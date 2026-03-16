Control map of Sudan’s conflict corridor across Kordofan, Blue Nile, and White Nile, highlighting RSF–SPLM‑N advances and SAF defensive nodes as of mid‑March 2026. Map: Critical Threats Project.

Rapid Support Forces militia drones destroy the health insurance hospital in the city of "Rahad Abu Dakna" in North Kordofan

The civil war in Sudan is at a tipping point after over 1000 days of brutal, nonstop violence. This brief will serve as the starting point for our ongoing coverage of the Sudanese Conflict. Moving forward, coverage will be ongoing, giving you the ability to speak with confidence on one of the most important conflicts shaping the globe.

Situation Snapshot – as of 20:00 GMT, 16 March 2026

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched a sustained drone campaign across Kordofan, Blue Nile, and White Nile, killing more than 200 civilians since early March and deliberately hitting markets, schools, health facilities, and aid convoys.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) have retaken Bara and reinforced positions around el‑Obeid in North Kordofan, but face renewed RSF–SPLM‑N (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement‑North) ground pressure and road cuts around Kadugli in South Kordofan.

In Blue Nile, RSF drones launching from Asosa Airport in Ethiopia and SPLM‑N al‑Hilu advances near Kurmuk have escalated strike volume sharply, turning what was a peripheral theater into an active second front on the SAF’s southeastern flank.

Sudan’s gold output rebounded to approximately 70 tonnes in 2025, with roughly 70% smuggled via RSF‑dominated artisanal mines and UAE‑centered export routes, while the SAF has acknowledged it has “lost all sources of revenue” and survives on a shrinking, UAE‑dependent formal export stream.

Analyst Note: Day‑level tactical movements have slowed to attritional exchanges around Kordofan, but the center of gravity has clearly shifted. RSF now expresses its initiative primarily through air power and gold — drones that can reach deep into SAF rear areas, financed by a conflict‑gold pipeline that no major power is prepared to shut down

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1. RSF is driving the war; SAF is just holding the shell of the state.

From the outside, it still appears that the SAF is “winning” because it holds Khartoum, Port Sudan, and the eastern and northern corridors, while the RSF is confined to the west and south. Earlier analysis flagged this as a misleading optic, and the last month has reinforced that assessment.

SAF controls the Khartoum Triangle, Red Sea corridor, and border states like Kassala and Gedaref, and it broke the RSF’s hold on the capital in March 2025 — a real political and symbolic victory.

RSF has consolidated all of Darfur, taken Heglig and key Kordofan nodes, and is now choosing when and where to escalate through drone strikes and allied offensives in Kordofan, Blue Nile, and White Nile — forcing SAF into a reactive posture on every active front.

The strategic logic is straightforward: SAF holds the addresses that diplomats recognize — ministries, ports, and the capital — but its operational choices are constrained by RSF’s ability to impose costs in multiple directions at once. RSF is no longer trying to storm Khartoum. It is systematically eroding SAF’s ability to govern eastern Sudan by making the rear feel like the front, one drone strike at a time.

Analyst Note: Sudan is already in a functional east–west split, but only one side is actively reshaping the battlefield. We assess with high confidence that the SAF behaves like a garrison force whose primary objective is stopping further deterioration — not deciding how the war develops. In plain terms: RSF is playing offense; SAF is managing survival. Why this matters: Any diplomatic framework that treats this as a symmetric conflict between two comparable actors will fail to reflect the actual distribution of initiative and leverage on the ground.

2. The Kordofan–Blue Nile–White Nile belt is now the war’s kill corridor.

Earlier frameworks treated Kordofan as the swing theater linking Khartoum and Darfur. The past weeks have extended that logic into a continuous Kordofan–Blue Nile–White Nile corridor — in plain terms, the strip of territory where most of the active killing, drone operations, and supply line disruption are now concentrated.

In North Kordofan, SAF holds el‑Obeid and — as of March 6 — Bara, after an operation that reportedly destroyed more than 30 RSF vehicles and pushed RSF units off key approaches to the city.

In South Kordofan, RSF and SPLM‑N al‑Hilu have re‑cut the Dilling–Kadugli road at Kega and seized al‑Bardab, effectively restoring a partial siege of Kadugli despite earlier SAF successes.

In Blue Nile, RSF drones launched from Asosa Airport in Ethiopia’s Benishangul‑Gumuz region and SPLM‑N advances near Kurmuk have produced more drone strikes in recent weeks than in the previous two years combined.

In White Nile, the RSF’s March 12 drone strike on a school and clinic in Shukeiri — killing at least 17 people, mostly schoolgirls — plus follow‑on strikes on markets and villages demonstrate a deliberate expansion of the air war into deep rear areas along the south‑central logistics spine connecting Kosti to the Blue Nile.

SAF has to defend fixed nodes — el‑Obeid, Kadugli, Damazin, Kosti — while RSF uses drones and mobile proxy forces to hit whichever point is most exposed at any given moment. That asymmetry allows RSF to impose both psychological shock (schools, clinics, markets) and operational friction (roads, convoys, WFP aid trucks) without exposing its core holdings in Darfur and Heglig to symmetrical retaliation.

Analyst Note: The pivotal question in this phase is not “who will retake Darfur or Khartoum” but who can survive the corridor attrition game without exhausting logistics and political legitimacy first. We assess with moderate confidence that RSF’s drone and proxy flexibility gives it a structural advantage in that contest over the near term. Why this matters: Civilian infrastructure — schools, clinics, markets, aid routes — is not collateral damage here. It is the target set. The corridor’s civilian toll is a deliberate instrument of pressure, not a byproduct.

3. Sudan’s war is now structured around gold, and RSF controls most of the value chain.

The war in Sudan is “wrapped around a gold supply chain.” The latest data confirms that gold has become even more central, with RSF capturing the bulk of the upside while the SAF and state apparatus are squeezed between smuggling losses and fiscal collapse.

Sudan’s gold production collapsed to a few tonnes in 2023 as the war erupted, then rebounded sharply to approximately 70 tonnes in 2025. We assess that only a minority of this output moves through legal channels, with on the order of 50 tonnes diverted into informal and smuggling routes.

RSF‑held artisanal and small‑scale mining areas in Darfur and Kordofan provide most of this smuggled output, feeding conflict‑gold routes through Chad, Libya, and Egypt into Dubai, where UAE refiners and front companies convert it into hard currency and assets.

The SAF and state apparatus control parts of the industrial mining sector in northern and eastern states, but see most production leak off‑budget. Their own legal exports remain heavily dependent on the UAE, which imported almost 90% of Sudan’s official gold in early 2025.

The United States now openly accuses Russia of using Sudanese gold to fund both sides of the conflict and to evade Western sanctions, underscoring how Sudan’s gold sector has become a node in multiple great‑power evasion architectures, not just a local war chest.

The key evolution is not just volume, but who captures the margin. RSF and its partners dominate the smuggled pipeline that converts ore into dollars and dirhams in Dubai and beyond. The SAF’s fiscal position has deteriorated to the point where officials publicly admit Sudan has “lost all sources of revenue,” forcing the Port Sudan government to survive on emergency support, shrinking legal exports, and predatory extraction from civilians.

Analyst Note: Gold is the structural backbone of this war — the financial system that keeps it running regardless of what happens on the battlefield. RSF’s financial resilience and SAF’s fiscal fragility both run through the same UAE‑centered gold- and banking-architecture. In plain terms: any actor serious about ending this war has to confront the gold system, not just the guns on the ground.

Why this matters: This is what makes Sudan’s conflict structurally different from most African civil wars. External economic infrastructure — not just weapons transfers — is the primary mechanism sustaining the continued fighting.

4. External pressure is falling on SAF’s Islamist flank, while RSF’s UAE lifelines stay structurally untouched.

Western and regional responses are creating an asymmetric pressure profile. SAF is being forced to manage sanctioned internal factions and strained backer relationships, while RSF’s primary external economic arteries remain largely protected.

On March 9–12, the United States designated the Sudanese Islamic Movement (Muslim Brotherhood‑linked) and the al‑Baraa bin Malik Brigade as terrorist entities, citing their role in Sudan’s war and ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — even though these factions are embedded within the SAF’s de facto coalition.

This follows months of concern from Egypt and Saudi Arabia over rising Islamist influence around the SAF, with Gulf capitals quietly signaling that an Islamist‑dominated army leadership is a red line for long‑term support.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry responded by formally urging Washington to designate the RSF as a terrorist organization, a move that would directly collide with US–UAE relations given the RSF’s documented UAE‑based business network and gold trade links.

US and EU sanctions have targeted individual RSF figures, recruiters, and specific Dubai‑linked firms, but have not touched the UAE refinery and banking backbone that processes conflict gold and moves RSF funds — leaving the structural lifeline intact.

The result is a perverse incentive structure. SAF absorbs political and operational friction from sanctioned Islamist units inside its ranks and strained relations with key backers. RSF, meanwhile, continues to operate through a relatively protected financial corridor running through the UAE and Libya. No major power has demonstrated a willingness to sanction the UAE's gold infrastructure at a level that would materially disrupt RSF revenue.

Analyst Note: We assess with moderate confidence that the current sanction pattern weakens SAF more than RSF in the near term. External pressure is constraining the actor that holds the capital and the UN seat, not the actor that holds the mines and the drones. Unless there is a decisive move against the UAE‑centered gold- and finance-architecture, this asymmetry is likely to persist. Why this matters: For policymakers, the current trajectory means that diplomatic and sanctions tools are being applied in a sequence that inadvertently strengthens RSF’s relative position without producing a path to settlement.

5. Sudan is drifting toward hardened partition, not decisive victory — and the forcing mechanisms are external, not internal.

Historically, in our analysis, we outlined three likely end‑states: SAF collapse, RSF fragmentation, or de facto partition — meaning a more permanent split between an SAF‑held east and an RSF‑held west, with no agreed border and ongoing violence along the seam. The latest evidence pushes the balance further toward the third scenario, with any realistic forcing mechanism likely to come from external shocks rather than battlefield outcomes or diplomacy.

On the ground, the map is already split: an SAF‑east state centered on Khartoum, Port Sudan, and the Nile corridor, and an RSF‑west proto‑state (a de facto breakaway region built around Darfur, Kordofan nodes, Heglig, and the gold belt), with the Kordofan–Blue Nile–White Nile corridor as the active fracture line in between.

Regional patrons — Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan — have both the motive and the means to prevent an outright SAF collapse, but show no sign of committing the sustained pressure or resources needed to impose a settlement that would marginalize the RSF or rewire the gold economy.

RSF’s gold‑backed finances and growing drone capabilities give it a durable war‑fighting posture. SAF’s dependence on allies, shrinking legal revenue, and internal Islamist fractures make it too weak to win but too useful to let die.

We assess with moderate confidence that the most realistic forcing events over the next 12–24 months are external shocks: a decision to sanction key Dubai refineries, an RSF attempt to independently restart Heglig oil production with foreign engineers, a cross‑border escalation with Ethiopia around Asosa, or an Islamist coup inside the SAF that alienates its regional backers.

None of these forcing events is driven by internal Sudanese decision‑making. They all hinge on Gulf, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Russian, or Western calculations about risk tolerance, gold markets, maritime security, and Islamist influence. Sudanese actors still hold the guns — but not the levers that would end or fundamentally reconfigure the war.

Analyst Note: Sudan is not on a path to negotiated single‑state peace. It is on a path to normalized partition with intermittent air and proxy violence, unless an outside actor decides the cost of the current gold‑and‑drone equilibrium has become intolerable and is willing to absorb the blowback of changing it. For outside governments and investors, Sudan is becoming a test case of what happens when conflict gold and cheap drones are allowed to set the rules of a regional war.

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING NOW

These indicators would confirm or significantly alter the assessments above:

Sanctions on UAE gold refineries or financial institutions linked to RSF revenue — this is the single most consequential move any outside actor could make to shift the war’s economic balance.

RSF attempts to restart Heglig oil production independently, potentially using Russian or Gulf‑linked engineers — this would signal RSF is pursuing proto‑state legitimacy, not just continued conflict.

Cross‑border escalation between Sudan and Ethiopia around Asosa — watch for any SAF military action or formal diplomatic break with Addis Ababa following RSF drone launches attributed to Ethiopian territory.

Islamist consolidation or coup attempt within SAF leadership — this would risk alienating Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the backstops preventing full SAF fiscal and military collapse.

Sustained RSF drone operations reaching east of the White Nile into the Khartoum corridor — this would indicate a deliberate escalation from rear‑area harassment toward pressure on the SAF’s political center.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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Sources and Methods

Sources include UN statements, official government releases, Tier‑1 wire services (Reuters, Al Jazeera, BBC, Le Monde), investigative reporting from The Sentry and Chatham House, and OSINT channels with documented track records on Sudan. Gold production and trade data draw primarily on Chatham House’s March 2025 Sudan gold report, commercial mining reports, and corroborating coverage from outlets such as World Energy and The Media Line on Sudan’s 2025 output. Casualty figures are drawn from UN OHCHR statements and corroborated by multiple independent local and international outlets. All claims from single‑source or affiliated outlets are treated as unconfirmed unless independently corroborated and are labeled accordingly.