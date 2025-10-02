The Firebrand Report 10/02/25 w/ Rick Herbst! The Democratic Messaging Dilemma, and The Supreme Court of Injustice

Today’s episode, I was joined by a special guest

! We discussed the failings of the Democratic Party. The history of Thomas Jefferson and I covered an article regarding the conduct of the Supreme Court under Trump.

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 10/02/25

Topic 1: The SCOTUS Further Abjugates Its Power

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, allowed Trump to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid despite a judge’s decision that he cannot simply not spend funds appropriated by Congress. The emergency docket, with its scant briefing and lack of oral arguments, Kagan wrote in a dissent, was not appropriate for yet another high-stakes decision from the top U.S. judicial body given the “uncharted territory” of the dispute.

Typically, Kagan wrote, “we will decide cases of far less import with far more process and reflection.” When the justices start their new nine-month term on Monday, they will assess their regular cases over months before issuing definitive rulings.

Since Trump returned to office on January 20, the court has acted in 23 cases on an emergency basis involving his policies, siding with him fully or partially 21 times, with one case declared moot.

Here are six paths taken by the court this year in deciding Trump-related emergency docket cases:

- It identified specific errors by federal judges in four cases. For instance, it said that several nonprofit groups that had challenged the administration’s firing of thousands of federal probationary employees lacked the legal standing to sue.

- It paused two lower court decisions against Trump by applying the traditional legal test for deciding whether a challenged policy should be blocked while litigation plays out. This test often hinges on a prediction of which side is likely to prevail on the legal merits. One of those cases allowed Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs.

- It signaled in cases involving Trump’s firing of Democratic officials from federal agencies that it potentially will overturn an existing legal precedent.

- It twice issued opinions that lawsuits challenging a Trump policy were brought in the wrong lower court. One of those cases was a challenge to Trump’s use of a 1798 law, historically used only in wartime, to carry out deportations.

- It cited its own previous emergency decisions as binding on lower courts, for instance one in which the justices allowed Trump’s cuts to National Institutes of Health grants for research related to racial minorities or LGBT people.

- And in one instance - the administration’s challenge to judicial rulings against his bid to restrict birthright citizenship - it issued a ruling after hearing oral arguments.

This expansion in turn boosts Trump’s power, Davis added, because if administration officials know they are “likely to receive a stay on the emergency docket they can implement controversial policies immediately and fight the legal battle with the policy already in effect.”

The court in emergency decisions has let Trump ban transgender people from the military, carry out mass firings of federal employees, remove agency officials despite statutory job protections and deport migrants to countries where they have no ties like South Sudan, to name a few, while litigation continues in lower courts. The practical effects of some of these decisions could be hard to unwind even if plaintiffs eventually win on the legal merits.

“These aren’t decisions that somehow maintain the status quo. If they give the president the benefit of the doubt, that might mean that your husband ends up in an El Salvador prison ... that means your research doesn’t get funded,” Tulane University constitutional law professor Stephen Griffin said.

Treating these orders as precedent creates tension, Davis said, because such orders previously were thought to “decide only on interim relief, not the legal questions. But if lower courts have to follow this reasoning as precedent, then emergency docket orders are effectively deciding the law.”

The one Trump-related emergency case that has been the subject of oral arguments involved his effort to restrict birthright citizenship. The justices did not decide the policy’s legality, but instead issued a major ruling buttressing presidential power by curbing the authority of federal judges to block policies nationwide.

The outvoted liberal justices repeatedly have warned that the emergency docket should not be used to make “new law” or, as Kagan said in September when dissenting from a decision allowing Trump’s firing of a Federal Trade Commission member, “to permit what our own precedent bars.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in August compared the emergency docket to “Calvinball,” a game from the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes” in which the one rule is that there are no fixed rules.

“We seem to have two: that one, and this administration always wins,” Jackson wrote.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-expands-its-emergency-docket-trumps-power-too-2025-10-02/

Thoughts… Many months ago, weeks after the election I had many arguments with my family about the Supreme Court. The idea was that, regardless of what Trump did, he would not be able to cause too much damage because the courts would intervene.

To a degree that remains true, however, the corruption within SCOTUS runs deep, and ultimately, it has become very clear what the method is to undermine the Supreme Court under this regime. It is the shadow docket. The shadow docket has always existed; however, the speed at which it is being used to prop up the regime and overrule lower federal courts is entirely unprecedented. The fact that we are seeing the court side with/ Trump, who is undoubtedly anti-constitutional 21 of 23 times, is jarring. The reality is that a 6-3 majority with a complicit Supreme Court cements the fact that SCOTUS has succumbed to outside pressure. Whether that is from wealthy influence or coercion itself is not easy to determine. What is clear is that the Supreme Court is entirely unreliable. The speed with which these cases are being decided, paired with a lack of oral argument or briefs, leaves lower courts with little to no guidance.

As a whole, these actions weaken the Judicial branch.

With Congress dysfunctional and the Supreme Court now bolstering the regime and seemingly siding more and more dramatically with the fascist powers, things are becoming dire regarding the viability of the government to protect the Constitution in a meaningful way. The strategy here, to me, and the ultimate flaw within the judicial system is an overreliance on logos, whilst in theory it makes things always fair, the reality is that logos-centric arguments run the risk of being twisted. True law requires ethos, balanced by logos; you cannot issue justice based solely on logic. Justice is inherently the balance of Ethics and logic together. The Supreme Court has justified criminal actions by using logical jargon to twist the intent of the law to serve the regime while retaining an image of legitimacy.

The Firebrand Project is now my full-time job! I was fired after participating in the economic blackout in September. Instead of returning to the workforce as just another cog in the machine, I want to be a force for change. I want to turn The Firebrand Project into a community that can make a difference in fighting for our democracy.

To do this, I need your help. By becoming a paid subscriber, you will allow me to offer the following and continue adding more.

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Share

Leave a comment

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.