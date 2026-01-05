The Firebrand Report 01/05/26: Operation Absolute Resolve was Absolutely Shortsighted, Global Conflicts Update Sudan, Yemen and more, and What Does the Future Hold for the EU?

The Return of Direct Interventionism and the Weaponization of Interdependence

The geopolitical architecture of early 2026 is defined by a singular, paradigmatic shift: the transition from “great power competition” to “direct interventionism” and the unabashed weaponization of economic interdependence. The post-Cold War consensus, characterized by the pursuit of integrated global markets and multilateral conflict resolution, has effectively collapsed. In its place, a new doctrine of “Resource Mercantilism” and “Transactional Realism” has emerged, driven by the realization that sovereignty in the 21st century is predicated not merely on military capacity, but on the absolute control of strategic supply chains—from the antimony in munitions primers to the semiconductors in AI data centers.

Simultaneously, the global security landscape is fragmenting into a series of interconnected regional conflicts—from the “Lithium Wars” of the DRC to the “Proxy Divorce” between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Yemen. These are not isolated skirmishes but symptoms of a systemic breakdown in the global order, where mid-sized powers are aggressively carving out spheres of influence in a vacuum left by the erosion of international law.

Operation Absolute Resolve: Intent Vs Reality

Operational Dynamics: The “Head of the Snake” Strategy

On January 3, 2026, the United States executed a military operation of unprecedented audacity and precision, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve. The objective was singular and total: the removal of the Chavista leadership and the neutralization of Venezuela as a geopolitical adversary in the Western Hemisphere. The operation involved the deployment of over 150 aircraft, including advanced drones and cyber-warfare assets, which systematically dismantled Venezuela’s integrated air defense system (IADS) and paralyzed its command and control infrastructure within hours.

The tactical execution of this strike reveals a significant evolution in US military doctrine. Unlike the heavy-footprint occupations of the early 2000s, this operation prioritized “decapitation” via overwhelming technological superiority. US forces, leveraging capabilities likely developed by defense-tech partners like Palantir and Anduril, executed cyber-suppression attacks that rendered Venezuelan radar and communication grids inert, creating a “digital blackout” that blinded the regime’s defenders. This allowed Special Operations Forces to infiltrate Caracas and capture President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, with minimal resistance, subsequently extracting them to a US warship and then to New York to face narco-terrorism charges.

“At 10:46pm Eastern Time last night, the president ordered the United States military to move forward with this mission,” Caine said. “Over the course of the night, aircraft began launching from 20 different bases on land and sea across the Western Hemisphere. In total, more than 150 aircraft — bombers, fighters, intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, rotary wing — were in the air last night. Thousands and thousands of hours of experience were airborne.” The age range for crew members on this mission were 20 to 49 years old.

Caine said that as military forces approached Venezuelan shores, the U.S. “began layering different effects provided by [U.S. Space Command, U.S. Cyber Command] and other members of the interagency to create a pathway overhead.” They were protected by aircraft from the Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Air National Guard.

“The force included F-22s, F-35s, F-18s, EA-18s, E-2s, B-1 bombers and other support aircraft — as well as numerous remotely piloted drones,” Caine told reporters. “As the force began to approach Caracas, the joint air component began dismantling and disabling the air defense systems in Venezuela, employing weapons to ensure the safe passage of the helicopters into the target area.” American personnel conducting the op arrived at Maduro’s compound at 1:01am Eastern Standard Time or 2:01am Caracas local time. Their helicopters came under fire from the Venezuelans, and one was hit but remained flyable, Caine said. “There were multiple self-defense engagements as the force began to withdraw out of Venezuela. The force successfully exfiltrated and returned to their afloat launch bases — and the force was over the water at 3:29am Eastern Standard Time, with indicted persons onboard and both Maduro and his wife were embarked aboard the USS Iwo Jima,” Caine said.

The full extent of damage to Venezuelan infrastructure or civilian casualties resulting from this operation remains unclear. (defensescoop.com)

“Running the Country”: The Transactional Trusteeship Model

President Donald Trump’s declaration that the US is “going to run” Venezuela until a transition can occur has introduced a new paradigm of governance: Transactional Trusteeship. This does not imply a colonial administration with US governors in every province, but rather a control mechanism exerted through financial leverage, oil blockades, and the installation of a coerced interim executive.

The swift elevation of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to the role of interim president, ratified by the Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice, suggests a pre-negotiated outcome facilitated by back-channel diplomacy. Rodríguez, despite her public condemnation of the “atrocity,” has pragmatically offered to “collaborate” with Washington, signaling a recognition that regime survival is now contingent on US acquiescence. This arrangement allows the US to dictate macro-strategic policy—specifically regarding oil exports and geopolitical alignment—while offloading the granular and politically costly burdens of municipal administration to the remnants of the Chavista bureaucracy.

CNN reported that U.S. officials have been using military and economic leverage to shape the post-Maduro landscape in Venezuela, focusing in particular on Rodríguez, whom Trump advisers had identified weeks earlier as a viable, though temporary, alternative. Despite her initial attacks following Maduro’s capture, U.S. officials privately remained confident she would engage. Indeed, Rodríguez has softened her tone, calling for “cooperation” with Washington and signaling that Venezuela would prioritize more balanced and respectful relations with the United States and the region.

At the same time, unofficial reports suggest that Qatar may have played a mediating role in arranging Rodríguez’s replacement of Maduro. (Qatari officials say they did not mediate, but only passed messages.) It was no secret that the small Persian Gulf country maintains close ties with Maduro’s ally, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as with other actors often at odds with the United States, including the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. (meforum.org)

It is a fact that she and other indicted and sanctioned officials are in Venezuela. They have control of the military and security services. We have to deal with that fact.

And yesterday, Trump said Rodriguez would cooperate. But during an interview with The Atlantic magazine today, Trump threatened Rodriguez saying she would pay a, quote, “very big price” if she did not do what was right. So that’s something to watch. (wboi.org)

The Oil Industry Status: “Pottery Barn” Realism and the Blockade

The stated US objective to “fix” Venezuela’s broken oil infrastructure and utilize the revenues to reimburse US operational costs is the ultimate manifestation of “Pottery Barn” realism: “You break it, you own it”—but in this case, “You break it, you monetize it”. This policy effectively privatizes the reconstruction of Venezuela, creating a massive potential windfall for US energy majors.

However, the physical reality of the Venezuelan oil sector presents a severe bottleneck. Decades of mismanagement, sanctions, and brain drain have left PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) in a state of collapse. Current production hovers around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), a fraction of its historic 3.5 million bpd capacity. Restoring this capacity will require hundreds of billions of dollars in capital expenditure and years of technical remediation.

The Blockade: The immediate impact of the operation has been the paralysis of Venezuela’s oil trade. To prevent the Maduro regime (or non-compliant factions) from liquidating assets, the US has enforced a strict naval blockade. Tanker tracking data indicates that numerous vessels, including supertankers destined for China, have fled Venezuelan waters “dark” (transponders off) or left empty to avoid US interdiction. This blockade serves a dual purpose: it starves the remaining resistance of revenue and preserves the oil reserves for future extraction by US-sanctioned entities like Chevron, which has already positioned itself to resume exports to the US Gulf Coast.

Venezuela’s PDVSA has begun curbing crude production as storage capacity fills up following a U.S. blockade that has halted the country’s oil exports, Reuters reported Sunday, citing sources familiar with operations.

The production cuts come amid a deepening political crisis after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was detained by U.S. forces over the weekend, leaving an interim government under mounting pressure. Oil exports, the country’s primary source of revenue, have effectively stopped following U.S. restrictions on tanker movements and the seizure of cargoes last month.

Even shipments operated by Chevron (CVX), which had continued under a U.S. license, have ceased since Thursday, according to shipping data. U.S. President Donald Trump said the oil embargo remains fully in force.

PDVSA has asked several joint ventures to reduce output or shut down well clusters as onshore storage fills and shortages of diluents, needed to transport Venezuela’s heavy crude, worsen. Workers at some projects began disconnecting wells over the weekend, Reuters reported, though sources said production could be restarted if exports resume. (seekingalpha.com)

Venezuelan oil is a heavy, sour crude that requires special equipment and technology to refine, unlike the light, sweet crude produced in the U.S. that is used primarily to make gasoline. Heavy, sour crude is refined to produce diesel and fuels for factories and heavy equipment. Diesel is in short supply globally. If the Trump administration, new leadership in Venezuela, and the U.S. energy industry are all on the same page in coming months then there could be a boom for the energy exploration and production sector (XOP). (seekingalpha.com)

Market Reactions: The “Risk-On” Imperial Rally

Financial markets have interpreted Operation Absolute Resolve as a “risk-on” event for US strategic assets, anticipating that direct US control will eventually stabilize the region and unlock its resource wealth.

Equities: US energy stocks rallied significantly, with Chevron (+5%) and Halliburton (+7%) leading the charge, reflecting investor confidence that these firms will be the primary beneficiaries of the reconstruction contracts.

Sovereign Debt: Venezuelan government bonds, long in default, surged by over 22%, trading at 40 cents on the dollar. This rally is driven by hedge funds betting that a US-installed government will prioritize a debt restructuring favorable to Western creditors, potentially utilizing the country’s oil revenues as collateral.

Commodities: Oil prices initially dipped on the news, reflecting a long-term expectation of increased supply, but stabilized as the reality of the immediate export blockade set in. Conversely, precious metals surged (Gold +2.7%, Silver +6.6%), acting as a geopolitical hedge against the uncertainty of a new era of aggressive US interventionism.

The oil price remains in the red this morning, with Brent crude now down 1% at $60.15 per barrel.

Analysts are in broad agreement that while the Venezuela attack is unlikely to boost demand for oil, it also won’t lead to a rapid surge in supply.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, says:

The question is, will traders focus on the potential for future Venezuelan oil flooding the market, which could tank the oil price, or will they focus on how much investment will be needed to get Venezuela to pump more oil? Right now, Venezuela pumps less than 1 million barrels per day, at its peak in 1998, before socialist dictators took control, it was pumping out nearly 3.5 million barrels per day. To get back to this level will take hundreds of billions of dollars in investment, which President Trump has said will partly come from US oil companies.

However, the type of investments needed including upgrading old and decaying infrastructure, drilling new oil wells and building more refineries to process Venezuela’s heavy crude oil. Optimizing resource-rich Venezuela to generate the income needed to turn the country around could take until 2030 and beyond, according to some oil analysts. Thus, any decline in the price of oil at the start of this week could be short lived.

Precious metal producers Fresnillo (+4.2%) and Endeavour Mining (+4.3%) are also among the top stock market risers in London this morning, tracking the jump in gold and silver today. (theguardian.com)

Mounting Civilian Casualties

U.S. forces killed at least 80 people, including civilians, during the military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, according to a senior Venezuelan official. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said yesterday that 32 Cuban military and intelligence personnel were killed in the U.S. attacks. According to two U.S. officials, around 6 U.S. soldiers were injured. Isabela Espadas Barros Leal and Genevieve Glatsky report for the New York Times; Jack Nicas reports for the New York Times. (justsecurity.org)

Photos show aftermath of US strikes on Venezuela - January 4, 2026 | Reuters

Thoughts…

The motivation for the attacks was certainly financial, which raises a concerning realization. The United States military will now take direct action to further economic goals. The world order of 2024 and the post-Cold War way of things are over. With its end comes the opening of a Pandora’s box, with nothing but a plurality of unpalletable options.

The goal here is clearly to make a statement, project US power, and gain control over strategic resources in the western hemisphere. The United States embraces a doctrine of multipolarity. The situation in Venezuela constitutes an absolute violation of international law, and framing the operation as law enforcement is a blatant deflectionary farce.

The goal of gaining control over Venezuela’s significant regional resources, primarily oil, is preeminent and short-sighted. The reality is that this is beginning to look like a one-trick pony.

Yes, the United States managed to capture Maduro. However, the Maduro government rapidly closed ranks around VP and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez. The government remains stable, and the Venezuelan population did not rise up and topple the ruling party.

The global response has been to condemn the action; the lack of sanctions or any other disciplinary action suggests that the US will get away with this scot-free.

The successful capture of Maduro does not translate into direct US control of Venezuela or its resources; Maduro’s government’s policy has not changed, as Rodriguez is merely maintaining the offers that Maduro’s government has been making for months.

The civilian deaths are likely to increase anti-US sentiment in the country, and this may cause a situation where cooperation with the United States would be detrimental to the current government’s maintaining stability.

Discussions between Qatari officials and Delcy Rodriguez and her brother suggest that there may have been communication or pre-planning. However, discussions do not mean that Rodriguez agreed to or even facilitated the attack.

The biggest thing to watch is how Delcy and the current leadership choose to handle oil resources and interact with American companies. Regardless, the US will not see profit in the near term if it is given access to the Oil Reserves.

Investment will likely reach 100 billion, and to reach previous levels, we are looking at a decade.

Which means short-term, this move is a gamble to givethe US access to large upfront investment without short-term profit and significant exposure.

In the immediate term, this allows the US to halt Oil exports to China and make a significant destabilizing move, suggesting that sovereignty is no longer a functional deterrent to foreign hostile action under the new world order.

A dangerous precedent that could backfire on the US, as China could see it as a green light for more serious action in Taiwan.

Global Conflict Updates: Global Violence and Instability on the Rise

Thailand/Cambodia: The Preah Vihear Redux and Chinese Mediation

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which reignited in December 2025, centers on the disputed territories surrounding the Preah Vihear temple complex. Despite a declared ceasefire on December 27, the situation remains volatile and heavily militarized.

Displacement Crisis: The conflict has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis, with over 409,000 civilians remaining displaced as of January 1, 2026. The internal refugee flow is concentrated in Siem Reap and Banteay Meanchey provinces, destabilizing the local economy and healthcare systems.

Sovereignty Violations: The Cambodian Foreign Ministry has formally protested continued Thai military occupation of disputed zones, including the erection of barriers and barbed wire in areas like Prey Chan and Chouk Chey villages. Phnom Penh categorizes these actions as “internationally illegal” and a violation of the ceasefire terms.

China’s Role: Notably, the ceasefire and subsequent de-escalation talks are being monitored and mediated by China. Beijing’s statement that the ceasefire is being “gradually implemented” highlights its growing role as the primary security arbiter in mainland Southeast Asia, filling the vacuum left by perceived US disengagement from the region’s granular disputes. This conflict serves China’s interests by reinforcing its leverage over both Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

According to official report released by the Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) on 18 December, more than 151 000 families — over 490 000 people — have been evacuated, including over 260 000 women and more than 158 000 children. In parallel, Thai authorities have reported extensive evacuations of civilians from border districts, with many temporarily accommodated in government-managed shelters or relocated to host communities.

The conflict has had significant humanitarian, economic, and diplomatic repercussions. Massive civilian displacement has strained local resources and disrupted normal life in border provinces, with thousands fleeing homes to escape fighting. Economically, border closures and disruptions to trade and tourism have hurt Cambodia’s recovery remittances from Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand have dropped sharply due to the exodus of workers, border trade has stalled, and tourism revenues have fallen as security fears deter visitors. The downturn in cross-border commerce and movement has also contributed to inflationary pressures and slowed growth in key sectors. (who.int)

Mr. Pen Bona, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson’s Unit, said today that Cambodia considered the activities of erecting barriers, spreading barbed wire, and stealing property from innocent Cambodian civilians by Thai soldiers to be an internationally illegal act and a violation of the international border line that is unacceptable.

(khmertimeskh.com) ← Click the link to read full statement by Minister Bona

Rwanda/DRC: The Lithium War and M23 Resurgence

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has escalated into a high-intensity interstate war, thinly veiled as a counter-insurgency operation.

Battle for Uvira: On January 3, 2026, violent clashes erupted around the strategic city of Uvira in South Kivu. The M23 rebel group, backed by Rwandan special forces, launched an offensive to seize this key logistical hub, which sits on the border with Burundi.

Proxy Warfare and Denial: The DRC government and UN experts accuse Rwanda of deploying between 5,000 and 7,000 troops to support M23 operations. Kigali consistently denies this, framing the conflict as an internal Congolese issue involving the protection of Tutsi minorities against the FDLR genocidal militia. However, the capture of uniformed Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) soldiers by the FARDC (Congolese Army) provides tangible evidence of direct involvement.

Resource Drivers: This conflict is fundamentally a resource war. The Eastern DRC is rich in “3T” minerals (tin, tantalum, tungsten) and, crucially, emerging lithium deposits. Control over these territories allows actors to dominate the supply chains essential for the global electronics and EV industries. The collapse of the US-brokered “Washington Accord” demonstrates the limits of diplomatic pressure when core economic interests are at stake.

Violent fighting broke out Saturday (January 3, 2026) between the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group and pro-Kinshasa forces in several towns around the strategic eastern DR Congo city of Uvira, local sources said.

“Since 3 am (0100 GMT), violent clashes between M23 rebels and Wazalendo (pro-Kinshasa militias) and the armed forces of the Republic have been reported in several localities in the territory of Uvira,” in South Kivu province, Kelvin Bwija, Uvira civil society coordinator, told AFP. (thehindu.com)

Goma, January 4, 2026 – An airstrike attributed to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) killed at least seven civilians and injured more than forty on Friday, January 2, 2026, in Masisi-Centre, in the rural district of the same name, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, eastern Congo, according to a still provisional toll.

According to several witnesses, it was around 1:00 PM local time when a Congolese army drone reportedly dropped an explosive device on a building hosting the sub-base of the NGO War Child. The blast also damaged several homes located in the immediate vicinity of the affected site.

This aerial operation caused widespread panic among the population and led to the temporary paralysis of socio-economic activities in the center of Masisi. The victims were primarily civilians who were going about their daily lives just meters from the site of the attack.

Masisi, a strategic territory at the heart of the conflict

The territory of Masisi, in North Kivu, is among the areas controlled by the M23. It notably hosts the Rubaya mining site, one of the world’s largest deposits of coltan, a strategic mineral that provides a significant portion of the tantalum used in the electronics industry and new technologies. (sosmediasburundi.org)

Sudan/RSF: The Forgotten Collapse and Drone Warfare

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

As the war in Sudan approaches the end of its second year, the country faces the world’s largest displacement crisis, with famine conditions confirmed in North Darfur and South Kordofan.

Technological Escalation: The conflict has seen a dangerous technological evolution. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have begun deploying suicide drones to target critical national infrastructure, including the Merowe Dam and air bases in Northern State. This capability suggests external technical assistance, likely facilitating the RSF’s ability to strike deep into SAF-controlled territory.

The UAE Connection: Intelligence reports and open-source analysis indicate that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has functionally aligned with the RSF. This support involves financial integration, logistical facilitation via Chad and Libya (through Khalifa Haftar’s LNA), and political cover. The UAE’s strategic goal appears to be securing influence over Sudan’s Red Sea coastline and agricultural heartland, pitting it against Egypt and Saudi Arabia, who back the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Humanitarian Catastrophe: The war has killed over 150,000 people and displaced 12 million. The systematic destruction of the healthcare system and the obstruction of aid have weaponized hunger, with over 24 million people facing acute food insecurity.

The Sudanese military announced on Monday that it successfully intercepted multiple suicide drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting the country’s largest dam and key military installations in the north. According to a statement from the army’s 19th Infantry Division, the drones were aimed at its headquarters, the Merowe Dam, and the Merowe Air Base in Northern State.

The army stated that “all the drones were shot down before reaching their targets” and affirmed its forces “are fully prepared to counter any threats” from the RSF. There was no immediate comment from the rebel group. This incident follows similar drone attacks reported on Sunday targeting El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, and White Nile State in southern Sudan. Sudanese authorities have repeatedly accused the RSF of using drone attacks to target civilian infrastructure, including power stations, though the group typically refrains from commenting on such allegations. (https://en.yenisafak.com/)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become one of the most consequential external actors shaping the trajectory of Sudan’s civil war. While Abu Dhabi publicly denies taking sides and emphasizes humanitarian assistance and diplomatic engagement, a growing body of open-source reporting, intelligence assessments cited by U.S. officials, and observable battlefield dynamics indicate that the UAE has functionally aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and, in parallel, coordinated with Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA). This involvement is not ideological but transactional and strategic. It combines military enablement, logistical facilitation, financial integration, and diplomatic insulation to secure economic access, expand regional influence, and shape post-conflict outcomes in a state whose geography and resources confer disproportionate strategic value. (blogs.timesofisrael.com)

Sudan is facing the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis as the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023, approaches the end of its second year. Over 24.6 million people face acute food insecurity, with famine now confirmed in el-Fasher (North Darfur) and Kadugli (South Kordofan), and over 20 additional districts across Darfur and Kordofan at serious risk. Fatality estimates vary widely: ACLED recorded 29,582 deaths by the end of October 2024, while BBC and The New York Times (Oct 2025) report that the true toll could exceed 150,000 people, including an estimated 522,000 children who have died from malnutrition. (reliefweb.int)

Nigeria: The Failure of “Over-the-Horizon” Strikes

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The security situation in Nigeria illustrates the limitations of US “over-the-horizon” counter-terrorism strategies when applied to complex, hybrid threat environments.

Christmas Day Strikes: On December 25, 2025, US forces conducted airstrikes in Sokoto State targeting ISIS and Lakurawa militant cells. While touted as a success by the Trump administration, the strikes failed to degrade the operational capacity of the myriad armed groups in the region.

Kasuwan Daji Massacre: Just days later, on January 3, 2026, armed “bandits”—criminal gangs distinct from ideological jihadists—raided Kasuwan Daji village, killing over 30 civilians and abducting dozens more. This underscores the bifurcation of the threat landscape: while the US focuses on “terrorist scum” (ISIS/Lakurawa), the primary threat to the civilian population remains the localized, economically motivated banditry that controls vast swathes of the northwest.

Analysis: The US intervention, while symbolically potent, missed the root causes of the violence and failed to provide security for the local population, who remain vulnerable to reprisals and criminal predation.

LAGOS, Jan 5, 2026 (BSS/AFP) - Armed gangs killed more than 30 people and kidnapped others in a raid in Nigeria in the same state where hundreds of schoolchildren were abducted late last year, police said Sunday.

The gangs swept into Kasuwan Daji village, in the Kabe district of the western Niger State on Saturday and set a market ablaze, before looting shops for food, they said.

“Over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack, some persons were also kidnapped,” Wasiu Abiodun, Niger state police spokesman said.

President Bola Tinubu’s office said the attackers may have been “terrorists” fleeing from parts of northwestern Nigeria following Christmas Day airstrikes by the United States that targeted militants linked to the Islamic State group. (bssnews.net)

Yemen: The Saudi-UAE Proxy Divorce

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The conflict in Yemen has mutated from a war against the Houthis into a direct confrontation between erstwhile allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE, threatening to fragment the country permanently.

Direct Confrontation: The trigger for this escalation was a series of Saudi airstrikes on the port of Mukalla in late December 2025, targeting UAE-supplied weapons shipments destined for the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC). This unprecedented “blue-on-blue” engagement marks the end of the Gulf consensus in Yemen.

Recapture of Hadramout: On January 4, 2026, Saudi-backed government forces (Nation Shield Forces) launched a counter-offensive, retaking the provincial capital of Mukalla and forcing an STC withdrawal. This move is a strategic imperative for Riyadh, which seeks to prevent the UAE from controlling Yemen’s southern coast and creating a client state that would encircle Saudi Arabia.

Permanent Fragmentation: In response, the STC has announced plans for an independence referendum within two years. Regardless of the current military fluidity, the political reality is that Yemen has effectively fractured into spheres of influence: Houthi-controlled North, Saudi-controlled East (Hadramout/Mahra), and UAE/STC-contested South (Aden).

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) fighters on Sunday withdrew from the city of Mukalla in eastern Yemen’s province of Hadhramaut, state-run Yemen TV reported.

Mukalla is the most important city in Hadhramout governorate and houses the al-Dhabba oil port and al-Rayyan International Airport.

STC fighters were killed after Saudi Arabia carried out air strikes on positions held by the STC in southeastern Yemen, the separatist group said on Friday. Strikes were also reported at an airport and military base in Hadhramaut’s city of Seiyun.

The attacks came as forces backed by Riyadh launched an offensive to reclaim territory taken over by the STC in December.

The Hadhramaut governor, Salem al-Khanbashi, said that the Yemeni government now had full control of the province. (middleeasteye.net)

Thoughts…

Global Conflict in 2026 will be the new norm, as the power vacuum created by the US flight from its role as the world’s arbitrator and mediator will allow actors to seize control of resource-rich regions and resort to violence to overthrow weak governments.

Tyranny is on the rise around the globe, and impoverished populations are reaching breaking points all over Asia and Africa.

Control over vital resources in Africa, in particular, will see the continent face more refugee displacement, genocide, and bloodshed, and foreign weapons and financial support from regional destabilizers like the UAE will likely exacerbate the severity of the situation.

The rule of regional dominance will see situations like that between Taiwan and Cambodia become the new norm, as weaker Nations face the threat of military action, compliance, the cessation of territory, or forced economic integration.

Paramilitary groups like M23, the STC, and RSF will become much more critical as countries use these groups to fight wars with neighbors or rivals, whilst maintaining the illusion of diplomatic ties on the world stage.

We should expect global supply chain disruptions to occur more frequently as conflicts become more common and a more acceptable way to resolve tensions between nations.

I fear the age ushered in by the Trump regime will be one of violence and the redrawing of the lines and rules of the international order.

EU/Russia-Ukraine/China: A Potential Triad of Instability

Russia-Ukraine: The Crypto-Nuclear Nexus and Static Attrition

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The war in Ukraine has settled into a grinding war of attrition on the front lines, characterized by static exchanges and high casualty rates. However, a bizarre and significant development has emerged in the economic domain.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Proposals: Reports from Russian media (Kommersant) and independent analysts suggest a US proposal for the joint management of the occupied ZNPP by the US, Russia, and Ukraine. The core of this proposal involves utilizing the plant’s massive electricity output for industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining (Bitcoin). Strategic Rationale: For the US (specifically the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly faction), this creates a new revenue stream and “monetizes” a stranded asset. For Russia, it offers a mechanism to convert energy directly into un-sanctionable digital liquidity. While seemingly far-fetched, the discussion highlights the increasing intersection of energy security, crypto-finance, and conflict resolution.

The Peace Mirage: Diplomatic chatter regarding a 30-day ceasefire remains active but unfulfilled. Russian missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv continue unabated, signaling that Moscow still believes it can achieve a military victory or force a capitulation through exhaustion.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of major Russian businesses on December 24, Putin said that Washington and Moscow have explored arrangements for operating the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear facility in Europe and, before the war, accounted for roughly 20 percent of Ukraine’s electricity generation. The plant is located near the city of Enerhodar on the left bank of the Dnipro River. (united24media.com)

Russia has reaffirmed its support for the Venezuelan government, calling the U.S. attacks “extremely concerning and deserving of condemnation.” On Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement, “Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own future without destructive external interference, particularly of a military nature.” The statement came a day after a Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv leveled a multistory residential apartment block, killing two people, including a 3-year-old child, while injuring 28 others. (democracynow.org)

EU Stability: The “Fortress Europe” Reality and Internal Fractures

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The European Union is facing an existential internal crisis driven by the mainstreaming of far-right rhetoric and the securitization of migration.

“Great Replacement” Discourse: The conspiracy theory of the “Great Replacement”—the idea that native European populations are being systematically replaced by non-European migrants—has moved from the political fringe to the center of policy debate in key member states like France, Germany, and Belgium. This shift is driving a hardline “Fortress Europe” policy, characterized by border walls, pushbacks, and the outsourcing of asylum processing.

Transatlantic Rift: Relations with the US have deteriorated significantly. The Trump administration’s National Security Strategy, which employs nativist rhetoric, has emboldened European euroskeptics. EU leaders like Ursula von der Leyen find themselves squeezed between internal populist pressure and a hostile White House that views the EU as a competitor rather than an ally.

Institutional Paralysis: The rise of far-right parties in the European Parliament has made consensus-building on critical issues like Ukraine aid and climate policy increasingly difficult, threatening the bloc’s ability to act as a cohesive geopolitical entity.

In several European countries, political parties that favor mass deportations and depict immigration as a threat to national identity come at or near the top of opinion polls: Reform U.K., the AfD, or Alternative for Germany and France’s National Rally.

President Donald Trump, who recently called Somali immigrants in the U.S. “garbage” and whose national security strategy depicts European countries as threatened by immigration, appears to be endorsing and emboldening Europe’s coarse, anti-immigrant sentiments.

Amid the rising tensions, Europe’s mainstream parties are taking a harder line on migration and at times using divisive language about race.

“What were once dismissed as being at the far extreme end of far-right politics has now become a central part of the political debate,” said Kieran Connell, a lecturer in British history at Queen’s University Belfast. Europe experiencing a growing sense of division.

Immigration has risen dramatically over the past decade in some European countries, driven in part by millions of asylum-seekers who have come to Europe fleeing conflicts in Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine. (ksat.com)

Right populist parties may be approaching a ceiling rather than a breakthrough moment. The Netherlands offered an early signal of this trend: Geert Wilders, one of Europe’s longest-standing populist figures, suffered a dramatic electoral defeat in October. Elsewhere, even entrenched leaders face headwinds. Viktor Orbán is confronting his strongest opposition in years despite his government’s control of the media, the politicization of the courts, and extensive civil society repression. Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is likely to retain power in 2026, but with a reduced majority and largely because she has transformed herself into a “normal” governing leader. The broader lesson may be that populists who govern like ideologues falter while those who survive do so by becoming more similar to the mainstream parties they once opposed.

A credible black swan in 2026 would be the emergence of a more disciplined alliance of illiberal or hard-populist governments inside the EU working in concert to weaken EU authority from within. In this case, the shock is not a Russian tank but a European veto. These actions would necessarily involve countries like Hungary or Slovakia leaving the EU, which is hard, but by blocking decisions, defying implementation, and turning Brussels into a convenient punching bag. (theparlimentmagazine.eu)

China-EU Trade War: The EV Battleground

Visual Aid Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The trade relationship between China and the EU has devolved into a tit-for-tat tariff war, with the automotive sector as the primary battlefield.

Retroactive Tariffs: The European Commission has initiated customs registration for Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), a legal precursor to the imposition of retroactive tariffs. This move cites massive state subsidies that distort the market and threaten the survival of the European auto industry.

China’s Countermeasures: Beijing’s 2026 tariff schedule reflects a strategic decoupling. It has lowered duties on high-tech components essential for its own industrial upgrading while maintaining or increasing barriers on European finished goods. Crucially, China’s “pause” on export controls for gallium and germanium applies only to the US, leaving European supply chains fully exposed to restrictions, further squeezing EU high-tech manufacturing.

The European Union’s executive body, the European Commission (EC), is set to commence customs registration of electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China on March 7, a move allowing the bloc to impose additional tariffs and potentially retroactive ones on Chinese EV imports in the future, as per an EC document published earlier on March 6 on its Official Journal.

The Commission claimed in the document that it had sufficient evidence tending to show that the imported Chinese EVs were being subsidised, adding that “injury, which is difficult to repair, is caused by massive imports of a subsidised product in a relatively short period.”

From last October to January, the European Union imported 177,839 units of Chinese EVs, reading an on-year rise of 14% and an increase of 11 % compared to the investigation period (October 2022–September 2023) in terms of monthly averages, according to the EC data.

“There is also a risk that an increasing number of (European) Union producers will suffer from diminishing sales and reduced production levels if imports continue at the current increased levels at allegedly subsidised prices from the PRC as evidenced so far after the initiation of the investigation,” the EC said. (seaisi.org)

Thoughts…

My most profound concern for Europe and Ukraine is the rise of nationalist and far-right parties and ideology. Facing Ukraine and the fallout of the immigration of millions of Immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, xenophobic sentiment is deeply entrenched.

Germany has extreme right groups like the AfD, and Spain is seeing movements among youth calling for the return of dictatorship and fascist leaders. France, the UK, Belgium, and Poland, as well as Nordic countries, are all seeing similar movements and are handling them with varying degrees of success.

Should too many member states fall to malleable and autocratic/techno-fascist aligned leaders, we could see a collapse of a unified Europe. I consider this very unlikely at this time, but it remains a potent and real threat to Europe in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Ukraine, whilst being pushed and facing steady but very slow territorial losses to Russia, is positioned to hold firm in 2026. A 90 billion loan will support the Ukrainian military and infrastructure needs at least through 2026.

The EU faces a difficult decision: the ideals of the previous Western World order will clash with the new Transactional Realism model of the global order. Environmental policies coming into effect in 2026 may strain the EU-China relationship, which has been evolving as US ties with Europe fray and the fortress Europe initiatives’ appetite for rare earths, steel, and other resources leads to further dependency on Chinese Exports.

Forced to confront this reality, we may see the EU waylay specific policies to avoid facing severe controls like those being used against the US.

Russia is facing a real challenge in 2026; Ukraine is funded, and losses are mounting. There will be no peace deal, and further shadow diplomacy with the United States is likely, as the US seeks alternative access to resources to circumvent Chinese controls. However, the Russian economy is flagging, and the cost to both Ukraine and Russia will be high. Still, peace or a successful end to the Special Military Operation is improbable.

