The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: Chat GPT Psychosis and The History of Money and Equal Exchange Transactions

A discussion on the dangers of for profit AI and the evolution of currency and its effects on society.
Shane Yirak's avatar
John Oliver 🇨🇦's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
John Oliver 🇨🇦
Nov 26, 2025

John Oliver 🇨🇦
and I for another Dialogue. Today, we share horror stories about ChatGPT and its malicious, dangerous effects on users for profit.

We also discuss the evolution of money, how currency is exchanged, and how dangerous and unhinged our monetary systems have become.

Is for-profit AI being used to harm people and con them into spending money? Do the costs outweigh the benefits?

Is our monetary system working? Or does it need a reboot?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

John Oliver 🇨🇦
John Oliver's “wonderfully, creative music” (Fanfare) displays “a delicate yet often complex sense of beauty” (Musicworks). Based in Vancouver, Canada, Oliver writes and performs music for acoustic instruments and electroacoustic media.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

