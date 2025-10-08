Firebrands and new readers alike,

I often emphasize the importance of case studies when discussing the events we face in the world today.

Yesterday, Stephen Miller and CNN gave us a gift. He exposed the regime in a slip-up that might go down in history. Stephen Miller revealed the regime's next move, and CNN showed the people where they truly stand.

In the shocking clip I am about to share with you below, Christopher Webb captures the moment Miller clearly makes a mistake. He freezes up, and the interviewer’s confusion is evident. Webb then shares the version of the clip that was later aired, where the entire portion where Miller says the quiet part out loud is omitted.

In essence, he starts over, and CNN did what FOX has been heavily criticized for doing before. They doctored the clip, and they actively took steps to mislead the public.

Watch the clip below, and afterward, I will explain what Plenary Authority is and the implications and contradictions that lie within the statement Miller makes.

Now that you have watched the Clip, I want to point out several key elements.

Stephen Miller abruptly stops, almost as if he is trying to give the impression that he is frozen. The mic is immediately cut after he says the words, “Plenary Authority.” When CNN restarts the interview, the question is restated, and Miller’s response is essentially the same, except he leaves out the term “Plenary Authority.” CNN posted a doctored interview, most certainly at the request of the White House.

What is Plenary Authority?

Plenary authority is the complete and absolute power to take action on a particular issue, with no limitations. The term originates from the Latin word “plenus,” which means “full.” In a legal context, it grants a body or individual the ultimate decision-making power over a specific domain, free from external review or constraints.

The Implication coming from Miller is that the President has plenary Authority to deploy the National Guard under Title 10.

So, What is Title 10?

Title 10 of the U.S. Code is the federal law that governs the organization, roles, and regulations for the United States Armed Forces. It provides the legal foundation for how the military is structured and operates under federal authority, including when the National Guard is called into federal service.

The implication that Miller is making is that once the National Guard has been federalized, the President has total control over how it is used. Including deploying it against American cities.

Here is the thing: what he is claiming is an absolute lie. Title 10 does not grant Plenary Authority; at no point is language used to justify that claim.

Under Title 10, the president is subject to the following restrictions.

The Posse Comitatus Act: This federal law generally prohibits the use of the U.S. military, including federalized National Guard units, to enforce domestic laws unless explicitly authorized by the Constitution or an Act of Congress.

*The Exception is the Insurrection Act, which is why the regime is working so hard to incite violence.*

Constitutional Principles of State Sovereignty: The Tenth Amendment and principles of federalism create a complex balance of power between the federal government and the states. In the vast majority of cases, control over the National Guard lies with the state governor. Only in situations of extreme duress, for example, Article IV Section 4 of the Constitution, where the guarantee clause ensures that the President protects every state from invasion.

*Now it becomes clear why the regime uses the language that it does surrounding immigration and protests—the creation of the fictional terror group Antifa, etc.*

Judicial Review: The President’s actions under Title 10 are subject to review by the courts. Federal judges can and have been asked to determine whether the circumstances justifying the federalization of the National Guard meet the legal standards set forth in the law.

In reality, the President has virtually no Plenary Authority under the Constitution; in essence, the only powers that fall under this category are the presidential pardon and the ability to recognize foreign governments.

Even as Commander-in-Chief, he is subject to the checks we examined above.

The majority of Plenary Power lies with Congress, for example, the power of the purse, the power to regulate commerce, and the power to regulate Immigration and Naturalization.

The irony in all of this is that when it comes to how this regime has utilized executive orders, it has undermined the Plenary Authority of Congress in its entirety.

Which is why they fear the mid-term elections, Congress can shut down this regime. It is why Congress had to be inundated before it could take power.

The Supreme Court had to be pacified before it could seize power, because the entire governing strategy being used is entirely unconstitutional, and none of these changes could hold validity.

In short, everything that is being done can be rapidly undone by Congress. It is only because Congress is not acting that the actions of the regime are possible.

So why did they cut Stephen’s mic?

My theory is this: Miller showed the regime’s hand.

There is most certainly someone whose job is to sit there during those interviews and flip the switch if someone says the wrong thing. Clearly, Miller was not supposed to say those words, and that alone reveals the value of this slip-up.

His mic battery didn’t die. Look at his face; someone just screamed at him through that earpiece.

The next step to escalate is to claim Plenary authority and seize control of the National Guard.

This move has yet to be made, and since it is such a blatant violation of the Constitution, there are numerous legal avenues that can be pursued to halt this measure.

By saying this outloud, it gave the regimes opponents especially in the legal front to prepare and be ready to react at a moments notice. As soon as notice. As soon as the claim is made, the challenges will be filed.

This slip-up just made their next move much harder. It does not mean that fighting it will be easy, but we will take any edge we can get.

Lastly, I would like to briefly discuss CNN. The action of uploading a doctored tape is a demonstration of total capitulation.

Fox was heavily criticized for consistently doctoring clips to push a false narrative, which is a key element of propaganda.

A news outlet is responsible for sharing all the available information. By choosing not to publish the first portion of the interview, a decision was made at a high level to withhold information from the public for the benefit of the regime.

This signifies loyalty to the government and a voluntary dismissal of its responsibility to tell the truth.

Legacy media is an essential tool for this regime, and they are also entirely dependent on ratings for income.

It is time to add CNN to the list of boycott targets. They are not defending democracy; they are scheming against it.

CNN content, don’t turn on the channel, don't open their videos, and cancel any subscriptions.

It is time for Americans to seek their news from Americans, not corporations. That is why I made this substack, that is why thousands of other substackers work so hard every day to fight against the propaganda machine that is legacy media.

Together, we can cripple legacy media, and the only thing we need to do is stop looking.

Burn Bright, share your thoughts, and remember I will be with you every step of the way.

