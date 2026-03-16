The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
5h

Good job.

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
3h

Thank you so much. I really appreciate coverage of this devastating war. What happens when there's no one left to mine the gold?

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