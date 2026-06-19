In this episode of The Dialogue, Shane Yirak and composer John Oliver turn from the world stage to the home and the classroom, using an Ashley Embers video essay and a stream of teacher anecdotes to ask an uncomfortable question: what happens to a generation that has outsourced its thinking? It’s a wide-ranging conversation that begins with shrinking attention spans and ends with a meditation on resilience, boredom, and the cost of being human in an age of frictionless convenience.

What we get into

Gen Alpha in the classroom — Teacher stories about students who struggle to follow simple directions, read at grade level, write by hand, or finish a basic task without constant prompting, and what those struggles reveal.

Cognitive offloading & learned helplessness — How a generation raised expecting devices to answer, solve, and entertain on demand is losing the muscle of doing hard things, and why “I don’t know” has become a skill worth relearning.

The accelerant, not the cause — Why convenience technology, from algorithm-driven feeds to ChatGPT, didn’t create a broken education system but poured gasoline on an already smoldering one.

Screens as the default babysitter — The fallout of COVID-era isolation, overstimulation, and parents reaching for a tablet as the first tool of emotional regulation rather than the last.

Stewardship over surrender — The central question: what separates responsible use of technology from reckless dependence, and how reading, writing, unstructured time, and real human conversation rebuild the resilience that instant answers erode.

As always, the dialogue must continue.

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More of the Dialogue

Thank you Skutt Hope, Cathy Stein, PaulM, Laura Nicole, Nancy Werner Mosley, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver🇨🇦Canadian composer! Join me for my next live video in the app.