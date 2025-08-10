Tackling Today - A Firebrand Livestream

Today we dug into what was happening in real time. Together. Join me as we tackle the headlines together and get my honest take on what is going on.

NOTE: Audio Improves at 2:00 Minute Mark.

Here is a list of time stamps sorted by topic— you don’t have to watch it all. Just hop to what you think is interesting!

00:00 – Intro & Setup – Kicking off the stream, explaining the impromptu format, checking headlines, and sharing excitement about being close to 2,000 subscribers.

00:04 – Headline Review – Scanning Reuters and Al Jazeera for major global and domestic news.

00:25 – Global Awareness – Discussion on global political awareness, media narratives, and keeping informed.

00:26 – U.S. Politics & Economy – Breaking down White House moves to open 401(k) plans to riskier investments like crypto and private equity; risks to retirement security.

00:30 – Ukraine & U.S. Domestic Policy – Zelensky seeking a seat at talks with Trump and Putin; Trump’s proposal to evict homeless from D.C.

00:34 – Jobs & Inflation – Economic warning signs, unemployment trends, inflation pressures, and housing market strain.

00:38 – Media Coverage & Epstein Files – Noticing drop-off in mainstream coverage of the Epstein documents.

00:39 – Tech & Job Loss – AI’s impact on the tech sector, job elimination, and authoritarian control over information.

00:43 – Global Defense Shifts – U.S. losing military contracts to Japan and Spain; global defense industry moves away from America.

00:47 – Tariffs & Consumer Costs – Tariffs driving up prices on goods from shoes to electricity; impact on households.

00:53 – U.S. & Canada Headlines – Political moves, lawsuits, and education policy debates.

00:57 – Data Collection & Privacy – Discussion on private health data, genomic records, and government surveillance.

01:06 – Billionaires & Corruption – How the ultra-rich avoid accountability, hoard power, and distort the system.

01:08 – Political Polarization & Awareness – The importance of civic engagement to resist manipulation.

01:09 – Economic Inequality – The widening gap between the wealthy and everyone else.

01:21 – AI Executive Order – Revisiting recent changes in AI policy and surveillance expansion.

01:25 – Military & Civil Resistance – Reports of generals resisting domestic deployment orders.

01:26 – ICE & Security State Expansion – Growing surveillance, security measures, and ICE’s domestic presence.

01:30 – Global Demographics & Military Strength – Using population pyramids to explain declining military capacity in South Korea, Japan, and beyond.

01:35 – Capitalism & Decline – How unregulated capitalism erodes economies and accelerates demographic collapse.

01:39 – U.S. Military Challenges – Recruitment problems, veteran treatment, and information control.

01:41 – Wrap-Up – Summarizing key points, reflecting on history (post-WWII to present), and reinforcing the mission of The Firebrand Project.

