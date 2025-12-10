The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Fighting the Strawman, Free Speech vs. Misinformation

A Discussion on how we communicate, the language we choose to use, and the right to share your beliefs vs spread misinformation.
Shane Yirak's avatar
John Oliver 🇨🇦's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
John Oliver 🇨🇦
Dec 10, 2025

John Oliver 🇨🇦
and I come to you with another dialogue. Join us for a thought-provoking discussion on whether WOKEism is less productive than we might think.

Explore the disadvantages of self-censorship and debate at what point information should be shared, and when that sharing becomes dangerous, what should be done.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Subscribe to John!

Social Justice and Dark Ambient Music
Canadian perspective on social justice. Sharing my music that holds a mirror to society.
By John Oliver 🇨🇦

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

More Dialogue!

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Plato's Cave and Our Cave, are they different?

Shane Yirak and John Oliver 🇨🇦
·
Dec 3
The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Plato's Cave and Our Cave, are they different?

Read full story

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Chat GPT Psychosis and The History of Money and Equal Exchange Transactions

Shane Yirak and John Oliver 🇨🇦
·
Nov 26
The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Chat GPT Psychosis and The History of Money and Equal Exchange Transactions

Read full story

Your Next Read

The Truth Behind The Warner Bros Discovery Deal Is Even Worse Than You Can Imagine.

Shane Yirak
·
Dec 9
The Truth Behind The Warner Bros Discovery Deal Is Even Worse Than You Can Imagine.

Read full story

Thank you

Jeanne Elbe
,
Sunny
,
BLONDELEGALLY 🙋🏼‍♀️🧩🔍⚖️✨
,
Donna Dupont
,
Laura Tompkins
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
John Oliver 🇨🇦
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture