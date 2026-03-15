The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Elizabeth Raven's avatar
Elizabeth Raven
9h

Excellent report Shane!!!!

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Jane B In NC🌼's avatar
Jane B In NC🌼
7h

Thank you so much. This is information I would not otherwise learn about.

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