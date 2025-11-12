The Firebrand Project

The Dialogue w/ Special Guest Nick Paro: Socialism, Propaganda vs. Truth

A Special Episode of The Dialogue
Shane Yirak's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
Nick Paro
Nov 12, 2025

Today, Shane is joined by

Nick Paro
as he steps in while
John Oliver 🇨🇦
recovers from a pesky cold. Don’t worry, he will be back with us next week!

It is time we have a dialogue about Socialism. It’s time to combat the propaganda; join us as we break it down.

Muse about what the future holds and what could be, and get all the info you need to push back on those pesky propagandists claiming that Socialism is the end of democracy.

Subscribe to Nick
Sick of this Shit Publications
!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will immortalize your name on the Wall of Fire!

Help The
Banner & Backbone
team feed America! Patriots take care of each other.

Thank you

P. J. Schuster
,
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
,
Sandra
,
Peter Sukowski
,
Katinka Lyngroth
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nick Paro
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
