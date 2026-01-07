The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Transcript

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: It was a pleasure to burn...

Can you guess what the Novel is before the live audience figured it out? A disucssion about the next book everyone should read.
Shane Yirak and John Oliver 🇨🇦
Jan 07, 2026

The Dialogue is back! We are coming back hot, with a discussion around a really good book… The Challenge is to guess the book before the live audience does. Leave a comment with the time in the video when you solve the burning question.

Make sure to visit and subscribe to the other half of the dialogue! John Oliver 🇨🇦

John Oliver on Social Justice and My Music
Canadian perspective on social justice. Sharing my music that holds a mirror to society.
By John Oliver 🇨🇦

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded!

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Ms.Yuse, Bluesin’ Bob, Lizzy B, Sara G, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver 🇨🇦! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Discussion about this video

