The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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The Dialogue w/ John Oliver 3/18/26 : Human Rights... and their absence in 2026

A Deep Dive Dialogue into how the United States and the global community has abandoned human rights.
Shane Yirak's avatar
John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️'s avatar
Shane Yirak and John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️
Mar 24, 2026

This is from last week, as I have been buried under the multitude of work caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but it is precisely that conflict that makes this dialogue so important.

See the full document that John is referencing below!

John Oliver on Social Justice and My Music
Universal Declaration of Human Rights Revisited
Mar 18, 2026…
Read more
3 days ago · 27 likes · John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️

Subscribe to the cooler John Oliver on Substack!

John Oliver on Social Justice and My Music
Canadian perspective on social justice. Sharing my music that holds a mirror to society.
By John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, PJ Schuster, Ms.Yuse, Jeff Purdon, Now Is The Time Resist & Defy, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Oliver 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰🇳🇴🇨🇺🇵🇸🇺🇦☮️! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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