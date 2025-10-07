The Firebrand Report 10/07/2025 Will Trump Invoke the Insurrection Act? SCOTUS to Reopen the Door for Conversion Therapy on Minors, and Hundreds Stranded by Unexpected Blizzard in Tibet! And More!

SHOW NOTES

Topic 1: Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Donald Trump’s threat to invoke a federal anti-insurrection law to expand his deployment of military personnel to U.S. cities has intensified his legal battle with Democratic-led cities over presidential authority, as hundreds of National Guard troops from Texas on Tuesday prepared to patrol the streets of Chicago.

The president told reporters on Monday he would consider utilizing the Insurrection Act, a law enacted more than two centuries ago, to sidestep any court rulings restricting his orders to send Guard troops into cities over the objections of local and state officials.

“We have an Insurrection Act for a reason,” Trump said. “If people were being killed and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up, sure, I’d do that.”

Trump has ordered Guard troops to Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city, and Portland, Oregon, following his earlier deployments to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In each case, he has done so despite staunch opposition from Democratic mayors and governors, who say Trump’s claims of lawlessness and violence do not reflect reality.

The most regular demonstration has taken place outside an immigration processing facility in the Broadview suburb, where up to several dozen people have been engaged in increasingly violent standoffs with federal immigration officers, who have fired tear gas and rubber bullets from the roof of the facility at protesters.

Several people, including at least one reporter, have been arrested, and dozens of people have been injured by the agents’ chemical munitions.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

“Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation’s cities,” Pritzker told reporters on Monday.

Illinois and Chicago sued the Trump administration on Monday, seeking to block orders to federalize 300 Illinois Guard troops and send 400 Texas Guard troops to Chicago. During a court hearing, Justice Department lawyers told a federal judge that hundreds of Texas Guard troops were already in transit to Illinois.

Separately, a federal judge in Oregon on Sunday temporarily blocked the administration from sending any National Guard troops to police Portland, the state’s largest city.

But the last time another president deployed the National Guard in a state without a request from the governor was 1965, when President Lyndon Johnson sent troops to protect civil rights demonstrators in Montgomery, Alabama.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-threat-invoke-insurrection-act-escalates-showdown-with-democratic-cities-2025-10-07/

Thoughts… My position here is simple: the consistent use of the National Guard is an affront to our democracy. ICE has killed people in Chicago; protestors have not. More people have been injured by ICE than by protestors. It is ICE that is shooting rubber bullets and pepper balls without proper provocation.

The use of the Texas National Guard shows that states and MAGA governors are willing to give resources to Trump to use as instruments of terror. The question remains if those National Guard troops will act as the regime wants them to.

Largely, Trump’s deployment of the National Guard has been theatrical; however,I expect escalation soon. The mention of the Insurrection Act NSPM-7 and encouragement of political violence makes me suspect that a situation will be orchestrated that will allow them to take this action.

I hope that I am wrong.

Topic 2: The Supreme Court prepares to undermine conversion therapy regulation.

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared ready to side with a challenge on free speech grounds to a Colorado law banning psychotherapists from conducting “conversion therapy” that aims to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Questions posed by the court’s conservative justices during arguments in the case signaled their sympathy toward Christian licensed counselor Kaley Chiles, who challenged the law under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment protections against government abridgment of free speech. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Chiles appealed a lower court’s decision rejecting her claim that the 2019 statute unlawfully censors her communications with clients.

Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson told the justices that the law regulates conduct, not speech. States should not lose their longstanding power to regulate safety in healthcare and to restrict the use by providers of harmful treatments that violate a profession’s standard of care “just because they are using words,” Stevenson argued.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back on Stevenson’s assertion, saying that the court’s precedents make clear that “just because they’re engaged in conduct doesn’t mean that their words aren’t protected.”

The law does permit treatments that provide “assistance to a person undergoing gender transition,” as well as therapies centered on “acceptance, support and understanding” for “identity exploration and development.”

“It seems to me your statute dictates opposite results in those two situations” based on the viewpoint expressed, Alito told Stevenson.

“Looks like blatant viewpoint discrimination,” Alito added.

James Campbell, a lawyer for Chiles, told the justices that Colorado’s law “forbids counselors like Kaley Chiles from helping minors pursue state-disfavored goals on issues of gender and sexuality.”

“This law prophylactically bans voluntary conversations, censoring widely held views on debated moral, religious and scientific questions,” Campbell said.

Medical groups such as the American Psychological Association cite studies showing that the practice has been associated with harms including an increased likelihood of transgender minors running away from home or attempting suicide.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said applying strict scrutiny would not necessarily doom the law.

“So why wouldn’t we give the lower courts a chance to evaluate whether there’s sufficient evidence here for the state to actually go forward with this regulation?” Jackson asked.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-examine-colorados-gay-conversion-therapy-ban-2025-10-07/

Thoughts… The Supreme Court is corrupt and has consistently ruled against civil liberties. The APA is correct in its assertion that conversion therapy is harmful, telling someone that there is something wrong with them. Insisting they need to change and making them hate themselves is generally wrong. This court is a danger to Americans and is set to institute a legal basis of Christian nationalism into US law.

If this regulation is overturned, it sets a Supreme Court precedent that will allow for a sweeping revival of the practice in the US.

There is a reason it is banned in Canada, as well as in many EU nations, 27 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Studies and research have shown this practice to be harmful.

The argument that restricting it is somehow a violation of free speech is absurd, as therapy is not a matter of speech; it is a treatment. Speech is voluntary; however, a treatment must be opted into. Therefore, it is a service, and services or treatments can be regulated.

The arguments presented by the conservative justices do not bode well. If this is overturned, it would open the door to undermining all existing state regulations.

Topic 3: 550 are Trapped on Everest in Tibet

BEIJING, Oct 7 (Reuters) - More than 200 trekkers still stranded in freezing temperatures near the eastern face of Everest in Tibet are expected to be evacuated by Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said, after unexpectedly strong snowstorms tore across western China.

Snow fell through Saturday in Tibet’s remote Karma valley, at an average altitude of 4,200 m (13,800 ft). On Sunday, rescuers had guided about 350 stranded hikers to safety.

There had been no official word on the condition of the remaining trekkers as of Tuesday evening, even though Chinese state media reported that communication with them had been established.

“If there is bad weather coming in, trekkers and climbers should alert local authorities exactly where they are and should stay in a safe place - either a shelter, lodge, or tent that is clear of avalanche zones or far from the riverbed or somehow sheltered,” British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee, told Reuters.

Police patrolling the area on Sunday had encountered a group of 16 hikers, one of whom, showing symptoms of hypothermia and unable to move, was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition, according to CCTV.

The snowstorm also thwarted the plans of climbers guided by U.S.-based Madison Mountaineering to summit Cho Oyu, a 8,188-m (26,864-ft) peak on China’s border with Nepal that is the world’s sixth highest.

“A major storm suddenly developed and dumped over a metre of snow on Everest and the surrounding Himalayan peaks,” expedition leader Garrett Madison told Reuters in a text message on Tuesday.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/remaining-trekkers-stranded-near-mount-everest-tibet-being-evacuated-source-says-2025-10-07/

