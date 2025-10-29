The Firebrand Project

Special Report: Focusing Our Efforts

An Exclusive Livestream!
Shane Yirak
Banner & Backbone
Nick Paro
Oct 29, 2025
I was lucky enough to be called up by

Banner & Backbone
Centered America
to join the ranks of an EPIC panel to discuss how we can focus our efforts as Firebrands.

This is a conversation that you will not want to miss, with guests

Dean Blundell
Zev Shalev
we tackle the problem of focusing our efforts.

How to turn our desire for change into action, through physical protests, to boycotts, and digital activism.

We cover it all!

I hope you enjoy, and make sure that you subscribe to everyone who was part of today’s discussion!

Sign the Petition to Remove Mike Johnson and Reopen the Government!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

