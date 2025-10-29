The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
11

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver The Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The commitment the world ignores.
Shane Yirak's avatar
John Oliver 🇨🇦's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
John Oliver 🇨🇦
Oct 29, 2025
10
11
Share
Transcript

John Oliver 🇨🇦
and I discuss the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a document meant to guide Humanity into the future.

Join us as we read over its articles, and highlight the violations of the human rights that all countries in the UN agreed on in 1948.

Find the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Here.

Be sure to visit and subscribe to

John Oliver 🇨🇦
!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

The Firebrand Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

More From The Firebrand Project]

Firebrands United w/ Ellie Leonard The Epstein Expert Herself

Shane Yirak and Ellie Leonard
·
Oct 29
Firebrands United w/ Ellie Leonard The Epstein Expert Herself

Read full story

The Firebrand Report 10/28/25 What does Trump's Visit to Japan Really Mean? The Military Murders 14 More in the Pacific, and Netanyahu Prepares to End the Ceasefire

Shane Yirak
·
Oct 28
The Firebrand Report 10/28/25 What does Trump's Visit to Japan Really Mean? The Military Murders 14 More in the Pacific, and Netanyahu Prepares to End the Ceasefire

Read full story

Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia. Part 3: A Grenade In A Gas Station

Shane Yirak
·
Oct 28
Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia. Part 3: A Grenade In A Gas Station

Read full story

Thank you

Ms. H
,
Lynn Matsuoka
,
Jason Dyer
,
LeftieProf
,
Leslie Harris
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
John Oliver 🇨🇦
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture