The Dialogue w/ John Oliver | Canada's Prime Minister is Changing the Shape of Geopolitics

John and I dive into how Canada’s Prime Minister is quietly becoming one of the most consequential leaders in global politics right now. From standing up to Trump’s trade war to forging new alliances that bypass Washington entirely, Canada is punching way above its weight — and the geopolitical implications are massive.

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Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, PJ Schuster, Under the Golden Boot, Karen Brownfield, PaulM, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver🇨🇦not-the-comedian! Join me for my next live video in the app.