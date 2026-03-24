The Dialogue w/ John Oliver 3/18/26 : Human Rights... and their absence in 2026

This is from last week, as I have been buried under the multitude of work caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but it is precisely that conflict that makes this dialogue so important.

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