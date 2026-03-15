AFP Graphic Showing Successful strikes on US Bases in the Middle East

USAF B-52H heavy bomber taking off on an Iran strike mission.

Iran’s war is now being fought on tankers, from regional bases, and in the stories elites tell themselves about control—and all three are starting to unravel at once.

Situation Snapshot – as of 19:00 GMT, 15 March 2026

A KC‑135 refueling aircraft crashed after a mid‑air collision over western Iraq, killing all six crew members; another KC‑135 landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with its tail badly damaged but no fatalities.

An Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia damaged five U.S. Air Force KC‑135 Stratotankers on the ground, with U.S. officials saying the aircraft are undergoing repair.

Iranian missiles and drones have damaged radars, SATCOM, and communications nodes at at least 17 U.S. facilities across the Gulf and Levant, including Al Udeid, Al Dhafra, Ali Al Salem, Camp Arifjan, Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain, and Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan.

Open‑source cost estimates indicate roughly $3–4.5 billion in U.S. equipment and infrastructure losses in the war’s first two weeks, driven by high‑end radar, air‑defense components, tankers, and base infrastructure.

Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah released FPV drone footage of an attack on the Victory Base complex near Baghdad International Airport, while an Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) of about 2,200–2,500 Marines and roughly 2,500 sailors centered on USS Tripoli is deploying, giving the U.S. a limited Kharg Island seizure option.​

Analyst Note: The new data confirm that while the coalition retains clear kinetic superiority over Iranian airspace, Iran is successfully shifting part of the war’s cost onto the coalition’s sustainment and sensing architecture—tankers, radars, and logistics nodes—just as Washington and Jerusalem were declaring Iran’s missile and air defenses largely neutralized.​

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1. The Tanker Fleet Just Took a Body Blow

Video footage purported to show an Iranian ballistic missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia | Verified Mar 6

In a span of roughly 72 hours, the coalition’s aerial refueling backbone suffered its worst losses of the war to date. A KC‑135 Stratotanker crashed over western Iraq on 12 March after a mid‑air collision, killing all six crew members; another KC‑135 landed at Ben Gurion Airport with its tail section badly damaged but its crew surviving. Days later, an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia damaged five KC‑135s parked on the flight line, which U.S. officials have described as “damaged but repairable.” With perhaps 20–30 KC‑135s deployed to CENTCOM before the conflict, the seven aircraft destroyed or temporarily removed from full service likely represent around 20–30 percent of in‑theater tanker capacity.

Analyst Note: From the outset Firebrand analysis assessed KC‑135s as a single point of failure in Operation Epic Fury’s long‑range strike architecture, given the distances to Iranian targets from Gulf and Jordanian bases. The combination of one tanker destroyed, one heavily damaged in a collision, and five damaged at a supposedly secure rear‑area hub demonstrates that this vulnerability is no longer theoretical. Even if depot work restores most airframes, tanker availability has fallen and no ramp in the Gulf can be assumed safe, which directly lowers the sustainable sortie ceiling for F‑35s and F‑15Es operating over Iran.

2. Iran Is Targeting the Sustainment and Sensor Layer

Iran’s most strategically significant successes have focused on logistics hubs and sensing infrastructure rather than frontline fighters. On 1 March, an Iranian strike on a makeshift U.S. operations facility in a trailer at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait killed six Army reservists from a sustainment command, with a seventh soldier later dying of wounds in Saudi Arabia, meaning early casualties fell on logisticians rather than combat units. Open‑source imagery and reporting indicate that Iranian drones and missiles have damaged early‑warning radars, THAAD and Patriot components, SATCOM terminals, and communications systems at major U.S. and allied bases across the Gulf, including Al Udeid, Al Dhafra, Ali Al Salem, Camp Arifjan, and U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters, with at least 17 U.S. sites affected in total.

Cost estimates from CSIS and Anadolu suggest that U.S. equipment and infrastructure losses now total roughly $3–4.5 billion. CSIS, drawing on defense briefings, estimated $1.7 billion in destroyed or damaged U.S. hardware and facilities by Day 12, including three F‑15E Strike Eagles, one KC‑135, and multiple radars and base structures. Anadolu’s breakdown, relying on unit‑cost data and satellite imagery, calculated nearly $2 billion in losses in the first four days and about $2.5 billion by Day 10, with high‑value systems such as the AN/FPS‑132 radar at Al Udeid and an AN/TPY‑2 THAAD radar in the UAE contributing heavily. Middle East Monitor’s synthesis of subsequent assessments, which incorporates additional BDA and the tanker damage, places U.S. hardware and infrastructure losses near the $4 billion mark after two weeks.

Analyst Note: The damage pattern aligns with an Iranian strategy focused less on defeating coalition aircraft in the air and more on eroding the “eyes and arteries” that allow those aircraft to operate at scale—radars, early‑warning networks, SATCOM links, and logisticians. Every destroyed or degraded sensor, command node, and tanker complicates the coalition’s ability to maintain a high‑tempo, multi‑theater air campaign and gradually shifts the war toward a test of sustainment rather than a contest of platforms.

3. Airspace Is Becoming More Dangerous as Sensors Degrade

OSINT: USAF KC‑135 refueling strike aircraft at night over the Middle East—illustrative of the crowded tanker orbits now operating under degraded radar and comms.

The KC‑135 collision over Iraq and the successful missile strike on parked tankers at Prince Sultan reflect increasing stress in the airspace management and base‑defense environment. Iranian attacks have damaged radar and communications infrastructure that feed the common operational picture used to coordinate air defense and deconflict aircraft, including early‑warning and tracking systems at several Gulf bases and at U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. As forward locations in Iraq and Jordan have come under missile and drone fire and sustained damage, tanker orbits and transit routes have been pushed farther from Iran, intensifying congestion in remaining corridors.

CENTCOM has stated that the KC‑135 crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire and remains under investigation, but it occurred against a backdrop of high sortie rates, extended refueling legs, and a degraded sensor network. At the same time, a precision Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan—long considered a relatively safe rear‑area base—demonstrated that high‑value aircraft parked on hardened aprons are now within reach of Iranian targeting capabilities.

Analyst Note: There are scattered reports of localized GPS and communications jamming during Iranian salvos, but even leaving electronic warfare aside, kinetic damage to radars and communication nodes alone is enough to explain a rising risk of mid‑air incidents and successful strikes on parked aircraft. When aircrews are flying longer legs at war tempo in more crowded airspace with fewer sensors feeding the picture, the statistical probability of accidents and penetrations of base defenses climbs—even as headline narratives emphasize air supremacy.

4. Iraqi Militias Are Adopting FPV Drones

For the first time, an Iranian-backed militia has carried out an FPV drone attack in Iraq, an incredibly dangerous new development.



Seen here, the FPV munition flies around Victory Base near Baghdad International Airport before slamming into a building.

Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, operating under the umbrella of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” has introduced first‑person‑view (FPV) kamikaze drones into its attacks on U.S. facilities. On 14 March, the group released a video from an FPV drone flying low over the Victory Base complex near Baghdad International Airport before diving into a building and detonating, with the layout in the footage matching known imagery of the base. Outlets such as United24 and NDTV describe this as the first documented FPV strike by the group against a major U.S. installation, noting that the small drone appears to bypass fixed defenses.​

There has been no official U.S. confirmation of casualties or detailed damage from this specific incident, and most reporting focuses on the tactical novelty of FPV use rather than operational impact. The attack nonetheless adds to a pattern of rockets and one‑way drones targeting U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the start of the war, showing that Iran‑aligned militias are willing to experiment with cheaper, more precise systems.

Analyst Note: FPV drones are unlikely to change the strategic balance, but they incrementally increase risk to soft targets inside large bases—offices, shelters, parked vehicles—in a way that is difficult and costly to defend against. For a coalition already contending with tanker and radar vulnerability, the adoption of FPVs by Iraqi partners underscores that the support layer, not the high‑end air‑to‑air fight, is where adversaries see opportunity for cheap, asymmetric gains.​​

5. ARG/MEU Deployment Creates a Kharg Option as Houthis Stay Quiet

The U.S. has ordered about 2,200 – 2,500 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, based in Okinawa, to deploy aboard USS Tripoli (LHA‑7) and two dock landing ships, accompanied by roughly 2,500 sailors, forming an Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit of around 5,000 personnel. A standard MEU includes a reinforced infantry battalion landing team, an aviation combat element with MV‑22 Ospreys, helicopters, and often F‑35B detachments, plus a logistics battalion capable of sustaining limited operations ashore. Analysts at CSIS and the Wall Street Journal argue that this package gives Washington a credible option to seize and temporarily hold Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal, though not to invade or occupy mainland Iran.

This deployment comes immediately after U.S. strikes hit military sites on Kharg Island while deliberately sparing the island’s oil infrastructure, and after President Trump publicly warned that continued disruption of the Strait of Hormuz could put that infrastructure at risk. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthis—who played a central role in Red Sea disruptions in 2023–25 have so far remained on the sidelines of this war. Reporting from Al Jazeera and others suggests Tehran is likely preserving them as a reserve escalation card; the movement is still recovering from U.S. strikes in 2025; its leadership fears further decapitation; and it may be waiting for a moment when Red Sea disruption would have maximum economic leverage, particularly if Hormuz remains constrained.

Analyst Note: A 31st MEU‑centered ARG is a calibrated instrument—it can seize a limited objective such as Kharg Island or conduct raids and evacuations, but it cannot impose regime change. If Washington chooses to employ it against Kharg, the IRGC’s most logical response would be to threaten or attack oil infrastructure under U.S. control, turning the island into a mutual hostage rather than a one‑sided lever. In parallel, an eventual, carefully timed Houthi campaign in the Red Sea—once coalition tanker and air‑defense capacity are more strained—could create a double chokepoint on global energy flows. The war thus sits on an escalation ladder where both sides still retain significant unused cards.

Analysis

The events of Days 14–15 reinforce a shift in the Iran conflict from a contest over how many targets remain in Iran to a struggle over how long the coalition can sustain a high‑intensity air campaign under growing stress on tankers, radars, and logistics. The coalition continues to dominate Iranian skies and has inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s air, missile, and nuclear‑linked infrastructure, yet Iran and its partners have demonstrated an ability to inflict meaningful, compounding costs on the coalition’s supporting architecture and to innovate tactically at the edges.​

The tanker damage at Prince Sultan and the KC‑135 collision validate early warnings that refueling capacity and airspace management, not fighter inventories, would set the practical ceiling on deep‑strike operations. The growing list of damaged radars, SATCOM nodes, and bases shows that Tehran understands the value of striking the sensors and nodes that translate platforms' power into usable effects. The deployment of the Tripoli ARG/MEU, coupled with the undeployed Houthis front, underscores that both sides still have escalation headroom: Washington in the form of amphibious options and potential oil‑infrastructure strikes; Tehran in the form of Kharg retaliation and a possible Red Sea front.

Analyst Note: Strategically, the question is less whether the U.S. and Israel can maintain air superiority over Iran—they can—and more whether they can preserve tanker fleets, interceptor stocks, base survivability, and domestic political support long enough to translate military gains into a favorable end state before cumulative strain, economic disruption, and multi‑front escalation alter the cost‑benefit calculus.

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