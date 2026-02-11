The Dialogue w/ John Oliver and Special Guest Nick Paro: Music and Finding Joy in Dark Times.

John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇮🇸☮️ and I are joined by a friend of mine, and a creative master in his own right, Nick Paro.

We open with some small talk about Canadian politics, and what follows is a spectacular conversation between two people passionate about music and about what it can mean for us when we are struggling in such uncertain times.

The merits of Western vs Eastern composition, the composers who inspired their musical journeys, and much more in a fantastic episode of the dialogue.

Subscribe to John and Nick Below!

Watch the Firebrand Report Live or Read the Daily Newsletter!

The Firebrand Project Needs Your Support!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue

For $6 a month, you can help bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.ShaneMake a One-Time Donation!

If you want to volunteer your time to help out, email me at firebrandproject@proton.me

Let me know what you are good at and how you would like to help!

This work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Share The Firebrand Project

More Dialogue

Thank you Jeanne Elbe, Acejonesz, Sandra McKenzie, Kim Yirak, Lin Wolf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇮🇸☮️! Join me for my next live video in the app.