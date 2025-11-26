The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Chat GPT Psychosis and The History of Money and Equal Exchange Transactions

Join

and I for another Dialogue. Today, we share horror stories about ChatGPT and its malicious, dangerous effects on users for profit.

We also discuss the evolution of money, how currency is exchanged, and how dangerous and unhinged our monetary systems have become.

Is for-profit AI being used to harm people and con them into spending money? Do the costs outweigh the benefits?

Is our monetary system working? Or does it need a reboot?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Share The Firebrand Project

More of The Dialogue

Read the Firebrand Project!