The Firebrand Report 10/09/25 Trumps 20 Point Development Plan For Gaza, and Stephen Miller Begins Implementing NSMP-7

SHOW NOTES

The Firebrand Report 10/09/25

Topic 1: A Ceasefire in Gaza?

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza that has upended the Middle East.

Israelis and Palestinians alike rejoiced after the deal was announced, the biggest step yet to end two years of war in which over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, and return the last hostages seized by Hamas in the deadly attacks that started it.

Under the deal, fighting will cease, Israel will partially withdraw from Gaza, and Hamas will free all remaining hostages it captured in the attack that precipitated the war, in exchange for hundreds of prisoners held by Israel. At the White House, Trump said he believed it would lead to “lasting peace.”

Fleets of trucks carrying food and medical aid would be allowed to surge into Gaza to relieve civilians, hundreds of thousands of whom have been sheltering in tents after Israeli forces destroyed their homes and razed entire cities to dust.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet convened ahead of an expected meeting by his full government to ratify the deal, Israeli media reported. Netanyahu said the ceasefire would take effect after ratification.

In Gaza, Israeli strikes and shooting continued on Thursday before the official start of the ceasefire, but at a slower pace than in recent weeks when Israel was conducting one of its biggest offensives of the war.

There were already signs on the ground of Israeli troops preparing to pull back. An eyewitness near Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip told Reuters that he had seen the Israeli army blow up an abandoned troop position and lower a crane used to surveil the area.

Near the Netzarim corridor, the main staging area for Israeli troops in central Gaza, the army fired dozens of smoke grenades, typically used to provide cover for troops on the move.

An Israeli government spokesperson said the ceasefire would go into force within 24 hours of the government meeting. After that 24-hour period, the hostages held in Gaza would be freed within 72 hours.

Twenty Israeli hostages are still believed to be alive in Gaza, while 26 are presumed dead, and the fate of two is unknown. Hamas has indicated that recovering the bodies of the dead may take longer than releasing those who are alive.

Trump appeared likely to head to Israel around the time the hostages are due to come home, with a note from Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office saying Herzog’s agenda for Sunday had been cleared in anticipation of a Trump visit. At the White House, Trump said he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.

The deal received support from Arab and Western countries and was widely portrayed as a major diplomatic achievement for Trump, who cast it as a first step towards reconciliation in the wider Middle East.

Netanyahu called the deal “a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.”

But far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition have long opposed any deal with Hamas. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Hamas must be destroyed once the hostages are returned.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-hamas-agree-gaza-ceasefire-return-hostages-2025-10-09/

Here is the full text of the president’s plan, as provided by the White House:

1. Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

5. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after 7 October 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

7. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the 19 January 2025 agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

8. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under 19 January 2025 agreement.

9. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of state to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform programme, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.

10. A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energise Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza.

11. A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza.

13. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarisation of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration programme all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.

14. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbours or its people.

15. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the United States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.

17. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF.

18. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace.

19. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform programme is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c70155nked7o

Thoughts… An end to the violence is truly something that the whole world wants; however, there is no doubt that, upon initial examination, this plan is deeply beneficial to the United States.

Trump wants his Nobel Peace Prize, and Netanyahu and Israel have done this before. Agreeing to peace and then striking again. Upon reviewing the 20-point plan, the section regarding Trump chairing the board and Tony Blair’s involvement is particularly interesting to me. Blair has been criticized before for not condemning the actions of Israel and supporting the Actions of Bush. He was ultimately forced out of his own party and forced to resign.

I’m curious what the ISF will consist of, will it be private contractors? The most important aspect of this is that we track the foreign investment in Gaza. Israel leveled Gaza, which means that foreign investors can pour in billions. Essentially, it creates a space where foreign money can control the city.

I am skeptical regardless any form of peace will save Palestinian lives. That is what is most important. My greatest concern is that extremists within Israel will reignite the occupation once hostages are returned.

Topic 2: NSPM-7 implementation begins.

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s threatened crackdown on the finances and activities of liberal non-profits and groups opposed to his agenda is a multi-agency effort with top White House aide Stephen Miller playing a central role, according to officials.

The Trump administration plans to deploy America’s counter-terrorism apparatus - including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department - as well as the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department against certain left-wing groups it accuses of funding and organizing political violence, the officials said.

Reuters spoke to three White House officials, four Department of Homeland Security officials and one Justice Department official to produce the first comprehensive account of how decisions are being made, forces deployed, and operations coordinated in the crackdown.

All of the administration officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations more freely.

Miller is deeply involved in reviewing government agencies’ investigations into the financial networks behind what the administration labels “domestic terror networks,” which include nonprofits and even educational institutions, a White House official said.

“Left-wing organizations have fueled violent riots, organized attacks against law enforcement officers, coordinated illegal doxing campaigns, arranged drop points for weapons and riot materials, and more,” the White House said in a statement to Reuters.

Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

Two weeks after the September 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump issued a presidential memorandum directing the National Joint Terrorism Task Force to focus on “domestic terrorists” whose common ideologies include “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity.”

While Trump has frequently blamed violence on left-wing groups, a second White House official noted that the president’s directive does not mention them specifically and is aimed at disrupting organized political violence before it occurs.

The official said the “focus remains on violence and illegal activity,” and that left-wing groups are free to protest within the bounds of the law.

When pressed by a Reuters reporter in the Oval Office on September 25 about potential targets of a domestic terrorism probe, Trump mentioned George Soros - a Democratic donor whose charitable network supports civil rights, education, democracy and other causes - and Reid Hoffman, co-founder of the online professional networking platform LinkedIn and another Democratic mega-donor.

A spokesperson for Soros’ network of charitable foundations pushed back against the president’s assertions.

“Neither George Soros nor the Open Society Foundations fund protests, condone violence, or foment it in any way. Claims to the contrary are false,” the spokesperson said.

It named nine liberal groups, donors or fundraising organizations that it said helped finance or plan protests where the violent incidents occurred.

Ford Foundation: Identified by the administration as part of a network that allegedly “foments and facilitates” violence.

Open Society Foundations: The network founded by George Soros, which the White House has suggested should be investigated under the RICO Act.

Tides Foundation: A public charity and fiscal sponsor for various left-leaning groups, named as a potential target for its role in funding protests.

George Soros: The billionaire philanthropist personally and repeatedly accused by the White House of financing violent protests.

ActBlue: The online fundraising platform for Democratic and progressive causes, which is now under investigation by the Department of Justice.

Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC): Labeled a “radical organization” by some administration officials and identified as a potential target for investigation.

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA): Currently being investigated by the House Judiciary Committee for potential links to anti-ICE riots.

Arabella Advisors and its managed funds: A consulting firm managing a network of nonprofits (like the Sixteen Thirty Fund and New Venture Fund) that has been described as a “dark money” network and has been the subject of White House briefings.

Antifa: The decentralized anti-fascist movement formally designated as a “domestic terrorist organization” by the administration.

The list includes Soros’ Open Society Foundations; ActBlue, the funding arm of the Democratic Party; Indivisible, a grassroots coalition opposed to Trump policies and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, a Los Angeles-based group.

“The goal is to destabilize Soros’ network,” a third White House official said.

Angelica Salas, the executive director of CHIRLA, said the group advocates peaceful engagement. “The Trump Administration continues to spread misinformation and false allegations,” she said in a statement. “But it will not work.”

Miller is taking a “hands-on” role in investigating the funding of nonprofits and educational institutions and is sharing recommendations from Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with Trump and other top advisers, the first White House official said.

The official said Miller is Trump’s chief adviser on the issue and is receiving regular updates from the joint terrorism task force - a coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating terrorism.

Potential tools to defund or shut down these groups include IRS investigations to strip them of tax-exempt status; criminal probes by the Justice Department and FBI; surveillance by federal law enforcement agencies; the use of RICO statutes typically used for organized crime and financial investigations under anti-terror laws to identify donors and funders, according to people familiar with investigations and public statements by officials.

Trump’s twin directives on domestic political violence have caused confusion; lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security are scrambling to figure out how to implement them legally, according to two DHS officials not authorized to speak publicly.

One of the two DHS officials said many intelligence analysts who used to work on domestic terrorism investigations have taken buyouts as part of Trump’s push to cut the size and cost of government, further complicating efforts to target left-wing groups.

Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian and former director of the Richard Nixon presidential library, said Trump and Nixon were similar in their desire to punish political enemies and silence critics, but a pliant Republican-controlled Congress and a cabinet packed with loyalists are enabling Trump to go further.

“That’s why this particular moment is more dangerous for the rule of law in the United States than the 1970s were,” Naftali said.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trumps-war-left-inside-plan-investigate-liberal-groups-2025-10-09/

Thoughts… This marks the beginning of implementing NSPM-7. What this really highlights is that Stephen Miller is the driving force behind the cruelty emanating from the White House. For months now, I have been saying that Stephen Miller is the most dangerous man in America, and he holds unparalleled power because of Trump’s increasing dementia. Trump is invaluable and has little interest in handling the day-to-day affairs of the presidency.

This was evident during his first term, and now he has almost entirely delegated his power to Miller. The Anonymous officials show me the first report, where it becomes clear just how influential Miller is in the White House.

His role originally was to implement Project 2025; what we are seeing now is Miller realizing the opportunity that the ailing and confused Trump presents. As Chief Deputy for Policy, he is the president’s mouthpiece. He gets to claim that what he is is presidential policy, and that means every function of the executive branch is at his disposal. His removal is paramount; the violence, and especially NSMP-7, was certainly crafted by Miller. It is a statement of intent, and he is itching to make good on his power. The chaos within the white house itself and the power vacuum created by Trump’s health have further empowered Miller; there are effectively no checks on his power.

He is the most influential unelected individual in the world.

He directs the Military, he directs Homeland Security, the IRS, foreign policy, and he does it all by manipulating Trump and informing other agencies of the directives of the president, which are truly directives from Miller himself. He is involved deeply in all of these initiatives that are harmful and actively hurting Americans, and is ruling the executive branch with an iron fist.

Mentioned Articles.

NSPM-7

Stephen Miller as Acting President.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue. Only with your support can we continue to grow and make this mission possible.

I can only continue to fan the flames of our revolution with your help. I am entirely Firebrand-funded, and to be able to offer this long-term, I need to reach 600 paid monthly subscribers.

Right now, we are 1/6th of the way there!

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

I never want to ask for your support without sharing what you will be making possible in return!

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Share

Leave a comment

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video!