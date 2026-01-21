The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: The Power of Community

Today John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇮🇸 and I embark on a dialogue to discuss what makes society work. The driving forces behind functional communities and the pain points that threaten to collapse societies.

What works is very often the opposite of what we see in so-called ‘developed nations’. This dialogue should be a discussion that folks all around the world are having at their dinner tables, over a shared meal.

Subscribe to John Below!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

This work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Share The Firebrand Project

More Dialogue

Thank you P. J. Schuster, Ms.Yuse, Margaret Groves, Maggie Birmingham, Lillian Vega Castaneda, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇮🇸! Join me for my next live video in the app.