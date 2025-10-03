The Firebrand Report 10/03/25 Apple Caves to Fascism, The Regime Blocks 2.1 Billion in funding to Chicago, and the Soy Crisis that could bankrupt American farmers.

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 10/03/25

Topic 1: Apple Caves to the Regime and removes ICE tracking apps

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) said on Thursday that it had removed ICEBlock and other similar ICE-tracking apps from its App Store after it was contacted by President Donald Trump‘s administration, in a rare instance of apps being taken down due to a U.S. federal government demand.

The app alerts users to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their area, which the Justice Department says could increase the risk of assault on U.S. agents.

Apple’s action may increase scrutiny of tech firms’ growing ties to the Trump administration. Many companies, including the iPhone maker, have sought to avoid clashes with a White House that has not been shy about issuing threats - particularly around tariffs - against specific firms.

“Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store,” Apple said in an emailed statement.

Joshua Aaron, the Texas-based creator of ICEBlock, disputed that characterization and criticized Apple’s decision.

“I am incredibly disappointed by Apple’s actions today. Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move,” Aaron told Reuters in an emailed response.

Six legal experts have told Reuters that surveillance of ICE is largely protected under the U.S. Constitution - as long as the activists don’t interfere with that work. Courts have long held that recording law enforcement activists in public areas is legal.

Apple removed more than 1,700 apps from its App Store in 2024 in response to government demands, but the vast majority - more than 1,300 - came from China, followed by Russia with 171 and South Korea with 79.

Apple removes thousands of apps from its app store every year, including more than 82,500 in 2024, for other reasons, including design-related issues, fraud or intellectual property infringement. Apple shares were down fractionally on Friday.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/apple-removes-ice-tracking-apps-after-pressure-by-trump-administration-2025-10-03/

Thoughts… This is a deeply concerning capitulation for me. ICEBlock is an app that I have used personally for quite some time. It has helped me warn people I know about impending ICE raids and has enabled many individuals to protect their families. The argument that it is a danger to ICE safety is absurd; if ICE were conducting legal operation,s there would be no concerns about their safety anyway. The confirmation that ICE surveillance is legal under the US Constitution is a further indication of the tech sector’s capitulation to the regime. This is a significant development; it suggests that if Apple is willing to appease the regime in this manner, it may also be willing to share sensitive consumer data. My recommendation is that we, as consumers, boycott and punish Apple. I will no longer personally buy any Apple products. It is not surprising that Apple has removed apps in countries like China and Russia. The United States is different; this kind of behavior demonstrates that businesses are willing to work against the common interest of the public, rather than with the government.

Topic 2: The regime freezes 2.1 Billion in funding to Chicago infrastructure claiming “race based funding”

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration froze $2.1 billion in Chicago transit funding on Friday, starving another Democratic city of funds as the government shutdown entered its third day.

Budget director Russ Vought said the money, earmarked for elevated train lines, had been put on hold to ensure it was not “flowing via race-based contracting.”

The administration has now frozen at least $28 billion in funding for Democratic cities and states, escalating Trump’s campaign to use the extraordinary power of the U.S. government to punish political rivals. The White House said later in the day it was identifying funds that could be withheld from Portland, Oregon, a left-leaning city that was home to high-profile protests during Trump’s first term.

The Republican president has made Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, a regular rhetorical punching bag and has threatened to send in National Guard troops.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a high-profile Trump critic seen as a possible 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, said the funding freeze amounted to hostage-taking.

“It’s attempting to score political points but is instead hurting our economy and the hardworking people who rely on public transit,” he said on social media.

In a separate move, the Trump administration reversed its plan to cut $187 million in security funds for New York, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said.

In Washington, the shutdown stalemate showed no signs of ending. The U.S. Senate is due to vote on dueling Democratic and Republican plans to end the shutdown on Friday, but neither is likely to win passage. If the shutdown continues into a fourth day Saturday, it will be the fifth-longest in U.S. history.

The standoff in Congress has frozen about $1.7 trillion in funds for agency operations, which amounts to roughly one-quarter of annual federal spending. Much of the remainder goes to health and retirement programs and interest payments on the growing $37.5 trillion debt.

The shutdown, the 15th since 1981, has suspended scientific research, financial regulation, and a wide range of other activities. Pay has been suspended for roughly 2 million federal workers, though troops, airport security screeners, and others deemed “essential” must still report to work.

A prolonged shutdown could disrupt air travel and food aid for millions of Americans, and also force federal courts to close. Federal workers would miss their first paycheck in mid-October if the standoff is not resolved by then.

A group of senators from both parties say they have been exploring a compromise. But some Democrats say they do not trust Republicans to honor any agreement that would first reopen the government and then tackle the healthcare subsidies, which were passed as part of a 2021 Democratic COVID relief package and now help 24 million Americans pay for coverage.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-vote-dueling-plans-end-shutdown-though-neither-likely-pass-2025-10-03/

Thoughts… The freezing of these funds for Chicago is yet another attack on Democratic cities across the US, I think that these policies will backfire. The freezing of funds has been an essential tool under the regime; however, Democratic governors of key states are unlikely to budge on their stances. The attacks on these cities will further build support of the residents of these key population centers under their governments.

I personally believe that occupation and attacks by ICE in this nature push the situation further toward escalation. This is absolutely the goal. To pressure states into capitulation through soft power, while this may work on universities, the same does not apply to cities and states. Overall, Democratic states and cities have held the line. JB Pritzker is one of the strongest figures currently advocating for and fighting to protect our democracy. I prefer him by leaps and bounds to Gavin Newsom. The claim of race-based funding is absolutely ridiculous and holds no water. Transportation funding has nothing to do with race; it is just a vehicle to stop the funds.

Overall, this is just another move by the regime to attack democratic resistance. I don’t think it will pay off in any significant way.

Topic 3: The Soy crisis that is killing American Farmers.

WATERMAN, Illinois, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A trade mission to Nigeria. A memorandum of understanding with Vietnam. A surge of purchases from Bangladesh.

These countries are not typically major customers for soybeans from the U.S. farm belt. But desperate farmers, their trade organizations and President Donald Trump’s administration are turning to far corners of the world in hopes of averting a disaster for agriculture from a trade war that has kept China from purchasing U.S. supplies.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Chinese importers have not yet bought soybeans from the autumn U.S. harvest, forcing farmers to store their crops on hopes that prices will eventually rise from around a five-year low. It is a risk that delays their ability to bring in money from crop sales at a time when they face rising costs for everything from labor and energy to fertilizer.

In a sign that hard times are expected to continue in rural America, Trump has promised to give proceeds from tariff revenues

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the government would make an announcement on Tuesday about support for farmers.

But alternative markets for U.S. exports are tiny by comparison and have not replaced China, long the world’s biggest importer by far.

After months of work that included planting seeds, fertilizing fields and spraying weedkillers, Illinois growers on average are facing losses of up to $64 per acre this year, thanks in part to low crop prices and weak exports, according to University of Illinois estimates.

China purchased about 45% of all U.S. soybean exports last year - and usually secures about 40% of its annual U.S. soybean needs by early October, said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist for Zaner Ag Hedge in Chicago.

U.S. soybean exports to China dropped 39% by volume to 5.9 million metric tons from January to July, before the autumn harvest began, the latest government data show. By value, shipments sank 51% to $2.5 billion, robbing farmers of billions of dollars’ worth of business.

Despite rising shipments to Vietnam, Egypt, Thailand and Malaysia, total U.S. soybean exports were down 8% by volume from the same period a year ago to 18.9 million tonnes.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on social media in September that Taiwan committed to $10 billion in U.S. agriculture purchases over the next four years, including soybeans. She called the commitment a “game-changer,” but it was misleading: such a commitment would not represent an increase.

With more than 1.4 billion people and the world’s biggest hog herd, China is hard to replace as a soybean buyer. It has imported an average of 61% of the world’s traded soybean supplies over the past five years, more than the rest of the world combined, according to the American Soybean Association.

Last month, U.S. soybeans were about 80 cents to 90 cents a bushel cheaper than Brazilian soybeans for shipment in September or October, but China’s 23% tariff on U.S. shipments added $2 a bushel to the cost for importers, traders have said.

In Argentina, the government of President Javier Milei briefly suspended export taxes on soybeans in September, luring Chinese buyers who swiftly booked cargoes, traders said.

Equipment manufacturer CNH (CNH.N), which sells tractors and combines, said net sales in its agriculture business dropped 20% in the six months ending on June 30, compared to the previous year.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-soybean-farmers-deserted-by-big-buyer-china-scramble-other-importers-2025-10-03/

Thoughts… this is just another example of how damaging tariff policies have been, as well as the overall trade war that the regime has instigated with China. The situation will only worsen; China and Xi Jinping are not blind to the flagging US economy. It has long been Xi’s stated goal to become the world’s dominant economy. While China is nowhere near achieving that goal, it is becoming increasingly clear just how much damage China can inflict on the US economy. American farmers have been growing entire crops solely to meet China’s demand. Without them as buyers, many farmers are looking at a total loss. Supply here totally outstrips demand, and there is no solution to such a massive surplus when looking at a situation like the one American farmers are facing. China buys 61% of the world’s soy, which means that 61% of the market is no longer available to US farmers. The math itself is damning. Losses of $64 an acre are not even close to sustainable, especially when the US farming industry has been facing suffocation under exploitative companies like Monsanto, and crop patenting farming has become less and less profitable. This situation may lead to a significant increase in the privatization of the American food supply.

I find it Ironic that Argentina intentionally undercut US soy sales even when the US is planning to give Argentina billions of dollars.

The Firebrand Project is now my full-time job! I was fired after participating in the economic blackout in September. Instead of returning to the workforce as just another cog in the machine, I want to be a force for change. I want to turn The Firebrand Project into a community that can make a difference in fighting for our democracy.

To do this, I need your help. By becoming a paid subscriber, you will allow me to offer the following and continue adding more.

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Share

Leave a comment

More From The Firebrand Project