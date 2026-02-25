The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: The Global Climate Disaster that Nobody is Talking About and the Future of the United Nations

“An unscripted, blunt dive into the silent climate catastrophes reshaping our world and what they mean for the future of the United Nations.”
Shane Yirak's avatar
John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇮🇸🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️'s avatar
Shane Yirak and John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇮🇸🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️
Feb 25, 2026

In this Episode of The Dialogue, I sit down for an unscripted, sharp, and blunt examination of the climate catastrophes facing humanity, the UN’s future—from Security Council paralysis and veto reform to peacekeeping failures, climate refugees, and what a credible multilateral system would look like by 2030.​

This dialogue covers hard truths, uncomfortable realities, and most importantly, starts the conversations that everyone needs to be having.

I appreciate each of you for thinking this through with me.

Burn bright,
Shane

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Stuart Cohen, Kate Weissmann, Jenny Benjamin, Mike Harkreader, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇮🇸🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️!

