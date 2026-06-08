The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Peter Thom's avatar
Peter Thom
3d

As usual, excellent coverage of the current status of all parties.

If Trump think he can win this waiting game, he is in for a shock — well, we all are — when we get to barrel bottoms everywhere. At that point, which will be approximately one month from now, there will be no tolerance in markets to respond to the administration’s daily massages. Then Trump will have to decide whether he wants to wait things out till the mid terms, which would likely take the world to the brink of a global recession, or cave. His only viable option is to cave. The other possible option, a return to full scale war, would only accomplish the kind of oil price rise that barrel bottoms can and will, only quicker.

In medieval warfare “hoist by his own petard” meant the guy raising the bucket of explosives — the petard — to blow up the castle, was done in when it exploded too soon. It’s an apt metaphor for Trump’s ignorant and arrogant use of the military in the face of warnings learned in 47 years of war gaming against Iran.

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Diana's avatar
Diana
3d

Brilliant, thank you

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