The Firebrand Report 10/06/25 The FDA Puts Autistic Children At Risk, SCOTUS Tells Maxwell to Fuck Off, and America's Liquor Exports Fall off a Cliff

The Firebrand Report 10/6/25

Topic 1: RFK Recklessly Pushes Untested Autism Treatment Through FDA

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. could deliver a policy win for the Trump administration in just a few months after the Food and Drug Administration enlisted to help it fast-track approval of a decades-old drug to treat an autism-related disorder.

The FDA’s unusual move will allow it to bypass a lengthy label update for generic versions of the drug, leucovorin, or new clinical trials, a tactic academics, lawyers and doctors questioned.

Once the British drugmaker does that work, the FDA would normally take about four to six months but could process the request even faster, said Giuseppe Randazzo of the Association for Accessible Medicines, a generic medicines lobby group.

The accelerated process will give doctors additional justification to prescribe the drug for cerebral folate deficiency, a metabolic disorder that can lead to a range of neurological symptoms including some associated with autism, delivering on Kennedy’s promise to President Donald Trump and the “Make America Healthy Again” movement with which he is aligned.

Because the treatment is not approved for autism, the institution’s policy has been to only offer it in clinical trials, which are rare. The drug is FDA-approved, however, so doctors can prescribe it off-label.

The FDA was able to speed the process by using an obscure rule to reinstate GSK’s approval application and request a label update adding cerebral folate deficiency, based on the agency’s own analysis of 40 patient cases found in a review of literature from 2009 to 2024.

Aaron Kesselheim, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, described the process being used as “very atypical,” and said that without the FDA sharing its data or trials, it is hard to know if the agency is following the normal standard of evidence.

The evidence is based on four studies, each of which involved 50 to 60 patients, with three of them done by the same author, said Dr. Karam Radwan, director of the Neurodevelopmental Disorders Program at the University of Chicago, who uses the drug in his practice.

The trials are being led by one autism researcher in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and Autism Speaks, and involve up to 80 children each.

Larger, more conclusive trials would take years. The FDA’s approach does not require new trials.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-health-secretary-kennedy-speeds-autism-drug-with-gsk-help-2025-10-06/

Thoughts… This is incredibly reckless, as it sets a precedent that the FDA will no longer go through proper channels under Kennedy’s HHS. Furthermore, the studies provided hardly present any credible evidence. Citing four studies, totaling a maximum of 240 patients. Three of those studies were published by the same author. This is entirely unorthodox; in typical studies, multiple authors would typically come from a much larger sample. Bias alone should discredit the validity of this move.

The use of a loophole that has allowed the FDA to reinstate an application from 1997, citing an internal analysis of only 40 patients, is unsafe.

The standard process to update the label would take 18 months. Normally, for this process to occur, the FDA would require two independent, large-scale studies containing at least 1,000 to 3,000 patients.

Before this, there would be two additional studies for the phase 2, each containing 100-300 participants.

None of the studies cited here would even qualify beyond Phase 2; only Phase 1 requirements would have been met, and that is me stating the possibility optimistically.

Most concerning to me is the idea of giving a Drug to children without having an idea of the long-term effects. The drug will be given to kids whose parents are stupid, who think there is something “wrong” with their child. Who knows what this will do? This is absolutely sickening and could do so much harm, as these kids cannot choose whether or not they consent to taking the drug.

Topic 2: Supreme Court upholds Maxwell’s Guilty Conviction

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid to overturn her conviction for helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, steering clear of a case that continues to hound President Donald Trump and his administration.

The justices turned away an appeal by Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein’s former girlfriend who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 by a jury in New York on charges including sex trafficking of a minor. By doing so, the justices let stand a lower court’s decision upholding Maxwell’s conviction. The justices did not explain their reasoning in turning away Maxwell’s appeal.

“We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case. But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done,” David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, said.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maxwell’s appeal focuses on the deal Epstein struck in 2007 to avoid federal prosecution in part by pleading guilty to state criminal offenses in Florida of soliciting prostitution and soliciting minors to engage in prostitution. Epstein then served 13 months in a minimum-security state facility.

That agreement stated that “the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein.” Maxwell’s lawyers said that in its reference to co-conspirators, the agreement placed no geographic limit on where the non-prosecution commitment could be enforced.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll of more than 1,000 U.S. adults released in July, 69% of respondents said they thought the federal government was hiding details about Epstein’s clients, compared to 6% who disagreed and 25% who said they were not sure.

Maxwell told Blanche that she was not aware of any “client list” belonging to Epstein and never saw Trump behave inappropriately, according to a transcript of the interview. A week after the interview, Maxwell was moved from a low-security prison facility in Florida to a less-restrictive prison camp in Texas.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-supreme-court-rejects-ghislaine-maxwell-appeal-conviction-epstein-sex-2025-10-06/

Thoughts… To this day, I believe the Epstein files are the most influential and crucial scandal in American history. Not only would their release likely incriminate the near entirety of the Trump Regime, it would also incriminate a large portion of the Billionaires who hold a monopoly on the Federal government and the economy as a whole.

The regime indeed coerced Maxwell; the moving of her to a lower security facility after the meeting with Trump’s DA says it all.

The Birthday book and democrats working on the release of the files is a battle that must not stop. The fear of the regime in regards to these files is clear; they shut down the government at least in part to prevent their release. Johnson refused to swear in the Arizona representative to stop the vote on their release. It is no doubt that the information that would come out would be damning for Trump.

Many of the stunts being made are in part to distract from the files; the fact that 69% of a 1,000-person sample believed the regime is hiding something further supports this idea.

All things considered, the people can not hold back in their demands for the Epstein files to be released.

The Supreme Court’s upholding of this conviction is a good thing.

Topic 3: Foreign Markets Reject US Liquor and Products as “Anti-American” sentiment grows.

Oct 6 - Exports of U.S. spirits fell 9% in the second quarter, according to a report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States published on Monday, which warned that trade tensions were hitting demand in key markets.

The decline marked a sharp reversal from 2024’s strong export performance, with steep drops across major markets including the European Union, Canada, Britain and Japan, which together represent 70% of total exports by value, DISCUS said. The trade association represents top spirits makers, including Jameson Irish whiskey maker Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) and Brown-Forman (BFb.N), which produces Jack Daniel’s

Canada saw the most dramatic fall, with U.S. spirits exports plummeting 85% to below $10 million in the second quarter. The majority of Canadian provinces continue to ban American spirits from their shelves in response to U.S. tariffs targeting Canada, although the country removed retaliatory tariffs in September.

Exports to the EU, the industry’s largest market, dropped 12% to $290.3 million, while shipments to Britain fell 29% to $26.9 million and those to Japan decreased 23% to $21.4 million, with DISCUS also citing trade tensions.

“There’s a growing concern that our international consumers are increasingly opting for domestically produced spirits or imports from countries other than the U.S., signaling a shift away from our great American spirits brands,” said DISCUS President Chris Swonger.

Swonger said that the spirits sector is deeply interconnected, meaning U.S. tariffs hit the industry as a whole. He urged the Trump administration to work toward restoring zero-for-zero tariffs with trading partners.

Denim maker Levi Strauss (LEVI.N) warned in August that it faced risks of “rising anti-Americanism” as a consequence and that some consumers could shift away from U.S. products. McDonald’s (MCD.N) CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors in May that the company had also observed an uptick in such sentiment, particularly in Northern Europe and Canada.

https://www.reuters.com/business/us-spirits-exports-tumble-drinkers-shun-american-brands-industry-warns-2025-10-06/

Thoughts… The thing I find interesting here is that the damage is being done in part by Tariff’s. Still, more so by the sentiment of “Anti-Americanism,” the Canadian boycott has been devastating to American liquor companies, damaging economies in red states, especially where entire local economies are built around liquor sales. The more extreme and fascist America becomes under the global perception, the more American products will become unappealing to foreign consumers. The effect on companies like Levi’s shows this; it is not just tariffs that will hurt our economy. People who do not support the Fascist ideal of the regime will choose to opt out of purchasing products that no longer come from a land of the free, but a land of hate and fascism.

I am proud of these foreign markets and their withholding of funds for these billionaire corporations. As the economy worsens, people will be able to spend less on domestic goods, which will ultimately further harm these companies.

Ultimately, for genuine change to occur, the economy must undergo significant hardship. That is the way of things. I am happy to see these numbers; it means the world is rejecting fascism.

