The BLS recently released its September Employment report. There is absolutely no doubt that this report is wildly incorrect and dangerously misleading.

I was struggling to figure out how to prove it was wrong when my fiancé gave me some sage advice.

She said “Try and Prove it is right.”

This is what I found.

When looking at these reports and matching them against the current economic environment, it not only makes no sense; it’s absurd. It also becomes clear that this is wildly dangerous. Markets have been reacting to the data that the BLS and BEA have been posting. This has created a market that is so bullish that spending is insanely high.

The reality is entirely the opposite; I am not just saying that either. I can show you verifiable evidence that directly contradicts the information coming from the federal government.

The first massive discrepancy occurs when you compare the ADP National Employment Report to the BLS report; it’s jarring. ADP, which does not use the Birth/Death model. On which the BLS relies heavily, the September job report posted at -32,000

That means that the report based on complex data differs by 129,000 jobs. The Birth/Death adjustment accounts for gaps by creating jobs based on historical data that reflect jobs created by businesses too new to report and by companies that have closed and are no longer reporting.

What can be determined here is that BLS data abuses imputations, such as the Birth/Death Adjustment, to falsify data. The insane part is that these reports drive investment and market trends. I am also confident that if we look back, we will see a similar trend among other reports.

The larger scheme, namely that these primary interests are pushing the Fed to cut interest rates, makes me suspect that this data is intended to pressure the Fed to cut rates.

The other significant discrepancy here is that the unemployment rate rose whilst job growth supposedly skyrocketed, which is very unlikely, as more reliable sources suggest the opposite.

Even if we took this job report at face value, it would still be concerning.

The report shows job growth in Healthcare, Social Assistance, and Food Services, which totals 94,000 of the 119,000 jobs suggested.

The jobs that were shed were 25,000 in Warehousing and Transportation. The Federal government also shed 3,000 jobs. The sectors that grew indicated that the population was becoming increasingly reliant on support.

The significant loss in W/H is a clear sign of contraction; a growing economy would be creating more of those types of jobs.

We also see retroactive revisions that suggest over-reporting, as the BLS quietly changed the August report from a gain of 22,000 to a loss of 4,000.

The chart from the September BLS report, which shows where growth and contraction occurred, supports our argument that the data is being misrepresented. The sectors that lost jobs would grow regardless of interest rates or consumer health. Whereas the losses are in reactive jobs: Professional and Business Services, down 20,000; Manufacturing, down 6,000; Trade and Transport, down 2,000. Not only do these contrast with, and at the very least understate, the severity we see in the ADP report, but the losses are occurring in sectors that would react to contraction and poor market conditions.

The ADP report for September shows that the Small Businesses shed over 60,000 jobs, Construction, which is reported as positive by the BLS, shed 5,000 jobs… again we see direct contradiction between the source that operates on complex verifiable data vs an agency leaning heavily on imputations to tell a misleading story at best, and an outright lie at worst.

Let’s go beyond the report and look at some other factors.

Indeed Job Postings are down 16.4% YoY, and down 8.9% MoM

Quit rates are at 1.9% meaning that people are not seeking or leaving their jobs, a signal of stagnation

Sponsored Job rates hit a 2025 low of 11.7%, which demonstrates a lack of urgency in hiring.

The ISM Manufacturing Employment Index is at 45.3, indicating contraction; in essence, the manufacturing sector is shedding jobs.

The SEI Services Employment Index is 47.2, which again signals that the services sector is also shedding jobs.

Both indices were below 50 last month, signaling net-neutral growth and MoM job losses in both sectors.

Ultimately. It is impossible to verify this report with real data; in fact, every piece of complex economic data contradicts it.

Either the BLS is now entirely incompetent, or this report was meant to mask a flailing employment heading.

It is my opinion that the latter is the truth.

