The Firebrand Report 10/10/2025 Tariff War with China Reignites, Uncertainty around Gaza Ceasefire, and How Trump is Killing Local Economies in the Battery Belt.

The Firebrand Report 10/10/25

Topic 1: Trump reignites the Tariff war with China.

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs against China and cancel a planned meeting with President Xi Jinping, in a broadside against Beijing that sent markets and relations between the world’s largest economies into a spiral on Friday.

Trump, due to meet Xi in about three weeks in South Korea, complained on social media about what he called China’s plans to hold the global economy hostage after China dramatically expanded its rare earths export controls on Thursday.

Trump’s unexpected broadside had an immediate impact on U.S. stock prices, with the benchmark S&P 500 Index (.SPX) sliding by 2% after his social media post. The remarks sent investors into the safe haven of U.S. Treasury securities, sending yields on those assets lower, as well as into gold. The U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of foreign currencies.

“Dependent on what China says about the hostile ‘order’ that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move,” Trump said on Truth Social. “For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two.”

He added: “I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so.”

China produces over 90% of the world’s processed rare earths and rare earth magnets. The 17 rare earths are vital materials in products ranging from electric vehicles to aircraft engines and military radars.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-says-weighing-massive-increase-tariffs-chinese-imports-no-reason-meet-with-2025-10-10/

The Chinese Export regulations…

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China dramatically expanded its rare earths export controls on Thursday, adding five new elements and extra scrutiny for semiconductor users as Beijing tightens control over the sector ahead of talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

They expand controls Beijing announced in April that caused shortages around the world, before a series of deals with Europe and the U.S. eased the supply crunch.

China produces over 90% of the world’s processed rare earths and rare earth magnets. The 17 rare earths are vital materials in products ranging from electric vehicles to aircraft engines and military radars.

Exports of 12 of them are now restricted after the ministry added five - holmium, erbium, thulium, europium and ytterbium - along with related materials.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tightens-rare-earth-export-controls-2025-10-09/

Thoughts… The reignition of the Chinese-US tariff war would be devastating. Xi Jinping is an experienced autocrat. The move itself was made before a meeting and was most certainly bait to see if they could get Trump to react.

China controls the flow of rare earth minerals, and because of this, it knows just how much leverage it has. The US economy is already on a razor’s edge, and I am deeply concerned by this development; the cancellation of the meeting simply worsens the issue. If the tariffs escalate and Trump begins imposing tariffs as he usually does, I do not doubt that we will see the US economy enter a state of potential freefall. We lost the first tariff war with China, us companies are too invested in cheap Chinese labor. We are not capable of getting the infrastructure in place fast enough to replace the lost goods that will come of a worsening trade relationship. The United States is not in the position of power here, and China has other trading partners that are willing to invest. This is another idiotic move and could have seriously devastating consequences.

Topic 2: Hamas is gambling with the Trump peace plan.

CAIRO/WASHINGTON/DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hamas has called Donald Trump a racist, a “recipe for chaos” and a man with an absurd vision for Gaza.

Now, after signing up to a Trump-brokered ceasefire on Wednesday, the militant group has put further faith in the word of a man who only this year proposed expelling Palestinians from Gaza and rebuilding it as a U.S.-controlled beach resort.

Hamas leaders are well aware their gamble could backfire, one of the Hamas officials said. They fear that once the hostages are released, Israel could resume its military campaign, as happened after a January ceasefire that Trump’s team had also been closely involved in.

To break the deadlock, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday decided he had to travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, the source said, while Witkoff and Kushner flew in on Wednesday morning, and the talks kicked off around noon.

Trump’s eagerness was felt “heavily” in the conference centre, one of the Hamas officials told Reuters. Trump personally called three times during the marathon session, a senior U.S. official said, with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff shuttling between Israeli and Qatari negotiators

But Trump’s handling of both the Qatar strikes and the ceasefire that ended Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June gave the Hamas negotiators confidence that the U.S. president would not just let Israel resume fighting as soon as the hostages are released, the two Palestinian officials and another source briefed on talks said.

“The fact that he gave Qatar a security guarantee that Israel would not attack them again, has increased Hamas’s confidence that a ceasefire will remain in place,” said Jonathan Reinhold of the Political Studies Department at Bar-Ilan University in Israel.

Neither has totally got its way. Israel will remain in around half of Gaza for the foreseeable future, while Hamas survives as an organisation and a demand in Trump’s plan that it give up its weapons has been left for a later date. That dynamic in itself, with both sides needing further results, may help drive forward future talks, one of the sources briefed on the talks said.

However, the group received no formal written guarantees backed by specific enforcement mechanisms that the first phase involving the hostage release, a partial Israeli pull-back and a halt to fighting, will progress to an envisaged wider deal that ends the war, two of the Hamas officials told Reuters.

Instead, it has accepted verbal assurances from the United States and mediators - Egypt, Qatar and Turkey - that Trump will see the deal through and not allow Israel to resume its military campaign once the hostages are freed, the Hamas sources and two other officials briefed on talks said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trusting-trump-why-hamas-gambled-giving-up-gaza-hostages-2025-10-10/

Thoughts… After discussing the peace plan yesterday, I believe that the position of the Hamas officials is one with which I agree. Yes, it is a gamble. However, Trump wants so badly to turn Gaza into, as they said, a “beachfront resort.” This is all about money.

Trump only speaks the language of money, and not only does this deal benefit Trump, but it will also heavily benefit the Gulf states, which have substantial funds they want to invest. I think that it is also not a coincidence that after this deal was heavily moderated by the Qatari Prime Minister, who has considerable influence over Hamas. Now Qatar is getting an Airbase in Idaho. This, I think, demonstrates the considerable conflicts of interest within the White House. Miller, who is extremely Islamophobic, most certainly hates this, but Trump is making his dream deal. A strip of Trump hotels plated in gold in a “New Gaza” he gets to build, and Qatar gets to build infrastructure in the United States to their benefit, a little kickback for their assistance in making Trump Gaza a reality.

It is the confidence in Trump’s greed that makes Hamas feel comfortable in handing over the hostages. Netanyahu, whether he is in support of this or not, which he may be, as Israel needs to turn its attention to prepping for a war with Iran.

Follow the money. Kushner is there, and Trump has made billions while in office. He wants to put that money to use.

Topic 3: Trump’s attack on EVs to hurt more American jobs.

STANTON, Tenn., Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stanton, Tennessee - population 450 - welcomed a massive new neighbor a few years ago: a Ford (F.N) electric-truck factory and a joint-venture battery plant slated to employ 6,000 workers.

Ford’s 2022 groundbreaking triggered an influx of construction activity into the former cotton-and-soybean farmlands outside of Memphis. Hard-hatted workers filled local diners. Developers scrambled to build homes and fire stations.

Stanton is quieter these days. Ford over the past 18 months repeatedly delayed phases of the project. The EV truck plant is slated to begin initial production in 2027 and start sending deliveries the next year, a timeline delayed several times from the original plan of coming online in 2025.

The Ford complex is part of the so-called Battery Belt, a swath of factories stretching across the U.S. heartland that spans from Georgia to Indiana. Roughly two dozen battery projects worth tens of billions in investment have been announced this decade, promising to inject tens of thousands of jobs in Republican-dominated states like Georgia and Kentucky.

Ford CEO Jim Farley last week offered the prediction that electric-car sales could fall by around 50% following the Sept. 30 expiration of a $7,500 tax credit for buyers, echoing other gloomy forecasts for the EV market.

The uncertain fate of these massive, high-tech factories and their employment has rattled the small rural communities that spent years hitching their economic futures to these projects.

“That’s on everybody’s mind, quite frankly,” said Allan Sterbinsky, who retired as mayor of Stanton in December and advocated for the site for years before Ford came to town. Some residents worry that Ford will never follow through on the plant, the former mayor says. Others hope the company will repurpose the 3,600-acre site if demand doesn’t increase for EVs.

A Reuters review of U.S. battery-investment plans shows those worries are justified. The industry appears headed toward a huge glut of factory capacity, if all those projects were to move ahead as planned.

By 2030, the planned battery plants would provide the capacity to produce 13 million to 15 million EVs annually, according to figures provided to Reuters by research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. But the industry now might only need about one-quarter of that factory space. S&P Global Mobility predicts only around 3 million EVs will be produced that year, and some would likely use batteries imported from other countries.

The demise of the $7,500 tax credit – which had been in place for more than 15 years to persuade Americans to try green cars – is only the highest profile of several anti-EV measures put forth by the Trump administration. Combined, they further jeopardize battery projects and other electric-car-related investments, experts say. In the last few months several automakers have canceled, delayed or downsized EV projects.

https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/trumps-crackdown-evs-hits-home-battery-belt-2025-10-10/

Thoughts… Innovation drives any economy; the long-standing EV credit dates back to the Obama administration. Auto emissions are one of the biggest factors of pollution. Trump hitting this credit will have big effects that most certainly will hit Republican states even harder. Democratic states have their own EV incentives and will likely weather this better than these red states. The reality is that companies like Stanton were counting on plants like this; even more economies are built around factories like this. Meaning that if the plant does not open, local companies that invested heavily in housing and infrastructure face massive, potentially crippling losses. Many of Trump’s backwards policies continue to hurt the US economy. Coupling this trend with the potential trade war over rare earth minerals with China will make EVs even more costly for these auto companies. Causing more delays and even the shuttering or canceling of plants in the Battery Belt.

More From The Firebrand Project