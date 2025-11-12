The Dialogue w/ Special Guest Nick Paro: Socialism, Propaganda vs. Truth

Today, Shane is joined by

as he steps in while

recovers from a pesky cold. Don’t worry, he will be back with us next week!

It is time we have a dialogue about Socialism. It’s time to combat the propaganda; join us as we break it down.

Muse about what the future holds and what could be, and get all the info you need to push back on those pesky propagandists claiming that Socialism is the end of democracy.

Subscribe to Nick Sick of this Shit Publications !

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment

More From The Firebrand Project

Help The Banner & Backbone team feed America! Patriots take care of each other.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.