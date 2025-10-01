The Firebrand Report 10/01/25 w/ Special Guest Nick Paro: Arkansas's Election Crisis and America's Manufacturing Meltdown.

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 10/01/25

Nick’s Topic :

After pushback from members of her own party, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders late Friday changed the date of the general election to fill the vacant District 26 Senate seat from November 2026 to June.

State law requires a special election be held not more than 150 days after a legislative seat becomes vacant, unless the governor determines it is “impracticable or unduly burdensome” to do so.

In a press release announcing the revised election dates, Sanders said that “after receiving feedback from the community and getting confirmation from election officials that a change while difficult is doable, I have decided to move up the general election date to expedite representation for the River Valley.”

https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2025/09/29/after-resistance-sanders-revises-election-date-to-fill-vacant-arkansas-senate-seat

Shane’s Topic : Tariff Pain begins to show in the US Manufacturing Sector

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity edged up in September, though new orders and employment were subdued as factories grappled with the fallout from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey and other private-label data will assume greater importance among investors seeking to assess the health of the economy after the U.S. government shut down at midnight on Tuesday, delaying the publication of key economic data, including the closely watched employment report for September that was due on Friday.

Import duties dominated responses in the ISM survey on Wednesday, with some manufacturers of miscellaneous goods complaining “steel tariffs are killing us.” Paperwork related to tariffs was also causing materials to be held up at borders.

“Tariffs are a time bomb for the manufacturing industry which so far has a very long fuse but eventually it will go off and may well bring the entire economy down with it,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI increased to 49.1 last month from 48.7 in August. It was the seventh straight month that the PMI remained below a reading of 50, indicating contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 10.1% of the economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PMI rising to 49.0.

Only five industries reported growth, including primary metals and textile mills. Among the 11 industries that contracted were wood products, machinery, electrical equipment, appliances and components, transportation equipment as well as computer and electronic products.

They noted “companies are starting to pass on tariffs via surcharges, raising prices up to 20%.

Makers of electrical equipment, appliances and components said “customer orders are depressed for heavy machinery because tariffs are so impactful to high-end capital equipment.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by their counterparts in the computer and electronic products sector who said “our industry is at a low point right now.”

The impact of uncertainty on the labor market was illustrated by the ADP National Employment Report, which showed private payrolls decreased by 32,000 jobs in September, the biggest drop since March 2023, after declining 3,000 in August. Economists had forecast private employment increasing 50,000.

Government data on Tuesday showed there were 0.98 job openings for every unemployed person in August compared to 1.0 in July. Economists expect the lackluster labor market will spur the Fed to cut interest rates again in October.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-private-payrolls-decline-september-2025-10-01/

Thoughts… The effects of tariffs have been historically damaging to the US economy. The issue with them is that, in theory, they should work. However, their use in the current environment, one with a massive emphasis on a global economy and the importance of global supply chains, cannot be overstated.

The statement “Tariffs are a time bomb for the manufacturing industry, which so far has a very long fuse, but eventually it will go off and may well bring the entire economy down with it,” says everything.

The PMI is an acronym that stands for Purchasing Managers Index. It takes multiple elements into account; the basis is that a score over 50 indicates expansion, and a score below 50 indicates contraction.

The factors accounted for under the PMI are–

New Orders: The level of new orders from customers.

Production: The rate of change in production levels.

Employment: The hiring or laying off of employees.

Supplier Deliveries: The speed of deliveries from suppliers.

Inventories: The level of raw materials and finished goods held in stock.

Tariffs negatively affect every single one of these elements, raising prices due to the increased cost of materials, which in turn drives up the cost of raw materials. These higher costs slow down purchasing orders, and tariff duties mean that supplier deliveries are slowing down. Pair this with increasing costs, and you begin to build up inventory that is not selling; the inverse is also possible, as certain materials may be less accessible or unavailable to suppliers due to tariff complications. These factors, in turn, affect the rate of production. Slowing production, paired with lower demand, results in higher costs for retaining employees, which leads to layoffs and hiring slowdowns. Layoffs and hiring slowdowns will negatively impact new orders and demand, as consumers will have less disposable income to spend on goods.

A weakening PMI is not just an indicator of a slowing economy; if things continue to worsen, which is the current outlook from experts. It indicates an absolute death spiral for the United States economy.

You do not need to be an economist to see the writing on the wall. We are in deep shit, with a weakening housing market and a weakening job market in general. The collapse of the manufacturing industries will push the United States’ economy underwater. Housing will crash, debt defaults will skyrocket, and poverty and unemployment will see a considerable increase. The government has cut essential aid programs, and SNAP’s destruction will see those losing their jobs suddenly start to go hungry. The economy is complex; the reality is that companies offshored big time over a decade ago. They did not want to pay US wages; everything is cheaper in underdeveloped foreign nations. When tariffs were implemented, they did not bring jobs back; instead, companies moved to cheaper foreign suppliers to offset the costs.

Everything in our economy is deeply connected, which means our economy is deeply integrated with the global market as a whole. Our economy was as successful as it was because we were the world’s largest consumer. Tariffs destroy the benefits that come with it. The decline in purchasing power of the average American, exacerbated by further economic hardship, will further accelerate this disaster.

This bodes very ill for the economic outlook. I recommend that everyone save money where they can, which is honestly already a challenge. This is going to suck.

The Firebrand Project is now my full-time job! I was fired after participating in the economic blackout in September. Instead of returning to the workforce as just another cog in the machine, I want to be a force for change. I want to turn The Firebrand Project into a community that can make a difference in fighting for our democracy.

To do this, I need your help. By becoming a paid subscriber, you will allow me to offer the following and continue adding more.

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

