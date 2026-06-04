The Dialogue: What the Amazon Teaches Us About Technology, Stewardship & Empathy

In this episode of The Dialogue, join us for a wide-ranging conversation that begins in the Amazon rainforest and ends with a meditation on what it means to be human in an age of unchecked technological power.

What we get into

El Dorado, reimagined — The legend wasn’t a city of gold but a person, a golden king cleansed in a sacred lake. We unpack how Europeans misread Indigenous stories as “myth” simply because they weren’t written down.

The hidden civilization — How LiDAR technology, by stripping away the forest canopy, has revealed thousands of settlements, pyramids, kilometer-long causeways, and water canals beneath the Amazon, including the Casarabe culture (AD 500–1400) and a 937-earthwork network spanning over 5,300 square kilometers. This was no “empty land,” but a sophisticated civilization of potentially millions.

Colonialism and the printing press — Why Europeans used documents and the concept of private property to dominate peoples who believed land could no more be owned than the air, and how a pestilence, not conquest, wiped out these societies.

Technology as a double-edged sword — From the printing press to LiDAR to AI data centers and Starlink satellites, we ask the central question: what separates responsible stewardship of technology from reckless exploitation?

Stewardship over domination — Why Indigenous models of living and contemporary science are converging on the same truth, that monoculture and unbridled capitalism harm both the planet and people, and why stewardship must extend to human resources, not just natural ones.

As always, the dialogue must continue.

Subscribe to John’s Substack!

Note: I am committed to providing you with the best available information regarding the wider world. This work is hard, exhausting, and it does not pay.

Any support you can provide is now more important than ever. Thank you.

Find the Firebrand Project on other platforms, make donations, and support my work by visiting my link tree below.

More Firebrand Project Coverage and Analysis

Thank you PJ Schuster, Skutt Hope, Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli, Sandra, Bee's Free Verse/True Verse, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer! Join me for my next live video in the app.