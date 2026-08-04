The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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The Dialogue w/ John Oliver | The Corporate Global Order

Shane Yirak and John Oliver on how corporate tribunals, mining profiteering, and taxpayer-backed subsidies turn democracy into a billing system for the powerful.
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John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer's avatar
Shane Yirak and John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer

In this episode of The Dialogue, John Oliver and Shane Yirak discuss the power of corporate interests and how taxpayers all over the world are footing the bill for corporations’ “lost profits”

This Episode Aired on 7/28/26

What we get into

  • Corporate courts in the shadows — How Investor-State Dispute Settlement systems quietly let corporations sue governments in private, off-the-record tribunals for “potential lost profits,” and what that does to any notion of public, transparent justice.

  • Mining, Indigenous land, and manufactured entitlement — A walk-through of how Canadian and other mining firms explore on Indigenous territory, hit gold (or cobalt, or coal), and then claim a right not just to extract, but to be compensated when a government finally tries to say no.

  • When corporations become “citizens” — The legal and political sleight of hand that elevated corporations to the status of rights-bearing individuals, complete with the ability to demand payment when environmental protections, water safety, or air quality might dent shareholder returns.

  • Triple robbery of the public — Why ordinary people are hit three times: stagnating wages and record corporate profits, taxpayer money funding subsidies and grants to the same firms, and then tax dollars again flowing out as damages when those firms sue the governments we supposedly control.

  • Democracy versus corporate welfare — The deeper question underneath the outrage: if the government is meant to be our employee, what does it mean when that employee is structurally bound to pay “corporate welfare bums” first, and citizens last, and how calling the bluff on trickle‑down mythology is part of reclaiming any real democratic agency.

As always, the dialogue must continue.

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John Oliver on Social Justice and My Music
Canadian perspective on social justice. Sharing my music that holds a mirror to society. I am not the HBO comedian.
By John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer
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More of the Dialogue

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver | Responsible Stewardship of Resources and Technology

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver | Responsible Stewardship of Resources and Technology

Shane Yirak and John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer
·
Jun 4
Watch now
The Dialogue w/ John Oliver | Responsible Stewardship of Resources and Technology

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver | Responsible Stewardship of Resources and Technology

Shane Yirak and John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer
·
Jun 4
Watch now

Thank you Ms.Yuse, Steven Rosenzweig, Sandra, Sam, Sara G, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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