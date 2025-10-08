The Firebrand Report 10/08/25 Stephen Miller Fucks Up, Threats to Jail JB Pritzker and Mayor Johnson, and The Scheme to Steal the Stock Market.

SHOW NOTES

Topic 1: CNN’s Stephen Miller Interview after he says the quiet part out loud.

In an interview with Stephen Miller regarding the use of Federal troops in the city of Chicago, following what appears to be a slip of the tongue by Stephen Miller, CNN published a doctored version of the interview, following Stephen Miller’s use of the term “plenary authority” in reference to the President’s power.

After using the term, it appears that Stephen Miller had something said into his earpiece; he seemed to freeze and say nothing. The interviewer prompts him several times and then appears confused.

Afterwards, you can then see what appears to be the interview being started over, and the later version of the interview, shared by CNN, omits the first statements by Miller regarding the use of the Term’ Plenary Authority’.

Thoughts… First, we need to define what the term’ plenary authority’ means. Plenary Authority means absolute or unchecked power. That, in essence, means that no checks and balances apply to the president.

First, it is essential to note that this statement from Stephen Miller is false. Title 10 does not grant the president plenary authority. Title 10 is a congressional statute; furthermore, the president must adhere to the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the use of federal or National Guard troops for law enforcement.

Plenary Authority itself is entirely in opposition to the system of government within the United States; some very small aspects of the Presidential powers fall under this blanket, one being Presidential pardons. In many regards, the branch with Plenary Authority within the government is Congress, with explicit plenary authority to regulate Immigration, Commerce, and Native American affairs.

The irony here is that the president has the least Plenary Authority among the three branches.

The actions of this regime have consistently undermined the Plenary Authority of Congress.

The use of Plenary Authority is an essential aspect of Autocracy; this slip of the tongue showed how the regime intends to play its hand, which is why Miller went quiet, in my opinion. It was not yet time for them to play that card. The fact that CNN edited the interview confirms this.

Additionally, this shows the public the position of CNN; it has entirely subjugated itself to the regime and is now doing things FOX was criticized for, like editing interviews to favor the regime.

Topic 2: Trump is calling for the Arrest of Prizker and Johnson.

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for jailing Chicago’s mayor and the governor of Illinois, both Democrats, as his administration prepared to deploy military troops to the streets of the third-largest U.S. city.

Neither Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson nor Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been accused of criminal wrongdoing, though both have emerged as prominent opponents of Trump’s immigration crackdown and deployment of National Guard troops in Democratic-leaning cities.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump wrote, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

Johnson signed an executive order on Monday creating an “ICE Free Zone” that prohibits federal immigration agents from using city property in their operations.

“This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I’m not going anywhere,” he said on social media.

Pritzker, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, likewise said he would not back down. “Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?”

Hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers have gathered at an Army facility outside Chicago, over the objections of Pritzker, Johnson, and other Democratic leaders in the state. Trump has threatened to deploy troops to more U.S. cities, which he said last week could serve as “training grounds” for the armed forces.

“What we have going on right now is literally domestic terrorism in Chicago,” Todd Blanche, the No. 2 Justice Department official, said on Fox News.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-calls-chicago-mayor-illinois-governor-be-jailed-2025-10-08/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/most-americans-dont-want-troops-deployed-without-an-external-threat-reutersipsos-2025-10-08/

Thoughts… This is yet another escalation among the Democratic Governors. It is my opinion that Pritzker, more so than Newsom, has been found the target of the regime and its attack on democratic resistance.

California is a highly influential state, and Newsom is arguably one of the most powerful individuals in the world. California has the world’s fourth-largest economy.

California continues to be terrorized by ICE, but Illinois is a softer target, and more so, its leaders are outspoken.

Johnson, as the Mayor of Chicago, has shown exceptional courage and taken legal action within his city. Signed Executive orders, and the city of Chicago has not backed down. Chicago is the battleground for democracy.

Ultimately, the local resistance from authorities in LA proved unsuccessful. The police were just as complicit as ICE in their violence against protestors, and local authorities did not display the same kind of resistance that we are seeing in Chicago.

They will try and make an example out of Chicago; however, Chicago is not backing down. ICE-free zones and a general refusal of local businesses to serve ICE.

The fact that Texas National Guard people were chosen is no mistake; the state of Illinois itself has rallied behind its leaders and is resisting. We need to support them in any way we can.

Topic 3: The Oligarchy pushes to use Crypto to capture the Stock Market.

NEW YORK/PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A race by crypto companies to sell tokens pegged to stocks is raising alarm bells among traditional financial firms and regulatory experts who warn that the fast-growing novel products pose risks to investors and market stability.

Buoyed by President Donald Trump‘s pro-crypto stance and his administration’s push for friendly regulations, the crypto industry is rushing to capitalize on a global surge in enthusiasm for the sector.

The industry says tokenized shares — blockchain-based instruments that track traditional equities — could revolutionize stock markets by allowing shares to be traded 24/7 and settled instantly, boosting liquidity and reducing transaction costs. The combined value of tokenized public stocks geared toward retail investors as of September grew to $412 million, compared with just a few million dollars 12 months ago, according to tokenization tracker RWA.xyz.

Although many products are marketed like stocks, they rarely offer the same rights, disclosures and protections as traditional equities. Instead, they more closely resemble riskier derivatives, according to a Reuters review of several products and interviews with a dozen industry executives and legal experts. That increases the hazards for investors, while tokenization more broadly could undermine market integrity and fragment liquidity if left unsupervised, critics say.

“You’re buying exposures to those shares through creating some sort of synthetic instrument,” said Diego Ballon Ossio, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance in London. “A lot of the burden gets shifted on you to understand what exactly it is that you’re buying.”

“The fact that different tokenized offerings have different rights and different disclosures ... that’s a real big worry,” said Gabriel Otte, CEO of Dinari, which offers 1:1 collateralization.

Robinhood in June launched trading in tokens pegged to public companies and said it plans to offer tokenized stocks of private companies. To promote the launch, it gave away tokens pegged to OpenAI. Those tokens are derivative contracts backed by Robinhood’s ownership of fund units in a special-purpose vehicle that holds OpenAI convertible notes, according to its terms and conditions.

. The announcement drew pushback from OpenAI, which said it had not blessed the offering. It also prompted scrutiny from Robinhood’s European regulator.

“It’s just one step forward to be able to have the benefits of no longer having multiple days to settle,” he added.

In Europe, Robinhood, Kraken and others operate under the “MiFID” derivatives rules but some legal experts say that law is insufficient to oversee the novel products. Trump’s crypto-friendly chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Atkins, has indicated the agency plans to grant would-be issuers exemptions from securities rules.

That plan is facing opposition from powerful Wall Street players including Citadel Securities and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, which say such major structural changes should go through a formal rulemaking process.

In a July letter to the SEC, Citadel Securities raised concerns

that tokenization would siphon liquidity away from public markets.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/crypto-race-tokenize-stocks-raises-investor-protection-flags-2025-10-08/

Thoughts… First off, I hate crypto. It started as a novel idea; those with wealth and power saw the opportunity to squirrel away their wealth and avoid taxes by hiding their money in the blockchain.

Crypto is lacking in terms of regulation; in fact, it is a void. Tokens can pop up overnight, and their value is arbitrary. This move to tokenize stocks is incredibly concerning, as tying the value of cryptocurrencies to stocks runs the risk of further siphoning liquid assets out of the stock market.

This means that money that investors might usually put into the stock market can now be placed on the blockchain, where it faces virtually none of the scrutiny that is traditionally present under the SEC.

The SEC under Trump has already opened the door to fraud and ethically flexible trading in many ways by dialing back its scrutiny. It is also no surprise they are supporting this venture, considering that Trump and his family have heavily invested in Crypto with their acquisition of Liberty Wealth Financial and the Trump sons launching American Bitcoin. Lutnick is heavily invested in the crypto space. This move would enable a level of insider trading that is not possible under current conditions.

It would allow for manipulation on levels not previously seen, as oligarchs can use cryptocurrency that is tethered to stocks and also pump crypto securities without the same scrutiny that would be applied off the blockchain. All told, this would not benefit the average investor; in fact, it would be a means for those with substantial wealth locked up in crypto that they cannot use efficiently to grow that wealth astronomically without reinvesting it in the market. In fact, it would incentivise wealthy individuals to move more money out of the market and into crypto.

