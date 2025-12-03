The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Plato's Cave and Our Cave, are they different?

A discussion on the merits of Plato's allegory of the cave, how it is still relevant in modern times more than ever and its applications.
Shane Yirak's avatar
John Oliver 🇨🇦's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
John Oliver 🇨🇦
Dec 03, 2025

John Oliver 🇨🇦
and me for another dialogue! Today, we discuss one of the foundational pieces of my life.

The work of Plato and one of his most famous stories, The Republic, join us as we explore a classic everyone needs to hear.

Unchain yourself and walk out of the cave with us in this fantastic discussion.

The Dialogue must continue.

Our Source for the discussion, and where you can find an excellent framework for your following dialogue with a friend or family member! A great website from the University of Notre Dame’s The Philosophy Teaching Library.

What did you find most compelling about this story? Let us know in the comments!

Thank you

Rick Herbst
,
RedWard
,
Stuart Cohen
,
Pat
,
Lizzy B
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
John Oliver 🇨🇦
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

