have rejected, torpedoing all previous peace efforts.

The group, though greatly weakened after two years of pummelling Israeli bombardment and ground incursions, has been gradually reasserting itself since the ceasefire took hold.

It has deployed hundreds of workers to start rubble clearing on key routes needed to access damaged or destroyed housing and to repair broken water pipes. Road clearance and security provision will also be needed for increased aid delivery.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hamas-fighters-tighten-grip-gaza-clouding-future-ceasefire-2025-10-14/

Thoughts… This is not a surprise to me, even when the ceasefire was announced I was skeptical. Knowing the motivations of Trump and his parties to bring the Gaza Riviera to life, there was probably considerable pressure on Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire. However, like most things the regime does it seems that this ceasefire too may fail. Netanyahu has pressure from within his cabinet to continue the war, and the demand that Hamas will disarm is honestly a non-starter, I do not think this will happen. The violent actions of Hamas indicate that they were probably biding their time while Israel carried out its genocide and now that there is a power vacuum they plan to act quickly. Hamas is an autonomous organization and I think they ultimately plan to hold power and not allow the formation of a Palestinian authority.

The middle east ultimately cannot be influenced by outside powers, the violence is never ending and western meddling serves only to worsen the situation. Israel has been a western meddling force for the last 50 years at least.

Peace will only come when the people of these countries can sort out their own problems without outside intervention.

Topic 2: Trump and Xi Jinping duel with Port Fees

BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States and China on Tuesday began charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, making the high seas a key front in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

A return to an all-out trade war appeared imminent last week, after China announced a major expansion of its rare earths export controls and President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to triple-digits.

China said it had started to collect the special charges on U.S.-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels but clarified that Chinese-built ships would be exempted from the levies.

Early this year, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration announced plans to levy the fees on China-linked ships to loosen the country’s grip on the global maritime industry and bolster U.S. shipbuilding.

China hit back last week, saying it would impose its own port fees on U.S.-linked vessels from the same day the U.S. fees took effect.

ts commerce ministry on Tuesday urged the U.S. to “rectify its erroneous practices”, and pursue dialogue and consultation instead.

“If the U.S. chooses confrontation, China will see it through to the end; if it chooses dialogue, China’s door remains open,” it said.

Beijing also imposed sanctions on Tuesday against five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean which it said had “assisted and supported” a U.S. probe into Chinese trade practices.

Hanwha said in a message to Reuters it is aware of the announcement and is closely reviewing the potential business impact on the company. Hanwha Ocean’s shares (042660.KS)

sank nearly 6%.

A Shanghai-based consultant who advises global companies on trade with China said the new fees may not be very disruptive to the industry and any rising costs probably would be captured in higher prices.

“What are we going to do? Stop shipping? Trade is already pretty disrupted with the U.S., but companies are finding a way,” the consultant said, asking to remain anonymous as he was not authorised to speak with the media.

But ship-tracking company Vortexa identified 45 LPG-carrying VLGCs - 11% of the total fleet - that would still be subject to China’s port fee, its Americas analyst Samantha Hartke said.

Clarksons Research said in a report that the new port fees could affect oil tankers accounting for 15% of global capacity. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta estimated that 13% of crude tankers and 11% of container ships in the global fleet would be affected.

In a reprisal against China curbing exports of critical minerals, Trump on Friday threatened to slap additional 100% tariffs on goods from China and put new export controls on “any and all critical software” by November 1.

Administration officials hours later warned that countries voting in favor of a plan by the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from ocean shipping this week could face sanctions, port bans, or punitive vessel charges. China has publicly supported the IMO plan.

($1 = 7.1337 Chinese yuan)

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-china-roll-out-tit-for-tat-port-fees-threatening-more-turmoil-sea-2025-10-14/

Thoughts… The first key takeaway here is that China has the upper hand, Trump is attempting to leverage power from a position of disadvantage. China overall is the exporter here, and the primary relationship between America and China is one of the US as the importer. The analyst from China makes the clearest point, any price increase caused by these port fees will be passed onto the consumer. We are coming up on the holiday season and these prices will certainly be hurting consumers.

China has a strong position, countries who want rare earth minerals for the most part have to do trade with China, further more China has many more trading partners. The US, already facing rising anti-Americanism from foreign markets, cannot sustain this kind of strain on the market.

The implementation of another 100% tariff would be devastating to the US consumer.

Trump is entirely detached from reality, if he levies these tariffs it will be very bad. The Yuan has strengthened against the dollar by 2.59% this year, further showing China’s creeping power in the global markets.

Topic 3: Trump has Argentina’s Chainsaw Strongman to the White House, and the US Treasury buys 20 Billion in Argentinian pesos.

The U.S. Treasury last week bought Argentine pesos on the open market and finalized a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina.

This made good on Trump’s pledge to prop up the wobbling country and sent the peso and Argentine dollar bonds sharply higher ahead of October 26 midterm legislative elections.

“If they hadn’t come through with a promise they made...we would be talking about a complete collapse of Argentina,” said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, emerging markets debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

The fiery, shaggy-haired leader campaigned on an anti-establishment, anti-corruption platform.

He won hefty voter support in the 2023 presidential election over his pledges to cut state spending and dramatically reduce what he calls the “cancer” of inflation to get Argentina’s economy back on track.

He has implemented deep austerity policies to reduce the size of government, but is facing increasing pressure over a bribery scandal and growing unease over public spending.

https://www.reuters.com/world/live-imf-meets-washington-trump-host-argentinas-milei-white-house-2025-10-14/

Thoughts… The fact that 20 Billion in American Tax Dollars was spent on foreign currency of a country that has experienced constant economic crisis and rampant inflation for the last 80 years. At one point, with an inflation rate of 20,262.80%, the IMF attributed Argentinian inflation to 41.3%. This is equivalent to giving a company a huge loan so that they can purchase a large quantity of products to ship overseas. However, they have a history of all of their ships sinking, the Argentinian economy will inevitably collapse again; they just pissed away 20 billion. Especially considering that Milei is an insane person and will not retain power indefinitely. The Argentinian people are exceptionally adept at shaking off corrupt governments. This is Trump doing a favor for a fellow dictator, so fucking stupid.

