The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver | Canada's Prime Minister is Changing the Shape of Geopolitics

A Deep Dive Dialogue into how Mark Carney is reshaping global alliances and challenging the geopolitical status quo.
Shane Yirak's avatar
John Oliver🇨🇦not-the-comedian's avatar
Shane Yirak and John Oliver🇨🇦not-the-comedian
Apr 16, 2026

John and I dive into how Canada’s Prime Minister is quietly becoming one of the most consequential leaders in global politics right now. From standing up to Trump’s trade war to forging new alliances that bypass Washington entirely, Canada is punching way above its weight — and the geopolitical implications are massive.

Thank you for supporting Independent Intelligence.

Subscribe to the cooler John Oliver on Substack!

John Oliver on Social Justice and My Music
Canadian perspective on social justice. Sharing my music that holds a mirror to society. I am not the HBO comedian.
By John Oliver🇨🇦not-the-comedian

More Dialogue

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver 3/18/26 : Human Rights... and their absence in 2026

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver 3/18/26 : Human Rights... and their absence in 2026

Shane Yirak and John Oliver🇨🇦not-the-comedian
·
Mar 24
Read full story
The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: The Global Climate Disaster that Nobody is Talking About and the Future of the United Nations

The Dialogue w/ John Oliver: The Global Climate Disaster that Nobody is Talking About and the Future of the United Nations

Shane Yirak and John Oliver🇨🇦not-the-comedian
·
Feb 25
Read full story

Find my other social media accounts and make donations via the linktr.ee/firebrandproject

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, PJ Schuster, Under the Golden Boot, Karen Brownfield, PaulM, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver🇨🇦not-the-comedian! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture